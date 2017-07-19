Kentucky Proud

by Kristie Hicks Crenshaw – Miss Kentucky 1995

With a smile book-ended by the most precious pair of dimples you’ve ever seen, Molly Matney will stop you in your tracks. She’s a beauty queen, yes. But that’s the beginning of the things you’ll notice about her. She’s fit, she’s fashionable and there’s a sparkle in her eyes when she talks about things she’s passionate about…like God, the Kentucky farmer and the people of the Bluegrass state.

Securing the title of Miss Kentucky 2017 and a shot at the Miss America crown this September was a virtual seed planted in her elementary school mind when Emily Cox, Miss Kentucky 2008 paid her class a visit. “I just fell in love with her. She was so sweet and so smart. I thought, maybe I can do that someday.”

Molly’s platform issue for Miss Kentucky was “Farm Fit,” a program that encourages consumers to develop their bodies to be stronger and healthier by purchasing and consuming products found in their local farmers markets. Fresh fruits and vegetables, local honey, local beef cattle are all part of a balanced diet that limit the number of preservatives while maximizing freshness and flavor. For talent, Molly sang the Beatles song “Oh, Darling.” Rumor has it that she’ll be doing some good ol’ fashioned yodeling at Miss America on September 10. You’ll want to pull up a seat for that.

A senior at Western Kentucky University, Molly majors in agriculture, which was an easy transition from her life on a farm as a child. She and her brother, Logan, had a budding entrepreneurial farmers market they dubbed “L&M Pumpkins.” “We’d just stand on the side of the road and wait for people to drive by and buy our pumpkins…which didn’t happen very often,” she giggles. Molly was raised on a beef cattle farm in Metcalfe County. They also grew crops like watermelons, hay, and peppers. Farming was all she knew. “Growing up that way, that was how I thought everybody did things. I didn’t think I was different or unusual. When I went to college, that’s when I realized that the way I grew up was different.” Different and incredibly special to Molly. She has a deep and profound love and respect for the farming families of Kentucky. “It’s a whole lot harder than it looks, but it’s so very rewarding.”

The week before competing at Miss Kentucky, Molly attended a Farm-to-Table Kentucky Proud dinner in Hart County. Being there, with people who had raised the livestock and vegetables for the meal they were to enjoy, she felt inspired to do the absolute best she could in competition. She felt an obligation to the farming community and was confirmed in her desire to win the title and job of Miss Kentucky. And it is a job.

As Miss Kentucky, Molly serves as the spokesperson for the Kentucky Department of Agriculture’s “Kentucky Proud” program which encourages consumers of all ages to purchase products produced in Kentucky and to maintain a healthy and active lifestyle. A natural progression of her original platform issue, she’ll deliver this message to all age groups in schools throughout the commonwealth.

“Honestly, this is the biggest dream come true for me. As an agriculture major, having this as my first job is a really big deal. It will be so much fun to talk to these kids and help them understand where their food comes from.” It is her hope that the youth of Kentucky will move towards healthy eating and physical activity instead of relying on styrofoam-wrapped fast food as a primary meal source and leading sedentary lives behind their technology. Sadly, Kentucky boasts a 34.6 percent obesity rate, the fifth highest in the country. Molly’s message is timely and needed, by young and old alike.

While many of those conversations will take place in classroom assemblies as she tours the state for appearances, many more will take place on the Kentucky Department of Agriculture’s Mobile Science Activity Center, which consists of two 44-foot long trailers with 10 iPad interactive workstations and one 36-foot trailer with 9 iPad interactive workstations for students to conduct activities and investigations related to agriculture and the environment. Targeting fourth and fifth grade students (but available for students K-8), all activities align with Scientific Inquiry in Kentucky’s Education Standards. They’ll make everything from soy lip balm to ice cream in a bag…and all ingredients will be locally sourced from their home state.

Farming is big business, generating $5B in economic impact to the Bluegrass. So, when farming suffers, families suffer. But with over 77,000 active farms, your chances of finding a gold-mine of a farmers market to support are actually pretty good. There are currently 135 on the official list and the numbers are growing. A quick visit to the Kentucky State Fair in August would provide a condensed introduction into the bounty Kentucky produces every year, just in case you were wondering.

In between her speaking engagements and the occasional parade, Molly is in full preparation mode for the national competition on September 10. Wardrobe fittings, personal training sessions, interview preparation, and the daunting task of packing for such an endeavor are at the forefront of her mind.

Contestants compete in interview, swimsuit, and evening gown phases. Molly’s board of directors, led by Executive Director Justin Rains, have secured a prize package on top of all her scholarships that will have her camera ready and feeling like royalty. From competition gowns and interview suits to hair and nail services, Molly will set her best foot forward on the national stage in just a few months.

Established in 1921 by local Atlantic City businessmen as a festival to extend the summer season, The Miss America Organization has since grown to become one of the most recognizable household names in America. A nonprofit organization, it is the nation’s leading advocate for women’s education and the largest provider of scholarship assistance to young women in the United States, awarding millions of dollars annually in cash awards and in-kind tuition waivers. Kentucky comes in with just under $2 million in in-kind scholarships and $46,000 in cash scholarships to the recent group of women vying for the title. You can see now why the system is so popular with young women who value education and a chance to catapult their career at such a young age. It’s a truly remarkable opportunity.

Amidst the glittering gowns and autograph signings, Molly is very clear about where she believes her good fortune comes from. One look at her social media accounts and you can clearly see that she’s a “God-girl.” “I know it all comes from Him.” Her faith is central to her life and she doesn’t mind talking about it and the power of prayer. “The final day of competition, I woke up with this amazing sense of peace. I knew He had it under control. My family had been praying that, if it was in His timing…it would be mine.” And so it was.

Wild horses couldn’t drag Molly from her agricultural awareness calling. Unless, of course she wins the title (and job) of Miss America. She catches her breath at the thought of it, ”Oh, my gosh! To be crowned would be beyond the craziest thing I could ever imagine. I feel so lucky just to get to go!” Who knows what will happen? Perhaps the seed that was planted in 2008 will yield even greater fruits in the very near future. Either way, you can be certain that Molly Matney will always be Kentucky proud. VT