A New Venture for an NFL Star

By Mariah Kline

NFL player and Louisville alumnus Breno Giacomini has spent almost a decade playing professional football. His career has taken him all over the country, but he still spends the majority of his time in the Derby City. Though he was recently drafted to a new team and continues playing, he’s also part of a squad that’s hard at work in the heart of St. Matthews.

If you’ve lived in Louisville for more than a couple years and enjoy the city’s nightlife, you probably experienced a night at Sully’s Saloon at Fourth Street Live! during its 12-year tenure. Though the legendary saloon is now closed, the establishment lives on in a different form. With Giacomini and other Sully’s team members taking the lead, Sullivan’s Tap House is now serving up new flavors while keeping the party going.

Giacomini is a Boston native who played at UofL for four years before joining the Green Bay Packers in 2008. Since then, he has played for the Seattle Seahawks and was part of the Super Bowl XLVIII winning team, and also played for the New York Jets. Last month, he signed with the Houston Texans and moved to the Lone Star State last week. While he has somewhat stepped back from the operations at Sullivan’s, he will still be involved in the business and looks forward to returning full-time once he is finished playing football.

“I want to focus primarily on this project when I’m done with football,” Giacomini says. “I’m learning so much every day from everyone who works here and I feel like I’ve gotten my M.B.A. from working with these guys.”

When he’s not in the restaurant or on the field, Giacomini focuses on giving back to the community. Along with NFL player Gary Barnidge and Louisville native Ahmed Awadallah, he founded American Football Without Borders (AFWB) in 2011. The nonprofit organization provides football camps and promotes education for underprivileged and disadvantaged youths. Though many professional athletes run camps for children, they often charge from $200 to $1,000 to participate.

“This kind of camp is something Gary nor I could afford to do growing up,” he says. “We thought a good way to give back was to throw free camps starting in our hometowns. Eventually, we went international with it so it’s been a great way to travel the world and teach kids about the game that we love.”

AFWB hosted a camp in Louisville last summer, and Giacomini says he and his partners plan to bring camps back to both Boston and Louisville in the future. Though he spent most of his college years absorbed in football, he still managed to have some fun and enjoyed spending time at Sully’s on Fourth Street, where he met his friend and now business partner, Matt Taylor.

Taylor worked at Sully’s as a college student and continued working with the company after graduation, helping to open new bars in other parts of the country. Taylor and Giacomini teamed up with John Sullivan, who was a part owner of Sully’s, to open a new bar and restaurant in St. Matthews. Sullivan’s party atmosphere is thriving, as proven by the long line that forms outside of the spot on Friday and Saturday nights. The experience of running Sully’s gave the three partners plenty of experience in nightlife, so with this venture, they are challenging themselves to focus more on the culinary aspects of the business.

“We’re really excited about the food here,” emphasizes Taylor. “The late-night aspect is fun, but between 11 and 11, you can enjoy lunch and dinner here. We want this to be a family-friendly restaurant – and our kids’ menu has gone over really well so far.”

At the kitchen’s helm is Chef Stephen Dunn, who is known for his work at Equus & Jack’s Lounge and The Hub. He has crafted a number of unique dishes, including several types of pizzas and burgers. Their signature burger features locally sourced Black Hawk Farms beef, beer cheese and pork belly. They also have a large selection of appetizers, including a fried avocado with crab salad and balsamic reduction and homemade tater tots stuffed with mashed potatoes and topped with pork, avocado crema and cilantro.

Chef Dunn and the partners have worked tirelessly to curate the menu to appeal to anyone, but since the restaurant is new, they’re always eager to hear about ways they can improve.

“We love getting feedback from people,” says Taylor. “We’ve heard a lot of good things so far, but we know we can always do better and want that input from our customers.”

Sullivan’s opened just in time for this year’s Derby, and the crew can’t wait to see what’s in store for the rest of the summer. They’ll soon be launching an expanded menu with even more options for their new customers. The restaurant will take part in Louisville Burger Week coming up next month and is planning to host festivals and other events in their large parking lot in the future.

Giacomini is thrilled to be returning to the field and joining the Texans, but he’s also excited to be working alongside his Sullivan’s colleagues in their new space.

“We couldn’t have picked a better spot,” he says. “We really love being in this area and we’re excited about the future of this place.” VT

Sullivan’s Tap House

3929 Shelbyville Road

502.907.0424