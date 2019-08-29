Letter from the Editor

It sure doesn’t feel like autumn is around the corner, but this – our fall fashion issue – will conjure up memories of pumpkin spice lattes, cool evenings and crunching leaves breaking the silence on a solo walk. It’s also filled with the latest fashions of the upcoming season.

The September issue is always the best of the best when it comes to fashion, and The Voice’s in-house stylist Liz Bingham, photographer Andrea Hutchinson, art director Britany Baker and columnist Janice Carter Levitch worked hard to deliver that yet again. The backdrops for the shoot were the beautiful gardens of Lincliffe, which is owned by Steve Humphrey.

Whether you’re a fashionista who stays on top of every trend or are just looking for inspiration to help you get dressed in the morning, for our fall 2019 fashion shoot, they decided to showcase some of 2019’s top fall trends and present them in a wearable way that are all available to purchase locally. If you like to keep things simple with classic tweeds, knits and monochromatic looks, or you like to spice things up with animal prints and neon hues, this season, almost anything goes, and we guarantee there’s a trend out there for you – and a local shop where you can find it for purchase.

This issue also provides 33 ways each of us can help our community and an overview of Give for Good Louisville, as well as mini spotlights on a handful of charities and a feature about the upcoming James Beard Foundation’s Taste America Louisville.

As always, thank you for taking the time to read The Voice. Your support means so much.

Truly,

Angie Fenton

Editor in Chief

angie@voice-tribune.com