Groomed for Breeders’ Cup

Location: Omni Louisville Hotel

Photos by Andrea Hutchinson

Styling by Miranda McDonald

Assisted by Mike Hall and Kelly Vetter

Wardrobe Assistant: Hilda Carr

Hair & Makeup: Becca Schell

Models: Zach Bases and Jessibeth Peters

Sassy Fox Upscale Consignment

150 Chenoweth Lane

sassyfoxconsign.com

502.895.3711

Stella’s Resale Boutique

401 Wallace Ave.

stellasresale.com

502.327.3822

Circe + SWAG: Southern Wear and Goods

3642 Brownsboro Road, #101

circefl.com

502.894.0095

Forme Millinery

1860 Mellwood Ave., #111

formemillinery.com

773.719.7307

Pix Shoes

201 S. Preston St.

pixshoeslouisvilleky.com

502.583.2080

Rodes For Him & For Her

4938 Brownsboro Road

rodes.com

502.753.7633

Floral Alexis dress, $605; Veronica Beard white blouse, $295. Available at Circe + SWAG: Southern Wear and Goods. Orange Brahmin bag, $62. Available at Sassy Fox Upscale Consignment. Forme Millinery feather rider hat, $440.

W navy dress, $115. Available at Sassy Fox Upscale Consignment. Forme Millinery hat, $350.

Canali suit, $1,995; R Jensen brown tie, $135; Lapel pin, $16; Eton dress shirt, $265; Eton pocket square, $65. Available at Rodes For Him.

Iris camel dress, $42; Black mad flower bag, $32; Cabi white blouse, $28. Available at Stella’s Resale Boutique. Vintage gold and pearl bee pin, $16. Available at Sassy Fox. Forme Millinery headpiece, $475. Bamboo lace heels, $39.95. Available at Pix Shoes.

Zegna sport coat, $2,995; Brackish feather bow tie, $225; Isaia trouser, $595; Robert Talbott pocket square, $85; Blue Eton dress shirt, $265; H & Albert lapel pin, $30. Available at Rodes For Him. Forme Millinery fedora, $440.

W navy dress, $115. Available at Sassy Fox Upscale Consignment. Nine West pumps, $49.95. Available at Pix Shoes. Forme Millinery braided bow, $450.

Eva Franco stripe skirt, $48; Lafayette 148 jacket (part of set), $72; White Banana Republic blouse, $15; Zara over-the-knee boots, $28. Available at Sassy Fox Upscale Consignment. Forme Millinery hat, $430.

