In the previous two issues of The Voice-Tribune, we featured four exquisite homes that were carefully selected from some of Louisville’s top real estate agents. While their styles ranged from simple sophistication to over-the-top elegance, these dream homes have one trait in common: they’re all on the market and ready to welcome new homeowners.

This week serves as the grand finale as we wrap up our annual multi-week feature with a remarkable penthouse condominium in the heart of the Highlands neighborhood. On May 31, a private Prestigious Properties event will take place in this home as guests enjoy its stunning view of Cherokee Park and network with other professionals in the real estate, building and design industries.

A Q&A with Lenihan Sotheby’s Agent Cara King

Are you a Louisville native?

I was born and raised in Jeffersonville, Indiana, attended University of Louisville and have lived my entire life in Kentuckiana.

What do you enjoy doing in your free time?

I love to travel, meet new people and see new places. There is always something to be learned from others. I also love spending time with my family. I’ve been married almost 20 years and am a mother of two. My daughter, Kailey, will be a sophomore at University of Kentucky and my son, Jimmy, will be a senior at St. Xavier.

Which local causes are closest to your heart?

Giveback Homes and Make a Wish are two of my favorite charities. I donate a portion of every home I sell to both.

Have you always worked in real estate?

Previously, I owned Blink Boutique in St. Matthews for 11 years, which gave me a great opportunity to interact intimately with many people in our community. Prior to Blink, I worked in corporate sales. I’ve been selling one thing or another my entire life. I currently work for Lenihan Sotheby’s International Realty and have since 2011.

What values do you abide by in your work?

Honesty is paramount to me and guides all my decision making. I have worked my entire life and know the value of a dollar. My clients spend large sums of money, and I treat every one of their dollars as if it were my own.

Why do you enjoy working in real estate?

I think I most enjoy putting a family into the perfect home for them. A lot of times that means helping them identify the potential that older homes in some more established neighborhoods offer. One of my favorite things is to come back and see the changes people have made to an older home to make it their own.

What do you think makes a home a Prestigious Property?

Prestigious Properties aren’t always the most expensive or largest homes. In my opinion, prestigious properties are located in desirable areas with great neighbors and are located close to great restaurants, parks and schools. These are all of the things I look for in a prestigious property.

1600 Cherokee Road, Unit 3

Welcome to the beautiful Cherokee Park Penthouse at 1600 Cherokee Road. Spanning across the entire second floor of the stunning and grandiose building is over 3,100 square feet of luxurious living space. Masterful design and craftsmanship are uniquely embodied throughout this magnificent three bedroom, three bathroom residence.

Every aspect of this one-of-a-kind property, from entrance to exit, has been perfectly executed down to the last detail. Beginning with the front of the house, after ascending the grand staircase leading to the entrance – elegantly framed by four large, white columns – you enter the foyer, welcomed by gleaming marble stairs and a custom arched doorway that can be accessed from both the front and back of the property. When you reach the front door of the condo, you’re greeted by beautiful, original hardwood floors that spill out to the expansive family room – which is graced by a charming, wood burning fireplace. The room is surrounded by custom built-ins and French double doors leading to a picturesque Juliet balcony overlooking Cherokee Park.

The open floor plan, abundant with windows, fills the space with ample sunlight. A spacious adjoining formal dining room makes the perfect setting for entertaining guests. Conveniently located next to the dining room is the gourmet kitchen. The premium finishes include granite countertops, professional grade appliances, an abundance of white cabinetry and a wine fridge, all of which are sure to inspire your inner chef.

As you walk down the hallway toward two generously-proportioned bedrooms, you’ll find a fully-equipped laundry room with granite countertops that match those in the kitchen and custom cabinetry. Each bedroom is complete with its own full bathroom, featuring beautiful, porcelain tile flooring, a marble top vanity and shower. A spacious extra room is situated off the hallway as well. The space is ideal for a home office or library, with custom built-ins to house a personal literature collection.

The divine master suite presents custom-made arched doors, a second wood burning fireplace, French double doors overlooking a second Juliet balcony, vaulted ceilings, a sitting room and a massive walk-in closet with a center island and plentiful storage and hanging space. The master bathroom is the ultimate haven and boasts beautiful marble flooring, dual vanities, a large marble steam shower and a deep soaking tub with a built-in mirror television above.

Other special highlights include an attached two car garage, additional basement storage, lush landscaping and a tranquil, privately-fenced patio with a fire pit that is shared with the other two condos. Conveniently located in the heart of the Highlands, you’ll be minutes away from the best shops and restaurants and enjoy easy access to Cherokee Park. In this prime location with its newly renovated splendor, 1600 Cherokee Road has everything you’re looking for and more. VT

Listing Price: $1,500,000

Contact: Cara King, Lenihan Sotheby’s International Realty

502.418.2882

Photography: Kory Johnson