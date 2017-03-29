Family & Freedom

By Wes Kerrick

Judie Parks and Dave Parks are sailing along smoothly again after an economic storm.

In 2011, they took no salary.

Judie and Dave are sister and brother. They co-own a Louisville real estate firm that goes by the full name of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Parks & Weisberg, Realtors. It’s a franchise of Berkshire Hathaway, which has offices throughout the country. The “Parks & Weisberg” part of the name comes from Judie and Dave’s mother, Pat Parks, and from Frank and Ron Weisberg, who co-owned it with her.

All three former owners still have offices at the firm, situated at 295 N. Hubbards Lane in St. Matthews. With about 90 agents and about 20 staff members, the company handles commercial and residential real estate as well as property management.

Dave Parks describes his tenure at the firm thus far as a “story about perseverance.” When he joined in 2001, his sister had already been there for 11 years. Neither of them knew what the economy was about to do.

But neither of them had a background in real estate either, and as it turned out, that may have been to their advantage. Judie had been a computer engineer at Ford Motor Co., Dave, a captain in the U.S. Marines. Their backgrounds had instilled in them exactly what they needed to weather the storm and make their mother proud.

“Let me tell you about engineering,” Judie says. “You can sum it up in just these few words: It teaches you to think.”

Successful realtors, the siblings explain, keep their finger on the pulse of the ever-oscillating market. The strategy that was wise for a client last month might be outdated now. And when you’re navigating a recession, getting it right is the only option.

“All engineering is,” Judie says, “is a way to break down any problem that you have into the tiniest steps so that you can get it solved. That’s all this has been. We just keep breaking down the steps so that we can figure out how to solve them.”

When Dave retired from the Marines, the chance to work with his mother and sister presented a much-needed opportunity to settle down after decades of moving from city to city. When things got tough at the firm, it helped Dave to reflect on how challenging the Marine Corps had been.

“You have to be ready to go to a foreign land,” he recalls. “You have to be ready to look your Marines in the eye and say, ‘Hey, this is a really tough mission, and I’m not sure we’re all going to make it.’ That made getting through this really tough market not really that bad.”

Having trained countless Marines, Dave fit naturally into a role as the primary trainer of agents at Berkshire Hathaway. His mission is to “get them over that hurdle, where they can feel like it’s going to be OK.”

Real estate can be daunting, even for the most talented.

“Everybody goes through that process,” Dave says. “And in some cases it’s a year, and in some cases it’s five years before they really get comfortable enough that they know no matter what happens, they can go out, generate business, feed their family and be OK. And so for me, that’s the big thing.”

For Judie, running the firm is an opportunity to serve. “Whether you’re moving two blocks over or 2,000 miles away, it’s very stressful. And the fact that you get to help them go through that period and try to make it as stress-free as possible and get them the house that suits their needs – it’s a very rewarding profession. As I tell our agents all the time, you have to have a servant’s heart to do this job.” VT

The firm has additional offices in Jeffersonville at 2308 E. 10th St. and in Jeffersontown at 833 Valley College Drive.

For more information, call 502.897.3321 or visit

bhhsparksweisberg.com or

facebook.com/bhhsparksweisberg.