KY Opera MVP is the ULTIMATE Way to Experience Opening Night

By Minda Honey

You can experience the big voices and big stories of the Kentucky Opera 2017/2018 Brown-Foreman season in a big way! Enter the Kentucky Opera’s “Most Valuable Patron” contest by July 31 for a chance to win three nights of glitz and glam. For you and a guest, opening night for the Opera’s three productions – Ariadne auf Naxos in September, Dead Man Walking in October and The Barber of Seville in February – will mean a fine dinner pre-show, arriving in style in a luxury sports car dressed to the nines and sitting pretty with fresh hair and makeup in some of the best seats in the house courtesy of the new director of the Kentucky Opera, Ian Derrer, and the generous support of the Opera’s partners in the community. Derrer says, “This is the first time we’ve done anything like this. It’s a great opportunity to bring many of our partners and sponsors together. It’s an exciting time. These season tickets are a wonderful thing and we thought we’d enhance a newcomer’s experience with a real VIP treatment.”

Ginny Washbish, marketing coordinator at Davis Jewelers, says the family-owned business is thrilled to have the opportunity to support the Kentucky Opera and young professionals who may be experiencing the opera for the first time. “It’s nice to be able to get young people involved with the arts and Davis Jewelers is the perfect match with Raymond Weil – It’s like the stars aligned!” She explained, “Raymond Weil has this really awesome connection to art and music, that’s what inspires them. That’s how they make their timepieces, by looking at all of these musical inspirations from orchestras to different singers and songwriters to different dances.”

As a part of the contest, Davis Jewelers is giving away his and hers Raymond Weil luxury Swiss timepieces. Raymond Weil’s watches are 100 percent Swiss-made and the set is from the watchmaker’s “Tango” line featuring a Mother of Pearl dial with diamonds for the ladies and a decorative dial for the gentlemen. Washbish says his and hers timepieces are special because they “complement both your styles and personalities but at the same time when you put them together it’s a perfect match. It’s a great way of looking at a couple and seeing what they both bring to the relationship.”

What better to go with luxury watches than designer outfits? Winners will also receive $1,000 to spend at the Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass. Marketing director Amy Duke says the outlet is excited to “showcase what we have out here and to be a part of such an elevated experience is something we’re very proud of.” They are even offering to pair the winner with a retailer to style them for the evening. “We want to help them find exactly what they’re looking for, so when they’re making their red carpet entrance they feel confident in what they’re wearing.” No matter your taste, the Outlet Shoppes is sure to have a shop in your fashion flavor from Saks OFF 5th to Ann Taylor, from Kate Spade to Coach. A Tory Burch store is scheduled to open in August and two yet-to-be-announced shops will be making their debut later into the fall.

Blue Grass Motorsport has supported the Kentucky Opera for more than two decades with car raffles, the first being a Porsche Boxster in the mid-90s, so president, co-owner and opera lover Jim Haynes is thrilled to let the winner of the KY Opera’s MVP contest take the best Porsche on their lot out for a spin on each of the season’s opening nights, “So they can show off the car and have a complete experience of the true-precision engineering driving that Porsche offers. It’s basically a race car that can go comfortably and dependably on the road every day.” For not just one, but three nights, the lucky MVP winner will go from someone who’s looking longingly at the Porsche that’s just glided up beside them at the light to the driver sitting behind the wheel of the sportscar that’s the subject of everyone’s envy. Bonus: valet parking will be provided each night.

The MVP winner will also be pampered with hair and makeup gift certificates to Salon Louie because the opening nights are sure to be camera-worthy occasions. And enjoy the best of Louisville on a plate with dinner before the show at Buck’s Restaurant, RIVUE and 8UP. A $100 gift certificate will be provided from each of these 5-star Louisville restaurant dining partners to the contest winner. Enter now by visiting the Kentucky Opera website – the form takes only a few seconds to fill out. Be sure to check the box to sign up for the Opera’s email newsletter to stay in the know because many of the community sponsors hinted that they’ll be partnering with the Opera in many exciting ways all season long.

Whether your name is drawn or not for the MVP experience, you can still treat yourself to all the Opera has to offer. Season tickets are on sale now and single show tickets will be on sale soon. First-timers who are shy about seeing a show or who are looking for a fun group to go with can join the Opera’s young professional group, YPOP. Membership is open to opera patrons between 21–44 years old and is a fantastic networking opportunity as well as a way to become a “Kentucky Opera Insider.” You’ll receive special discounts, a look behind-the-scenes and the chance to represent the Opera in the community.

The 66th season will open with the German opera Ariadne auf Naxos, a comedy that was last performed in Kentucky 35 years ago. Ariadne will be followed by Dead Man Walking by wildly popular American composer Jake Heggie. The opera is based on the book of the same name by Sister Helen Prejean and is the story of an unlikely pair, a nun and a convicted killer on death row. Ending the season, is the beloved Barber of Seville – ou won’t be judged if you burst out into a “Figaro!” or two.

So bring your own personal style to this year’s Brown-Forman season of the Kentucky Opera, or let their MVP contest bring the ultimate in style to you. Either way, be a part of the utmost in taste, culture and entertainment. VT