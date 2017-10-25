Louisville’s Best Chefs Give Back

By Graham Pilotte

In an evening to display incredible culinary talent, Louisville’s best chefs are gathering not to compete, but to raise funds for children in need at the March of Dimes through this year’s Signature Chefs Auction. As premature birth rates continue to rise, the March of Dimes steadily battles back with a combination of research and family support, aiming to give every infant a chance at life.

“The March of Dimes is one of those organizations you’ve heard of, but you don’t actually know what they do day-to-day,” André Wilson, the event’s co-chair, explains candidly. “But my family has been personally affected – our son was born ten weeks premature.” Wilson recalls the shock of learning his son would be born early. “You don’t know what to do,” he says. “You’re painting the room and getting ready to assemble the crib. You have weeks and you’re not worried about it. Then you get a call that your son is being born early and at a high risk. They don’t prepare you for that. Will he be able to see? To hear? To walk? Everything else becomes a blur. The March of Dimes walks you through that process, and it’s so special to my heart because we’ve experienced it firsthand.”

Many people share a similar story to Wilson’s, and are coming together to raise support and awareness in their communities. While the March of Dimes is a national organization, many here in Louisville are stepping up to show their support for the organization’s life-saving work. “The Signature Chefs Auction and dinner is a great fundraising event for the March of Dimes that has enjoyed success for many years,” explains Lee Guillaume, co-chair of this year’s event and Senior Vice President at Commonwealth Bank & Trust. “The greatest chefs in the Louisville area come together with individuals and businesses, to raise money for our most vulnerable citizens and give all premature infants a fighting chance.”

The event includes a unique dinner with samplings from 30 of Louisville’s best restaurants – everything from favorites like Volare, 8Up and Cellar Door Chocolates, to Louisville staples like Churchill Downs dining and The Brown Hotel. At the gala, guests can try different food stations from any restaurant before being given the opportunity to bid in both live and silent auctions.

“My history with the March of Dimes goes back to my fraternity days,” Guillaume explains. “I’ve also served on the March of Dimes Commercial REACH committee, and Commonwealth Bank & Trust has been involved as a proud sponsor for at least the past three years.” However, he thinks there is something special about the Signature Chefs auction. “The event is one of the largest fundraisers for the March of Dimes, and it brings the community together as businesses and individuals for the benefit of premature challenges and care,” Guillaume says. “There’s excellent food and drink, a superb auction with exciting items up for bid and a generally satisfying experience for a great cause.”

Founded by President Franklin D. Roosevelt just before World War II, the March of Dimes originally funded research and treatment for polio. After the successful development of the polio vaccine, the March of Dimes shifted its focus to preventing birth defects, supporting healthy pregnancies and, today, preventing prematurity. For the past 30 years, rates of premature birth in the U.S. have risen steadily. The March of Dimes funds research and public policy efforts, as well as provides information, comfort and support to families facing premature birth.

Of course, Wilson, co-chair and the president and CEO of Style Icon, is also excited for the event. “Our food scene and restaurant scene in Louisville actually surprises people from out of town,” he says with a laugh. “We have 30 elite chefs at the Signature Chefs auction, all offering some of their best samplings and new creations while raising money for the March of Dimes to do their amazing work.”

While Wilson and his wife were stunned to discover that their third son would be born premature, the March of Dimes checked in with the Wilsons right away, explaining what could happen after their son’s birth, sharing their knowledge and providing the couple with comfort. “As parents, you’re dazed and confused so they approach you,” Wilson remembers. “They don’t ask for anything in return. Not once have they asked us, ‘Hey, can you support us a little more?’ They just know what you’re experiencing and are there to walk you through it. It’s one of those things that is overlooked until you need it.”

This kind of support is essential – not just for the struggling babies but for their families as well. “Every day was a milestone,” Wilson recalls. “They gave my wife and me bracelets with different colored beads, and each bead represented a milestone; he’s having his vision test today, so you get a bead. Day in and day out, it was always something. If you’ve never been to the NICU, it will break your heart. It’s something I wouldn’t wish on anyone – to see someone two pounds and hours old fighting for their life.”

Thankfully, his son fought through. “He’s strong-willed, he’s smart, he’s precocious. He’s full of life and he’s a blessing,” Wilson says with a smile. “We gave him the name Harrison – we wanted him to have a strong name, as a fighter.”

The group’s research efforts and heightened awareness help combat prematurity for everyone, leading to healthier children and the common saying that every baby is a March of Dimes baby. However, the organization also chooses Ambassador Families to bring a face to their mission every year. This year’s selected family, Mark and Jodi Lindemoen, have two young daughters. Their second, Charlie, was premature.

“She was born fourteen weeks premature, and weighed one pound, one ounce,” Jodi recalls. “It happed all at once. My blood pressure got really high and they admitted me to the hospital, then determined that with the distress it was causing Charlie, her chances were better with an emergency C-section.”

“There was a high probability that she wasn’t going to survive,” says Mark, who went with Charlie to the NICU while Jodi recovered from her C-section. “There were machines and tubes and nurses and doctors all over her. It was very scary.” But he remembers having hope. “We brought her big sister, Emma, to the NICU, and she was able to reach through the incubator with a glove on and touch Charlie for the very first time,” Mark remembers tenderly. “I thought, ‘She’s going to survive, and make it home, and have a sister.’”

With help from the March of Dimes, Charlie was able to go home from the hospital. “She received some of the therapy that the March of Dimes has been able to create through research,” Jodi explains. Now a healthy first-grader, Charlie is doing great. “She’s right on track of where she should be, and she’s spunky and feisty just like she was in the NICU,” Jodi says proudly. “We want to give back to this organization because it was so instrumental to the growth and development of our daughter.”

Of course, an event on the scale of the Signature Chefs Auction requires a team with long-term dedication. Chef Josh Moore of local favorite Volare has been with Signature Chefs for ten years, and is now the event’s lead chef. “It’s been great being part of the event and seeing it grow over 10 years” Moore explains. “Every year we do a little better and raise a little more money. Louisville has such amazing restaurants, it’s a great event and a great cause. It’s easy for everyone to want to help out, whether they’ve experienced prematurity or not.” Moore himself was born two months premature. “I’ve made up for it now,” he jokes. “But I’m excited for this year. I hope people really come out and bid high and help with the March of Dimes.”

In addition to the fantastic food sampling, this year’s auction is sure to be stunning. “We have a really exciting lineup with year,” asserts Jenny Kang, auction chair. “Expect to see some hard-to-find bourbon, even an in-home tasting with the Pappy Van Winkle family. You can also expect to see a trip to Barbados and there’s a fun, unique Justin Thomas item.”

Auctioneer Bill Menish is just as excited. “I’ve been blown away by how incredible of an event this is, and to join in is tremendous,” Menish explains. “It’s a must-attend. If you want to have fun, be inspired and be proud of what you’re supporting, the March of Dimes gala is the one. People gather for those babies, the children that need their help – this group is there to provide, and they all step up.”

Since 1938, the March of Dimes has been funding lifesaving efforts to combat diseases and healthcare crises that threaten children. To many unknowing people, the March of Dimes has made a world of change. But to families like the Lindemoens, an organization such as this has truly changed the world. “Charlie’s smile is definitely a tribute to what the March of Dimes does,” Jodi says.

The Lindemoens, now on their way to Disney World, have two healthy daughters in the back seat. Emma, the older, is excited to meet Rey from Star Wars; Charlie, healthy and happy, is a fan of Mickey Mouse. Their earnest exuberance demonstrates the family’s resilience, strength and love; a Disney-worthy ending to a tough struggle. “We have a happy story thanks to the March of Dimes,” Jodi says. “And we want every family to have a happy story like we do.” VT