Luxury Living

By Wes Kerrick

In a city teeming with skilled real estate agents, John Lenihan is on a mission to raise the standard even higher.

As owner of Lenihan Sotheby’s International Realty, Lenihan has found his niche in transactions of at least $450,000.

“This is our target market,” says Lenihan, “and we totally dominate it.”

At 3803 Brownsboro Road, the brokerage has about 25 agents. That’s a much shorter roster than some other local brokerages have. That’s because those firms rely heavily on part-time agents, who sometimes merely sell a house or two and move on.

But at Lenihan Sotheby’s, every agent is full-time, and every one of them is held to a rigorous standard.

“We are absolutely dead-set on professionalizing our industry,” Lenihan says. “The smarter the agent base becomes, the more experienced the agent base becomes, the better served is the buying and selling public.”

When you buy or sell a house, it’s often the biggest transaction of your life. So it just doesn’t make sense, Lenihan says, that you’d entrust that transaction to anyone but someone with a wealth of experience.

Lenihan Sotheby’s agents live in the world of high-end real estate, representing both buyers and sellers. So if you’re wanting to sell, there’s a strong possibility that they already know someone who’s been looking for just what you have. And since they operate in this world every day, they know exactly what it takes to close the deal.

Lenihan started developing commercial real estate in 1985 and made his way into the residential side in the ’90s. In 2010, he decided to open a brokerage focusing on the upper end of residential real estate.

Initially, it was just going to be called Lenihan. But then, after he had already picked out his office location and started hiring staff, he reached an agreement with Sotheby’s International Realty. The brokerage opened on January 1, 2011, as Lenihan Sotheby’s International Realty.

“I’m absolutely thrilled that I chose to partner with Sotheby’s,” Lenihan says. “It is the difference between explosive growth and unlimited potential and just bumping along.”

Among other benefits, Lenihan Sotheby’s agents have access to a plethora of tools. They don’t just take pictures of houses; they take 3D pictures that let prospective buyers take themselves on a virtual tour of the entire interior. They don’t just run a line ad or two; they spread the word through direct mailings, Facebook ads and print ads.

Lenihan puts it simply: “We don’t list homes; we market them.”

The result is that over the past five years, Lenihan Sotheby’s has been the Louisville area’s fastest growing real estate agency. Over that time, it’s had the area’s highest sales volume for homes above $500,000 and for homes above $1 million. The firm has also had the highest average listing price and highest average sales price.

And among local brokerages with five or more agents, Lenihan Sotheby’s has had the highest sales production per agent. VT

For more information, call 502.899.2129 or visit

lenihansothebysrealty.com or facebook.com/lenihansir.