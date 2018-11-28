Letter From the Editor

It’s official: The Voice has gone glossy!

Beginning with this issue, The Voice-Tribune will now be known as The Voice of Louisville and published as a monthly magazine with beautiful photography and content covering all aspects of our community, from fashion and the arts to philanthropy and area businesses – and everything in between. In January, we will debut with a new look to begin what will be The Voice’s 70th year. We are excited about what’s to come in 2019, and look forward to sharing it with you.

In these pages, you will find an array of stories, including a stunning profile by Tara Bassett on the plight of a local man who gets candid about being homeless and his desire to work toward a better life. Tara also highlights two local nonprofits that are working together to help bring relief and hope to those without housing.

Writer Laura Ross explores the figurative concept of “catching butterflies” with StageOne Family Theatre’s Producing Artistic Director Idris Goodwin, who is a rockstar in the performing arts world. On another note, members of nonprofit organizations who attended the 2018 Center for Nonprofit Excellence annual conference were invited to enter a random drawing for a $29,000 advertising contract with The Voice. StageOne emerged as the winner. We look forward to a year-long partnership to help raise awareness of the organization, whose mission is to inspire and educate “children and families by opening the doors to imagination, opportunity and empathy.”

Stylist Miranda McDonald and photographer Andrea Hutchinson collaborated on another fashion editorial, this time an edgy yet glamorous production shot at numerous notable Louisville locations.

If you’re seeking sweet satisfaction this holiday season, you’ll find three delicious recipes – and advice for impressing guests – generously shared by three local eateries. Enjoy the (edible) holiday cheer.

Happy holidays to you and yours!

Truly,