‘Literary Legend,’ Louisville native Sue Grafton Dies at 77

April 24, 1940 – Dec. 28, 2017

Sue Grafton, author of the best-selling “alphabet series” of mystery novels, died Dec. 28 in Santa Barbara at the age of 77.

Grafton was surrounded by family, including husband Steven Humphrey, when she died Thursday after a two-year battle with cancer, her daughter, Jamie Clark, posted on the author’s website and Facebook page.

“Although we knew this was coming, it was unexpected and fast. She had been fine up until just a few days ago, and then things moved quickly,” Clark’s post said. “Many of you also know that she was adamant that her books would never be turned into movies or TV shows, and in that same vein, she would never allow a ghost writer to write in her name. Because of all of those things, and out of the deep abiding love and respect for our dear sweet Sue, as far as we in the family are concerned, the alphabet now ends at Y.”

Grafton began her “alphabet series” in 1982 with “A is for Alibi.” Her most recent book, “Y is for Yesterday,” was published in August.

Humphrey said Grafton had been struggling to find an idea for “Z’’ while undergoing treatment.

“Nothing’s been written. There is no Z,” he told The Associated Press in a telephone interview.

“Nobody in this family will ever use the letter Z again,” he added with a laugh.

Longtime friend Terry Meiners tweeted the news of Grafton’s death, calling her “an American literary legend.”

But, she was far more than that, he told The Voice-Tribune. “Beyond the persona of mystery writer, Sue was hilariously entertaining. She could sling barbs with the best of ’em. My wife Mary and I will miss quiet dinners with Sue and Steve, where they often gifted guests with red-ribbon wrapped cartons of fresh eggs from their hen house. Sue was a modern day St. Francis of Assisi, surrounded by critters small and large. Sweet lady.”

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer took to social media to share his sentiments about Grafton, who was honored with a “Hometown Hero” banner – located on the SpringHill Suites/Fairfield Inn building at 132 E. Jefferson St. – in April 2016. “The world lost a great talent and prolific author in Sue Grafton – and in Louisville we have lost a citizen, friend, neighbor, a master gardener and hometown hero. Her legacy will live on through her words, which will entertain and thrill readers for generations to come.”

Grafton began writing at 18, and wrote her first novel at 22. “A is for Alibi” was the eighth novel she wrote, and the third she had published.

Born in Louisville, Kentucky, Grafton stayed tied to her roots, dividing her time between her home there and her home in California. In addition to her husband and daughter Jamie Clark, she is survived by another daughter, Leslie Twine, and her son, Jay Schmidt. VT