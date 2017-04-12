Teddy Abrams and the Louisville Orchestra conjure up a six-concert exposition of music American-style

By Bill Doolittle

From Tanglewood to Woodstock, music lovers relish their music festivals.

But it won’t just be foot-tapping and passing the peace pipe when Teddy Abrams and the Louisville Orchestra kick off the second annual Festival of American Music on Friday night – with a six-concert, three-stage festival running over 16 days (April 14-29). Abrams intends to get some serious work done exploring American music.

Which means the orchestra won’t simply be covering a Top-40 list of American hits. Abrams will be calling upon many artists of many genres to create their own “authentic” American sound.

“When we think of the American sound, it’s almost always something vaguely called ‘Copland-y’ or ‘Gershwin-like,’” says Abrams. “But if you’re building a festival around American music, you have to get beyond music written for orchestras – to discover actual jazz, actual bluegrass, actual folk music, actual hymns, actual cowboy tunes.”

Abrams won’t be shining a spotlight on yodeling cowboys – at least not this year. But don’t be surprised if a future Festival of American Music showcases a modern day version of Bob Wills and the Texas Playboys. Abrams wishes to include it all. But he says this year’s edition of the Festival of American Music will especially explore jazz and blues.

“If we were to think of an orchestra playing a piece with an American sound, it would probably be something like Aaron Copland’s ‘Fanfare for the Common Man’ or ‘Appalachian Spring,’” muses Abrams – noting that both Copland and George Gershwin will indeed be featured in this year’s festival.

“But if you’re thinking of purely American music, it is a much bigger picture. This country came up with blues and jazz, our own popular music and rock and roll. Virtually every style that came along in the second half of the 20th century wouldn’t exist without blues and jazz. It’s distinctly American – as is bluegrass and rap. I’m always thinking of that bigger picture.”

Turning the spotlight on his bigger picture, Abrams has lined up an eclectic cast of performers and composers – beginning with the festival’s opening night, this Friday, when rock-pop pianist Ben Folds performs on the Whitney Hall stage.

On Saturday, Abrams will be joined by his mentor, San Francisco Symphony Music Director Michael Tilson Thomas, in what almost sounds like a jam session for longhairs. Tilson Thomas and Abrams will each step to the podium to conduct the Louisville Orchestra. And possibly perform a piano duet – or, Tilson Thomas will play piano and Abrams will play clarinet. The only sure thing is there will be plenty of spontaneous conversation with the audience.

Probably it will all come out smoothly because the two maestros have a long professional association. It began when Abrams, a budding Bay Area musician, showed up unannounced seeking to become a pupil of Tilson Thomas, one of the world’s foremost conductors. A mentorship ensued and Abrams eventually earned an introductory position with Tilson Thomas’s San Francisco Symphony. In a few years, Abrams was off for college at the Curtis Institute, but Tilson Thomas soon brought Abrams back on board with the acclaimed New World Symphony in Miami. An ongoing video project called “Music Makes a City NOW,” created by Owsley Brown III, features Abrams conducting the Louisville Orchestra and teaching youthful prospects with the New World Symphony – with Teddy talking tunes with Tilson Thomas.

Featured in Saturday night’s concert is George Gershwin’s “An American in Paris,” and a Copland work commissioned and recorded by the Louisville Orchestra for its First Edition label in 1959. One of Abram’s major goals is to resurrect the Louisville Orchestra’s musical prominence of a half-century ago – when the symphony, under the direction of Robert Whitney, sparkled as a major promoter of new symphonic music. The orchestra’s First Edition label, funded by the Rockefeller Foundation, produced a catalog of 52 new compositions and 150 LPs.

New American compositions pop up throughout the festival’s five concerts.

Rachel Grimes, the well known and well appreciated Louisville pianist and composer, is featured on programs at The Temple, Adath Israel Birth Shalom, Thursday, April 20, and at the Ogle Center, Indiana University Southeast, Friday, April 21. The Ogle Center is one of the area’s best acoustic stages. Grimes’ work “Book of Leaves” includes the nicely named song (or “leaf,” perhaps) “My Dear Companion.” Also on the program is “Island Rhythms” by Joan Tower and “Run for the Roses” by Rene Orth. Then there’s a piece called “The Bluegrass” composed by Louisville native Noah Sorota, prominent as a violinist and film composer, with credits for “The Dark Knight,” “Angels and Demons,” and HBO’s “Game of Thrones.”

The series concludes with concerts in Whitney Hall April 28 and 29, with jazz and R&B music prominently featured. On the bill is Herbie Hancock’s classic “Cantaloupe Island,” performed by Louisville saxophonist Jacob Duncan. And Abrams conducts selections from his new opera “The Greatest: Muhammad Ali.”

It’s a dizzying smorgasbord of American music – and we’ve highlighted just a few of the works and musicians.

“With all that in mind,” says Abrams, “I thought the way to honor all these elements of American music was to give each concert a central identity. Two of our concerts this year are celebrations of iconic American artists: Michael Tilson Thomas and Ben Folds.”

But it is a big canvas – so spread out a big blanket. There’s plenty here to hear.

“This is the Louisville Orchestra’s way of saying: This is our world. This is our country,” says Abrams. “These are the artists who live here and write for us.” VT

Festival of American Music II

Louisville Orchestra

Music Director Teddy Abrams

Friday, April 14, 8 p.m.

Whitney Hall, Kentucky Center

Ben Folds

Saturday, April 15, 8 p.m.

Whitney Hall, Kentucky Center

Michael Tilson Thomas

Thursday, April 20, 7:30 p.m.

The Temple, Adath Israel Brith Shalom

5102 U.S. 42, Louisville

American Composers

Friday, April 21, 8 p.m.

Ogle Center, Indiana University Southeast

4201 Grant Line Road, New Albany

American Composers

Friday, April 28, 11 a.m.

Whitney Hall, Kentucky Center

American Journey

Saturday, April 29, 8 p.m.

Whitney Hall, Kentucky Center

American Journey

Tickets:

louisvilleorchestra.org

Kentucky Center: 502.584.7777

Ogle Center, IUS: 812.941.2525

Classical music writer Bill Doolittle. With special thanks to Heather O’Mara and Deanna Hoying