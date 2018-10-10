Groomed for Breeders’ Cup

Location: Omni Louisville Hotel
Photos by Andrea Hutchinson
Styling by Miranda McDonald
Assisted by Mike Hall and Kelly Vetter
Wardrobe Assistant: Hilda Carr
Hair & Makeup: Becca Schell
Models: Zach Bases and Jessibeth Peters
Sassy Fox Upscale Consignment
150 Chenoweth Lane
sassyfoxconsign.com
502.895.3711
Stella’s Resale Boutique
401 Wallace Ave.
stellasresale.com
502.327.3822
Circe + SWAG: Southern Wear and Goods
3642 Brownsboro Road, #101
circefl.com
502.894.0095
Forme Millinery
1860 Mellwood Ave., #111
formemillinery.com
773.719.7307
Pix Shoes
201 S. Preston St.
pixshoeslouisvilleky.com
502.583.2080
Rodes For Him & For Her
4938 Brownsboro Road
rodes.com
502.753.7633
Floral Alexis dress, $605; Veronica Beard white blouse, $295. Available at Circe + SWAG: Southern Wear and Goods. Orange Brahmin bag, $62. Available at Sassy Fox Upscale Consignment. Forme Millinery feather rider hat, $440.
W navy dress, $115. Available at Sassy Fox Upscale Consignment. Forme Millinery hat, $350.
Canali suit, $1,995; R Jensen brown tie, $135; Lapel pin, $16; Eton dress shirt, $265; Eton pocket square, $65. Available at Rodes For Him.
Iris camel dress, $42; Black mad flower bag, $32; Cabi white blouse, $28. Available at Stella’s Resale Boutique. Vintage gold and pearl bee pin, $16. Available at Sassy Fox. Forme Millinery headpiece, $475. Bamboo lace heels, $39.95. Available at Pix Shoes.
Zegna sport coat, $2,995; Brackish feather bow tie, $225; Isaia trouser, $595; Robert Talbott pocket square, $85; Blue Eton dress shirt, $265; H & Albert lapel pin, $30. Available at Rodes For Him. Forme Millinery fedora, $440.
W navy dress, $115. Available at Sassy Fox Upscale Consignment. Nine West pumps, $49.95. Available at Pix Shoes. Forme Millinery braided bow, $450.
Eva Franco stripe skirt, $48; Lafayette 148 jacket (part of set), $72; White Banana Republic blouse, $15; Zara over-the-knee boots, $28. Available at Sassy Fox Upscale Consignment. Forme Millinery hat, $430.
Zegna sport coat, $2,995; Brackish feather bow tie, $225; Isaia trouser, $595; Robert Talbott pocket square, $85; Blue Eton dress shirt, $265; H & Albert lapel pin, $30. Available at Rodes For Him. Forme Millinery fedora, $440.