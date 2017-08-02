Red Carpet Romance

By Mariah Kline

Kentucky native and Nashville star J.D. Shelburne married longtime girlfriend Amy Whitham on June 17. The couple shared their big day with 350 guests in a lovely Southern ceremony fit for a country love song.

Amy and J.D. met in 2010 when he played a festival in Amy’s hometown of Madison, Indiana. A close friend of hers acted as festival chair and communicated with J.D. for several weeks prior about his performance while also secretly plotting to set him up with Amy. The matchmaker introduced the pair and they began dating shortly thereafter.

After six wonderful years together, J.D. decided it was time to pop the question last spring.

“For a long time I put my music career first,” he says. “As we got a little older, I realized it was time and she was the girl I wanted to spend the rest of my life with.”

J.D. wanted to do something special for Amy’s proposal so he hatched a plan to propose on the red carpet at the 142nd Kentucky Derby, a place where the couple had become recognizable guests for the past several years. He worked with news anchor Dawne Gee to capture the engagement, which aired on WAVE 3 and allowed the couple’s family members to watch it happen live.

When it came time to plan the big day, Amy originally didn’t think a large wedding would be possible due to J.D.’s travel schedule. They initially thought of having a destination wedding with only their families, but decided to make it work and get married in the church where J.D. grew up in Taylorsville.

Prior to the wedding, Amy and J.D. had a long weekend getaway with their bridal party in lieu of bachelor and bachelorette parties. While they originally planned to take a houseboat trip on Memorial Day weekend, bad weather interrupted their plans. Instead, the party rented a house in Lexington, where they swam, grilled out and enjoyed each other’s company before the big day.

The couple’s rehearsal dinner was held at one of the couple’s favorites—Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse. That night, Amy and her bridesmaids stayed in a riverfront suite at the Galt House and had their hair and makeup done there the following morning. J.D. and his groomsmen stayed at a friend’s home in Prospect, which featured a basketball court and a full-size batting cage for the guys to enjoy.

Both Amy and J.D. agree that their favorite part of the day was the first look. As Amy walked down the aisle, J.D. turned very slowly to see his bride for the first time, creating a beautiful moment between the two for all of their guests to see. The couple wed at First Baptist Church, where his parents and grandparents were both married. The location held even more significance because the church’s stage was the first place where J.D. ever sang in front of an audience. Though the couple’s vows were traditional, one element of the ceremony was quite unique. J.D. sang an original song called “Better Man” that he wrote about Amy in front of all of their guests.

The reception was held at Claudia Sanders Dinner House in Shelbyville. Harkening back to their engagement, Amy and J.D. had a special red carpet entrance set up for their guests. A photographer from Progressive Photography took photos of guests in front a custom backdrop and had the photos printed off right away for everyone to take home.

“Since we got engaged on the red carpet we thought it would be fun for guests to do that,” says Amy. “People thought it was really fun and they had the photo as a token to remember the wedding.”

Amy did not hire a coordinator to help her plan the wedding, but did work with a decorator from Party Works to ensure both the ceremony and reception venues were elegantly adorned. Flowers from interior designer Jason Jennings ornamented the ceremony and reception venues. Amy found her gown at Bridal and Veil in San Diego, and her bridesmaids wore blue sequin gowns that fit perfectly into the sparkling atmosphere.

Guests dined on fried chicken, carved pork loin, corn pudding and more, and finished the night with an elegant cake created by Mert’s Cakes. J.D. had a special groom’s cake in the shape of a guitar crafted by Emily Wheeler Custom Cakes. Sounds Unlimited Productions provided the DJ and guests enjoyed dancing the night away with the happy couple.

After they said “I do,” Amy and J.D. enjoyed a fabulous honeymoon in Mexico. They stayed at an all-inclusive resort in Playa del Carmen for seven relaxing days, and received a special surprise while they were away. While on their honeymoon, Great American Country played one of J.D.’s music videos nationwide. The video happened to be the one for “Better Man,” which Amy starred in. Though they were out of the country at the time, a friend called the couple on FaceTime so they could see it live.

Fortunately for the newlyweds, J.D.’s busy schedule hasn’t interfered with their time together. Amy’s job with a healthcare company in Nashville allows her to work remotely so she can travel with J.D. and work from the road. This month J.D. opens for Easton Corbin at the Kentucky State Fair on August 25, and next month he will play at the legendary Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. Though the couple has only been married for a few weeks, they are enjoying it immensely and are thrilled to be formally husband and wife.

“Honestly I’d get a little annoyed every year at the Derby when I would have to tell people my last name and it wasn’t the same as his,” Amy jokes. “It’s a good feeling to know it’s official.”

Officially Forever. VT