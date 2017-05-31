Throughout the year, The Voice-Tribune takes a peek inside some of the most prominent residences in our city to gain inspiration on the hottest trends in architecture and design. This week, we put a new spin on the presentation as we offer for your viewing pleasure, or perhaps your purchasing consideration, the hottest homes on the market in Louisville and just slightly beyond. With the help of the city’s leading real estate agents, we bring you listings that could turn your fantasy into a reality – iconic Edgewood in the heart of Glenview, a historic landmark estate on River Road, an exclusive and exquisite Prospect home with views of the Ohio River and an extraordinary lakefront home on Nolin Lake. Our celebration of the real estate industry will culminate on June 1 at a stunning custom coastal-inspired home in Glenview recently completed by Artisan Signature Homes. Indulge yourself and feast your eyes on these private, impressive and prestigious properties.

3006 Glenview Park Way

Designed and built by Artisan Signature Homes and newly finished in 2017, this home exudes both modern style and Southern influence. Settled in Glenview among some of the most fabulous homes in town, this distinct house is awaiting an owner to bring its empty rooms to life.

“This home is totally different from anything else in the subdivision,” says Jason Black of Artisan Signature Homes. “We wanted to create something unique that would fit in, and with good architecture you have the ability to do that.”

Black and his business partner, Jimmy King, have been friends since high school and joined forces in January 2016. Their reputation for creating elegant homes has even earned them a place in Southern Living’s Custom Builder Program.

“When we were designing this home, we not only wanted to include unique details and exquisite finishes but also recognize that livability is so important,” says King. “We strive to create homes that people will really love and enjoy.”

The Glenview home sits on a large corner lot, so the pair designed both the front and the side of the house in such a way as to make a statement. A large porch wraps around two sides, and Black reveals that you can watch the setting sun in the west from the porch every evening. With over 7,800 square feet of clean and elegant style, this home boasts six bedrooms, six full bathrooms and two half bathrooms. Its open floor plan includes an eat-in kitchen, formal dining room, butler’s pantry and a great room with three sets of French doors leading to the backyard.

The great room is a wonder from top to bottom. The ceiling features a chevron pattern with painted shiplap for a subtle but still distinct look. The room’s accent wall has a fireplace with custom tiles, plus carefully chosen built-in shelving and clean case lines. This creates the look of real furniture rather than ordinary built-ins. Ornate chandeliers chosen by Black’s wife and interior designer Gretchen Black hang throughout the home to seamlessly tie each room together.

“Gretchen brings a feminine touch to a somewhat masculine building process,” says Black. “She is definitely a creative influence and pushes me to do things differently.”

Off of the great room, a rear covered porch and large backyard have the potential for the perfect entertainment space. The first floor master suite features a vaulted ceiling, an alcove with bay windows and a two-story fireplace. The alcove makes for the perfect sitting area in the large room. Painted barn-style doors separate the bedroom from the bathroom, which includes marble flooring with a herringbone pattern. A second master suite, laundry room and large mudroom complete the first level.

The lower level has a billiards room, one bedroom suite and a family room with a wet bar. The second level includes three bedroom suites, a large family room and an enormous extra room above the garage. This room has its own bathroom and an entrance separate from the rest of the house, allowing it to serve a number of purposes. A home office, yoga studio, craft room or extra apartment could fit well in this space.

The overall style of the home was inspired by the Blacks’ love of Southern architecture as well as New England-style homes often found in the Hamptons. The shades of white and gray in the interior give it a traditional yet contemporary feeling. Black says the home was designed with a great deal of flexibility in mind. Whether you need room for extended stay guests, a large family or extra space to pursue a hobby, this prestigious property could be the perfect place for you to call home.

Address: 3006 Glenview Park Way, Louisville

List Price: $1,799,000

Contact: Jon Mand 502.417.2837 or 502.371.9077

Lenihan Sotheby’s International Realty

14203 Reserve Cove Drive

This home’s many deluxe features and over 5,400 square feet of extraordinary beauty make it a truly distinguished property. Located in the exclusive Reserve neighborhood, this suburb has only 12 lots and makes for a serene and private living experience. The neighborhood is adjacent to a wildlife reserve and has access to the Ohio River. The Brazilian tigerwood flooring and 13-foot ceilings are only the beginning as you step through the distinct arched front door. Its open floor plan and many windows provide natural light and beautiful views from every single room. The kitchen features custom cabinets by Mike’s Woodworking, granite countertops, a Wolf range, Sub Zero refrigerator, Miele dishwasher and wine cooler. The master suite has an enormous walk-in closet and a bathroom like no other. It includes dual vanities, granite vanity countertops, custom tile work, makeup counter, soaking tub and a shower with multiple heads and rain shower. The lower level of the home has a family room with a wet bar, 10-foot ceilings, two large bedrooms and a full bathroom. The not-yet-utilized portion of the lower level leaves room for creativity and could become a home theater, wine cellar or something else entirely. A covered porch with an outdoor kitchen and retractable screens leads to free-form gunite pool with waterfall and hot tub. Beyond the pool lies a massive backyard with lush landscaping, providing excellent views. With plenty of room for guests, a spectacular outdoor area and surround sound throughout the house, this home is perfect for entertaining. A three-car garage, irrigation system and security system leaves nothing to chance and means less worrying for you. This fabulous home in a private community is a once-in-a-lifetime chance to live a peaceful yet incredibly luxe lifestyle.

Address: 14203 Reserve Cove Drive, Prospect

Listing Price: $1,350,000

Contact: Ellen Shaikun, 502.897.3321, and David Parks, 502.643.5892

Berkshire Hathaway, Parks & Weisberg Realtors

3605 Glenview Avenue

Italianate style with Colonial Revival additions make this home a unique blend of classic and modern. The home was originally built around 1850 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It was owned by Bellarmine University for several years and acted as the site for a number of student and faculty gatherings. The six-acre property with 7,857 square feet of home is located in the heart of Glenview. The timeless exterior and updated interior create an ideal Southern estate. Seven bedrooms, five full and three half bathrooms provide plenty of space for a large family or entertaining a group of guests. On the first level, a formal living room, dining room, parlor and study each features its own fireplace. The eat-in kitchen includes butler’s pantry, breakfast area and granite countertops, plus a back staircase to the second level. On the second level, the master suite has a fireplace, sitting area, two walk-in closets, master bathroom and a home office. Three bedrooms and a laundry room make up the remainder of the floor, with an attached sun porch overlooking the lawn. The third level includes three bedrooms, three full bathrooms and a recreation room. An attached three car garage with mudroom lead into the rear of the house. A large front porch with stately columns provide a grand welcome into the home. The back porch and sprawling yard create an ideal environment for outdoor parties. The driveway is gated with a keypad entry for privacy and security. The estate is settled in a quiet, tranquil area but is a less than 20 minute drive from downtown. Owning this one-of-a-kind property with a historic past is an opportunity like no other.

Address: 3605 Glenview Avenue, Glenview

List Price: $2,750,000

Contact: John Stough and Logan Ormerod, 502.271.5141

Kentucky Select Properties

5802 River Road

This 158-acre estate features four houses, eight paddocks and more. Its mile-long driveway was designed by the Olmsted Brothers around the same time they designed Central Park in New York City. A historic landmark located just eight miles from downtown, the amenities and deluxe features of this property are endless. In addition to the paddocks, a 20,000-square-foot barn and a 30,000-square-foot arena make it an ideal estate for horse owners. Where else can you find this many acres to ride through without leaving the city’s limits? The 12,000-square-foot main house was built in 1905 and carefully restored in later years. It includes six bedrooms, five full bathrooms and one half bathroom. Marble floors take up the foyer as you step into the grand mansion. Large windows allow for a great deal of natural light, and the home’s fireplaces give it a cozy atmosphere despite its massive amount of space. The gorgeous rooms, rich history and modern updates make the home absolutely one-of-a-kind. There are also two 900-square-foot caretaker houses and a 3,500-square-foot carriage house on the land. An indoor heated pool makes for a year-round activity even when winter settles in. Endless hours of exploring and admiring the property’s vast landscape are in store for the owner of this estate. A number of trees were cut down in recent years, creating a clear view of downtown. Its proximity to the rest of Louisville makes the home convenient enough to not feel isolated, but its acreage and privacy will still let you feel like you can escape from the chaos of the city. The extensive land could be developed for more housing, more space for equestrian activities or anything you can imagine.

Address:

5802 River Road, Prospect

List Price: $16,000,000

Contact: J. Fernando Davila, 502.426.9292

First Realty Group

63 River Run Lane

Located on Nolin River less than 90 miles from Louisville, this home has over 5,000 square feet of lakeside comfort. A gorgeous stone façade on the front of the house welcomes you into a great room with a vaulted ceiling. The acacia wood floors and wood interior walls of the first level provide an authentic and natural feeling that suits the lakeside escape. A gas log fireplace warms the great room that opens to the kitchen and dining room. The kitchen includes granite countertops and custom cabinets from Cardinal Kitchens, as well as a large bar. The first floor master bedroom has a fireplace and deck that overlooks the lake. Its adjoining bathroom features a double vanity, marble floors, two walk-in closets, a large glass shower and whirlpool tub. Two bedrooms, one bathroom and a theater room complete the first level. The second level features a loft overlooking the great room, two bedrooms, one full bath and a second master suite. This suite’s bedroom includes a deck and fireplace, and its bathroom has a whirlpool tub, glass shower, double vanity and a walk-in closet. The walk-out lower level has two bedrooms, one bathroom and a theater room with a projector. It also includes a large family room with a bar area made of exquisite stone brick. The deck off of this level is covered and has a gas log fireplace. A large garage will fit any water sports equipment, and should you wish to expand, the lot next door to the house is for sale for $140,000. Without a doubt, the best part of this home is that all of the furnishings are included, meaning you can move in with little hassle and focus on enjoying this summer on the lake.

Address: 63 River Run Lane, Anneta

List Price: $1,440,000

Contact: Debbie Dison, 502.523.1956

Semonin Realtors