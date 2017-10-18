Historic Caregiver Is at Forefront of Senior Living

Created for widows and orphans, Masonic Homes of Kentucky is a leader in modern aging care for all.

By Thomas Pack

An 80-seat movie theater, a café, a 300-seat performance space, a woodworking shop, an art studio and gallery — these are just a few of the amenities you’ll find at Meadow, one of two new multimillion-dollar senior living facilities that Masonic Homes of Kentucky plans to open next year on its 82-acre, park-like campus at 3701 Frankfort Avenue.

Meadow will be a 230,000-square-foot, 122-unit apartment-style complex, that will offer a putting green, community living rooms, a beauty salon and spa, a courtyard with a fireplace, fitness and aquatic centers, a library and a media room.

Masonic Homes symbolically broke ground on Meadow in September. Within the next six months, construction will also begin on Grove Pointe, a 48-unit assisted-living community being built to meet the needs of seniors who need help with daily tasks, such as bathing, dressing, transportation and managing medication.

Building new senior-living communities is a meaningful way for Masonic Homes to celebrate its birthday as the organization turns 150 years old this year. It opened the first Masonic home of its kind in the world, a community where widows and orphans of Masons received housing, meals, clothing and health care.

Masonic Homes spokeswoman Nicole Candler notes that “in 1866, a few days before Thanksgiving, seven Masonic Brothers gathered at Fourth and Green Streets in downtown Louisville to discuss an urgent call — an idea — sent out by an ex-Army surgeon, to care for the widows and orphans of Masons who died in the Civil War.”

Near the end of the 1980s, Masonic Homes’ management team decided it was time to reinvent the organization — to find

innovative ways to put its assets to use for the entire community, regardless of affiliation. The result was a focus on senior care.

A few years later, Masonic Homes undertook a study to more thoroughly evaluate its campus. The organization found it was located in a prime spot to offer additional senior residences and aging services, a market fueled by the needs of aging baby boomers. This research led the leaders to develop a community of 150 apartments called Village, a facility designed to meet seniors’ growing demand for independent living.

So buildings that were once the home of widows and orphans found new life. Several phases of building and renovations began in the second half of the 1990s, and that was just the start of significant growth for the Louisville campus. The organization also has facilities in Shelbyville and Northern Kentucky.

The success of Masonic Homes of Kentucky is the result of an historic Louisville caregiver building on four core principles — remarkable service, passion, growth and innovation — to repurpose and reposition itself at the forefront of modern senior care. This has helped the organization achieve significant revenue growth — from $14 million to $45 million during the past decade with revenue projected to reach $60 million.

“It’s incredible to look back on the start of Masonic Homes 150 years ago, and to look at where we are today,” says President and CEO Gary Marsh. “What started as a refuge for widows and orphans has evolved to focus on caring for older adults and is now on the leading edge of senior care services. We’ve stood the test of time by changing with the times.”

150 Years of Community Care

The organization that would become Masonic Homes of Kentucky was established before the first automobile was built, before the Belle of Louisville was launched and before Coca-Cola was invented.

The Civil War created hundreds of widows and orphans, and the home that Kentucky Masons envisioned for them in Louisville began in 1869 with a cornerstone laid in a cornfield during a blinding snowstorm. The Masonic Widows and Orphans Home and Infirmary opened on April 7, 1871, on the site of what is now duPont Manual High School.

Then “an influx of children orphaned by World War I began in 1918,” notes Candler. “This, combined with an influenza epidemic, overcrowded the home. Leaders put together plans to raise money for a new community, which opened in 1926 on the Frankfort Avenue site of today’s Masonic Homes of Kentucky.”

In 1927, 18 buildings were completed on the campus, and 427 children were brought to live in eight cottages. Thirty-five widows came to live in the original Widows Building.

The next year, the site’s master plan was completed by the Olmsted Brothers, the renowned landscape architecture firm founded by Frederick Law Olmsted, who also directed the construction of Central Park in New York and the grounds at the U.S. Capitol.

On the home’s 100th anniversary in 1967, nearly 250 people were living at the facility: 67 children and 169 widows (80 of them in the infirmary). The home shifted its focus to senior care after the last child left near the end of the 1980s. The Pillars Assisted Care Center was created.

Masonic Homes of Kentucky was officially formed in 1993 by the merger of the Masonic Widows and Orphans Home and the Old Mason’s Home, which had opened in Shelbyville in 1901.

The Legacy Continues

On the Louisville campus, the Masonic Homes dining hall was renovated in 1997 and renamed The Olmsted, which soon became a local landmark for events. The same year, six of the cottages that once housed widows and orphans were renovated into senior apartments and renamed Village. At the heart of this campus today is Club Olmsted, which features a cinema and billiards room as well as a crafts studio, library and card parlor. Village also includes the Bistro, a casual restaurant open to campus residents and their guests.

In 2001, the Spring Hill Village Retirement Community opened in Taylor Mill. Soon after this, Masonic Homes began offering a range of services and accommodations for memory care, short- and long-term rehabilitation, personal care, skilled nursing care, dialysis, child development and more, including the $40 million Sam Swope Center, which opened in 2010 to offer senior care in a home environment. Reaffirming a commitment to youngsters, Sproutlings Pediatric Day Care & Preschool opened the next year on the Louisville campus to serve medically fragile children.

Still, more accommodations for seniors were on the way. Miralea Active Lifestyle Community opened on the Louisville Campus two years later. Masonic Homes promotes this community as a place where seniors can get “the comforts of home” with “the amenities of a resort,” including housekeeping services, fitness facilities and the full-service Juleps restaurant.

And some of the greatest change for Masonic Homes “has happened since 2003, when Gary Marsh became President and CEO,” Candler says. “Under his leadership, the organization has ushered in a new approach to services, implemented more modern facility designs and technology, and the number of staff and residents has multiplied.”

Candler also notes that Masonic Homes is “the Louisville area’s only retirement community to offer Life Care, which affords estate protection along with health care services at predictable pricing. Life Care residents are ensured a full continuum of care that will allow them to age in peace on a campus that truly feels like home.”

She adds that “for more than three years, we have been watching Miralea, our first Life Care community, grow from a concept into a real community. Even before the first Life Care resident slid their key into the door of their new home, we knew there would be more. We knew that interest in this type of lifestyle would grow in Louisville.”

Life Care starts at a $223,889 entrance fee. There’s also a Life Plan that starts at a $100,000 entrance fee. Masonic Homes’ apartments start at $735 a month, and health care services start at $295 a day.

To build Meadow, which is being designed for seniors at least 62 years old, Masonic Homes is working with Louisville-based Reese Design Collaborative, Louisville-based Paul Mattingly/Congleton-Hacker Constructors, Texas-based Greystone Communities, and Wisconsin-based AG Architecture.

Meadow is already 90 percent pre-sold. To help finance the project, the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority issued tax-free municipal bonds on behalf of Masonic Homes. These bonds generated $100 million, which is covering the $44 million construction costs for The Meadow’s as well as the $14 million price tag for Grove Pointe.

This continuing growth is a highlight of Masonic Homes’ sesquicentennial anniversary, which also has brought a year-long celebration called Heritage, Hope and Home. Special projects and events have included a full-length documentary, which began airing on KET in February, and a Day at the Capitol, which featured lunch at the Kentucky Governor’s Mansion as Masonic Homes gathered with state, local and Masonic leaders to recognize the role of Masons in the Commonwealth.

In December, you can take a Home for the Holidays campus light tour — an audio driving tour that will let guests experience the history of the Louisville and Shelbyville campuses, which will be decked out in lights and garland.

Masonic Homes of Kentucky, Inc. is a not-for-profit organization, and charitable gifts from donors have allowed the organization to provide many of the features and amenities that make their communities special. A range of programs is available to meet the varied interests of donors. For details and information on other ways to get involved, call 866-764-6631 or send an email to giving@mhky.com.

For general information on Masonic Homes of Kentucky and its senior living communities, visit the websites masonichomesky.com and masonichomeslifestyle.com. A special look at 150 years of Masonic memories is available at mhky150.com. VT