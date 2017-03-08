The Eyes Behind The Voice

By Thomas Pack

What motivates someone to keep working at nearly 90 years old – to stay on the job even after a career already distinguished by numerous accomplishments in photography, publishing and public relations as well as military service, entrepreneurship, politics and charity work?

How does someone maintain the energy to dress up and go out on the town every week – or several times a week – after a lifetime of attending so many galas that he can joke about the extraordinary number of tuxedos he’s worn out?

“A handful of vitamins” – that’s how John Harralson Jr. keeps his energy level high. The veteran Voice-Tribune photographer, and owner of the publication from 1987 to 2005, says, “I take krill oil, vitamin C, B12, fish oil, One A Day – there’s a whole row of vitamins in my closet.

“The krill oil comes from the Antarctic,” he adds. “Apparently, the fish are a little different there or something.”

He also points out that he’s never smoked. He made a commitment to staying away from cigarettes in junior high after reading an article about their dangers. Asked if the article also encouraged him to a full-fledged, lifetime commitment to nutritious eating and other healthy habits, Harralson replies, “Well, I don’t know about that.”

He follows no special diet or exercise program, and he certainly isn’t a devotee of the early-to-bed-early-to-rise routine. In fact, he’s always been quite the night owl. According to a Voice-Tribune article published in 2001, he usually got out of bed about 10 a.m., arrived at his office around noon, took photos at an evening social event – or two or three – and went to bed after 3 a.m.

Now, he’s up until 6 a.m. some nights, he says. He usually reads or works on composing captions and choosing the best shots from the most recent batch of photos he’s taken for The Voice’s weekly photo column “On the Town with Veteran Photographer John H. Harralson Jr.”

So maybe there’s something that keeps him going besides vitamins and an aversion to cigarettes. Maybe it has something to do with continually seeking out a woman in a red dress. Maybe it’s the chance to chronicle and preserve special moments in people’s lives. Maybe it’s something special he sees when he looks through his camera’s viewfinder.

The First Photos

Harralson’s father was a doctor and his mother worked for the weekly newspaper in Central City, the largest city in Muhlenberg County, Kentucky. Weddings, church picnics and other social events were often the paper’s main news.

John H. Harralson Jr., born in 1927, took his first photos at a wedding. He was 8 years old and used a Baby Brownie, a tiny, simple camera made by Kodak.

“They had other photographers at the wedding,” Harralson says, “but they liked the pictures I made the best.”

After high school, he briefly went to college and then served in the U.S. Army during the Allied occupation of Japan at the end of World War II. When he returned to the commonwealth, he earned a bachelor’s degree in business at the University of Kentucky and, in 1963, married Sarann Salsburg, an art teacher and graduate of Indiana University.

Harralson worked as a public relations manager for Southern Bell Telephone Company. He was editor of employee publications, so he often ran stories and photos about staff members and company events. For several years in the late 1970s and early ’80s, he also served as mayor of Brownsboro Village and as chairman of the Jefferson County League of Cities.

Meanwhile, The Voice-Tribune, which had begun publication in 1949, was headed for a shutdown.

A New Voice in Publishing

It was an eight-page, tabloid-sized paper when it was first published as St. Matthews: Your Community Newspaper. A big story on the front page of the inaugural edition was the start of the third annual Potato Festival.

There were several publishers and editors over the years, some of whom modified the name and look of the publication. The large newspaper chain Scripps-Howard bought it in 1979 and planned to make it part of a network of community papers, a plan that lasted only a few years, partially because The Courier-Journal started publishing its own neighborhood editions.

After a few more ownership changes, The Voice stopped publishing in September 1986. Harralson led a group of investors who formed Southern Publishing Inc. to buy the name and assets. Publication of The New Voice began in April 1987.

Harralson says he wanted to run a publication with a sharp focus on community news, including extensive coverage of social events – a paper like the one his mother had worked for in Central City. Harralson also beefed up sports coverage, added a social columnist and increased the number of photos. In fact, there were so many photos that “some of the reporters used to complain that I was trying to turn it into Life magazine,” Harralson says.

He even would run year-old photos of an event a few weeks before it was held again. “I did that because it would sell tickets for them,” he says, “but sometimes, I’d accidentally run a picture of a couple that had been divorced since the last event – that could cause some problems.”

On the seven-year anniversary of Harralson’s ownership, the publication was renamed The Voice-Tribune because Harralson wanted to give it a more traditional newspaper name and because some people thought it was affiliated with the New Age movement.

Complaints about changes went down as circulation went up. When Southern took over, the publication had a circulation list of about 1,800. Under Harralson’s direction, it grew to become Kentucky’s largest paid weekly. In the late 1990s, circulation was about 14,000, and total readership was nearly 60,000. It was also the first Kentucky paper to use computers for typesetting.

Still, The Voice-Tribune continued to face stiff competition – and not just from other publications. People were increasingly turning to 24-hour programming on cable television to get their news, and a little thing called the internet was gaining popularity. Harralson put some of his own money into The Voice to keep it going. He says he may have even put the payroll on his MasterCard a few times. Ultimately, though, he sold the publication in 2005.

However, this was far from the last time he would be seen around the office. He kept taking photos for the publication at Louisville events because “that was the part I really liked about running the paper,” he says. “That was always my favorite part.”

The Secrets to Good Photos

According to the Encyclopedia of American Journalism, an early example of society reporting can be traced to New York Herald publisher James Gordon Bennett, who sent a reporter to a costume ball on February 25, 1840. The reporter wore a suit of armor and alienated many of the guests with his obnoxious behavior, but readers loved his slightly tongue-in-cheek account of the evening – and the Society Page was born.

Harralson has never felt the need to wear armor, and he certainly doesn’t alienate people. He’s known for his charm. But to get good pictures at social events “you can’t be shy,” he says. “You’ve got to charge right in there.”

At every event, he looks for a woman in a red dress who will pose for him because “a red dress shows up really well in color photos.”

Another tip: “Always make sure you get good photos of the president of the organization – and if it’s someone’s birthday, of course you get that person too.”

Harralson isn’t always the guy behind the camera at Louisville events; he’s a member of many organizations himself, including the Rotary Club, the Advertising Club and the Second Presbyterian Church. He’s served on the executive committee of the Jefferson County Republican Party, and he’s a supporter of Junior Achievement because he enjoys passing on his business knowledge to a younger generation.

He’s also a supporter of the Kentucky and Southern Indiana Stroke Association, and he was named the guest of honor at the organization’s 2016 Heartstrings Valentine Dinner & Dance at the Louisville Boat Club. He was honored for supporting the organization since its inception in 1999. Carrie Orman, executive director, says Harralson is a great guy who “always attracts a crowd wherever he goes.”

The program for the event noted not only his professional accomplishments but also his and Sarann’s four sons (John, Tom, Jim and Ben) and three grandsons (Hank, Hayden and Webb), who all live in Louisville. The association also praised Harralson for always making himself available to promote the organization’s events and take photos.

There’s still a place for someone with a good eye and a lifetime of photography experience in an age when everyone has a camera in their pocket and social media has joined the list of communication channels competing for our attention.

There’s still a role for someone who specializes in capturing moments of delight in an age of so much negative news. Harralson says most people love to have their photos taken when they’re out on the town – when they’re “dressed up and happy.” So maybe it’s not the Antarctic krill oil that keeps him going. Maybe it’s the community spirit he sees through his viewfinder. Maybe it’s the joy he captures with his camera. VT