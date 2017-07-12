Louisville’s most hotly anticipated showcase of homes – Homearama – is back, taking place for 2017 in the Poplar Woods neighborhood with nine brand new luxury homes. This year, the annual event, which is produced by the Building Industry Association of Greater Louisville, is celebrating 50 years of showcasing and inviting the public to tour the finest in custom-built new homes in the Greater Louisville area. Featured homes are fully furnished, decorated and landscaped, and offer the latest in building trends, technology and interior design. After the spectacular 2016 edition, which featured over 20 homes across two neighborhoods, this year’s Homearama will allow attendees to savor all nine of these amazing homes, all of which are located in Poplar Woods in Goshen, Kentucky. Poplar Woods is a conservation subdivision that showcases breathtaking views of 108 acres of protected open space with home prices ranging from $725,000 to over $1.5 million. Whether you’re shopping for your dream home or just looking to update and outfit what you already have, there will certainly be no shortage of inspiration to be found at Homearama. Sponsored by LG&E, River City Bank and River City Flooring, Homearama 2017 will run July 15-30, open weekdays from 5 to 9:30 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. and Sundays from 1 to 6 p.m. Regular admission is $10 per person or $15 for a two-day pass. Children 12 and under are free with an adult, and tickets are sold on site with cash or check only.

House 1:

Maverick’s Landing

Matt French & Wesley Williams

Caliber Homes and Remodeling

caliberhomeslouisville.com

5,869 square feet • Bedrooms: 5 • Baths: 5.5

• Incredible outdoor entertaining area with outdoor kitchen

• Expansive back porch with motorized phantom screens, accessible from sitting room, kitchen and great room

• Lower-level fitness room and entertainment area with theater and bar with brick wall accent

• Beautiful kitchen with oversized island and window overlooking front covered porch

• Dedicated media center/study area with built-in cubbies and desk, adjacent to kids’ bedrooms

• Master bedroom with art niche entrance, separate sitting room, coffee bar and his-and-hers closets

House 2:

Nottinghill

Dan Swigart

Mastercraft Homes

builtbymastercraft.com

3,495 square feet • Bedrooms: 5 • Baths: 3.5

• Authentic stone exterior with deep, inviting front porch and beautiful double-door front entry

• Open kitchen, coffered-ceiling great room and keeping room with abundance of windows

• Beautiful 29-foot-wide back porch perfect for outdoor entertaining

• Incredible kitchen functionally designed with oversized island and walk-in pantry

• Elegant master bath with freestanding tub and large walk-in closet with window seat

• Four spacious bedrooms and large Jack-and-Jill bath with private vanities on second level

House 3:

The Eleanor

Matt Toole

Infinity Homes & Development

infinitybuilthomes.com

6,098 square feet • Bedrooms: 5 • Baths: 5

• Large master wing with separate dressing area, large walk-in closet and master bath with free-standing tub

• Two master suites, one on the first floor and one on the second floor

• Second floor with three bedrooms, including a “princess suite,” extra-large bonus room and a Jack-and-Jill bath

• Two-story fireplace in great room and upper-level balcony that overlooks living space and foyer

• Lower level entertainment space with theater room, full-service bar, family room, recreation area and guest suite

• Beautiful hearth room with coffered ceiling, dry bar and access to covered porch

House 4:

Unbridled View

Adam Gallagher & Perry Lyons

P.L. Lyons Architectural Builders

buildlouisville.com

5,105 square feet • Bedrooms: 5 • Baths: 3.5

• Ben Robbins Architect designed the home with an open floor plan that connects kitchen, living and dining spaces

• Gourmet kitchen with oversized island designed for entertaining with 10-foot high cabinets

• Luxurious master suite highlighted by spa-like bath with free-standing tub and tiled walk-through shower

• Incredible walk-out lower level with theater space, full-service bar and two private bedrooms

• Detailed trim, refined lighting and custom built-ins, including a grand staircase with custom wainscotting

• Theater room with 133-inch screen, multiple flat screen TVs and surround sound system throughout

House 5:

The Castle

Matt Toole

Infinity Homes & Development

infinitybuilthomes.com

7,000 square feet • Bedrooms: 6 • Baths: 7

• Kitchen with custom cabinetry, high-end appliances, oversized island, walk-in pantry and views of great room

• Large formal dining room and study with built-in bookshelves off two-story foyer

• Lower-level entertainment space with family room, bar and designated changing room with shower

• Arched stone passageway that leads to private family and service entrances

• Upper- and lower-level covered back porches and gorgeous front entry

• Media/study loft, two bedrooms and an additional master suite with fireplace on second floor

House 6:

Bridgehampton

Jason Black & Jimmy King

Artisan Signature Homes

artisansignaturehomes.com

6,895 square feet • Bedrooms: 5 • Baths: 7

• Yoga studio above garage with spiral staircase entry, linear fireplace and eyebrow dormer

• Custom sunken media room and glass-

enclosed wine and bourbon display case in lower level

• Incredible kitchen with custom-designed cabinets, large island and banquette breakfast nook

• Expansive covered porch with retractable screens overlooking several acres of preserved green space

• Spacious executive home office with large windows and separate workspace with built-in bookshelves

• Kid’s bedroom with custom hardwood basketball court design

House 7:

Iron Gate

Adam Gallagher & Perry Lyons

P.L. Lyons Architectural Builders

buildlouisville.com

5,145 square feet • Bedrooms: 4 • Baths: 3.5

• Master suite with barrel-vaulted ceiling and spa-like bath with a linen press and heated tile floor

• Signature hip-vaulted 16-foot high ceiling, with custom trim mouldings in great room and curved hallway

• Beautiful music room and two additional bedrooms on main level

• Access to large covered porch from both great room and master suite

• Lower-level family room and entertainment space with magnificent granite bar and stone fireplace

• Theater room with 133-inch projector screen and barn door leading into game room

House 8:

The Summerly

Jason Orthober

Orthober Custom Homes

orthoberhomes.com

5,305 square feet • Bedrooms: 4 • Baths: 4.5

• Covered screened porch living area with stone fireplace and TV

• Spacious kitchen with Cambria countertops, sink overlooking covered deck, large island and dual pantries

• Large finished lower level with recreation room, bar, workout room and playroom

• Varying ceiling heights and unique treatments including whitewashed shiplap, brick and barn wood finishes

• Extensive trim work and home audio system with speakers throughout

• Beautiful master suite with large picture window and his-and-hers walk-in closets

House 9:

Wine Country

Adam Gallagher & Perry Lyons

P.L. Lyons Architectural Builders

buildlouisville.com

5,072 square feet • Bedrooms: 5 • Baths: 3.5

• Open design with Tuscan accents, including a 10-foot main ceiling and 17-foot barrel vault ceiling with beams

• Gourmet kitchen with eat-in island, Thermador appliances, walk-in pantry and beautiful views

• Screened porch off kitchen and great room that offers easy access to outdoor living and entertaining area

• Master suite with private entrance, custom cabinetry, hip-vaulted ceiling and master bath

• Wide-planked hardwood flooring on the first and lower levels, including wine room

• Private office/den connected to master suite featuring Italian marble fireplace with Tuscan mantle