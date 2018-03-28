Louisville Bespoke’s Spring Carnival

Story and photos by Miranda McDonald

Louisville Bespoke will host a spring fashion show that explores the carnival theme on April 13 at the Speed Art Museum.

“I grew up in Venezuela, and carnival was the biggest celebration of the year,” says Louisville Bespoke founder Yamilca Rodriguez. “There is a lot of bold color and eccentric fashion on display. It is very exciting.”

There are 14 designers presenting in this year’s show, and each will explore new silhouettes and colors inspired by spring. However, what makes this annual fashion event completely unique is that all handmade creations presented on the runway are available for purchase the same night as the show.

Each designer will also create a custom bag or decorate a backpack that will be auctioned off and benefit Blessings in a Backpack. All proceeds from the auction will go directly to this organization.

“We chose to work with Blessings in a Backpack because of their incredible cause,” says Rodriguez of the local nonprofit. “They feed the future. They inspire us with their mission and vision to feed the children that will be the future creatives and also the designers of the next generation.”

Those who attend the fashion event can expect much more than a runway show and unique shopping experience. Guests will also have an opportunity to meet Project Runway contestant and Cincinnati designer Asha Ama.

“Asha is so talented,” Rodriguez states. “Her designs for this show are these beautiful, bold floral designs. They are definitely inspired by carnival.”

Milliners and bowtie makers are on the roster of designers as well, so local style mavens can also shop with Derby in mind.

“Just like its theme, the evening should be a true celebration of fashion,” declares Rodriguez. VT

Louisville Bespoke Presents Carnival

6 p.m. April 13

Speed Art Museum

louisvillebespoke.com/2018-fashion-show