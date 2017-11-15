Hot Holiday Gifts for 2017

By Kris Ritcher

Photos by Kathyn Harrington

As the gifting season approaches, some of us will find ourselves strategizing, and others will be actively avoiding all the many considerations that accompany the holiday shopping hustle and bustle. I’ve been on every angle of the gifting game over the past few decades. I’ve done the Black Friday campout. I’ve also stopped by Kroger on my way to a party on Christmas night to buy flowers for a gift. I’m proud to say I’ve never fought anyone for the “hot item” of the season, but am equally embarrassed to admit that I have run through a store to secure a certain “doorbuster” deal. One year, I did the entirety of my shopping online. I’ve made comprehensive lists months in advance that allowed me to complete my shopping prior to November, but I’ve also been at a mall, shopping strip, gift boutique or big box store at 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve (way too many times).

So this year, to save you some time, energy and shipping fees, we’ve connected with some local experts to get a grip on thoughtful gifting. From functional to fashionable, we’ve rounded-up the most-wanted items from some of the must-hit shops in and around Louisville. Here’s to a smooth and inspired gifting season! May your stress levels stay low and your list have more check marks than question marks on it.

Rodes For Him For Her

We checked in with Jordan Hocker and Megan App from the team at Rodes to find out what the big gift trends would be this season. Resoundingly, they agreed that the fail-safe trend of the year is “denim, denim and more denim!” Rodes has you covered for men’s and women’s premium denim as well as an expansive range of luxurious apparel and accessories for everyone on your list, and they are committed to creating a

personalized experience for every shopper. Check out some of Rodes’ most coveted picks for the man or woman with an eye for style on your gift list.

Rodeo Drive

If you’ve ever been into Rodeo Drive, you know they offer sought-after styles from a carefully curated selection of designers and the latest must-haves of the season. They are also staffed with experienced stylists that can work one-on-one with clients who may need some guidance to select the perfect gift for any event, occasion or recipient. (My mother-in-law will love the Thompson Ferrier candles. Chances are, yours will too.)

My favorite giftable from Rodeo this season is the Maison Francis Kurkdjian Paris Fragrance Wardrobe ($215), which includes 8 mini-sized bottles of perfume for the gal who likes to accessorize with fragrance. It’s perfect for travelers or your best friend who tends to change her mind and mood as often as she changes clothes. Here are some other on-trend gift items from the team at Rodeo Drive.

Duluth Trading Company

New to Louisville and housed in a bright, expansive space on Whiskey Row on Main Street, Duluth Trading Company should be the first (and will likely be the only) stop on your list for anyone in your life who travels, enjoys the outdoors, likes adventure, stays active, drives a car, wants to feel cozy or appreciates functional clothing. I honestly could have completed my whole list on my first visit last week, but instead I bought myself a Free Swingin’ Flannel ($44.50). It’s durable and comfortable and has armpit gussets and deep shoulder pleats, so I can actually reach overhead in it without it pulling or getting tight across my shoulders. Even better? It has a microfiber “Shirttail Shammy” inside the front hem to polish my phone and glasses.

I’m willing to bet these gifts suit more than one person on your list. VT

Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass

If you really want to get all your shopping finished in one trip (or at least make a solid dent right out of the gate) take a short drive south to the 8-acres of the Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass.

Marketing Director Amy Duke suggests trying to personalize the gift to the recipient’s personality. She says shops like Gap Factory, H&M and Saks Fifth Avenue Off 5th are loaded up on cozy oversized sweatshirts this season for an update on a classic gift. She also recommends small leather goods (from Kate Spade, Michael Kors and Coach) as always-popular gift items too. And you don’t have to visit the Outlet Shoppes every day to nail down the perfect items. Take Duke’s advice to “follow your favorite shop(s) on our website to be alerted and gain first-access to sales and promotions.” If the retail experience makes you frazzled, Duke has a suggestion for that too. “Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass gift cards, which are redeemable at every store in the center, are the best way to make sure everyone gets everything they want, every time. They are available for purchase at Guest Services in the Food Court.”

Our hot picks from The Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass are for the tech buffs and and outdoor enthusiasts: