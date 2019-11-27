Driving Style

Photography:

Andrea Hutchinson

Styling:

Liz Bingham

Hair:

Cielle Kovac and Paula Riggleman, Joseph’s Salon & Spa

Makeup:

Ashley Larson, Joseph’s Salon & Spa

Wardrobe Assistant:

Mariah Kline

Models:

Alex Borders, Skylar Lear, Tracy Lear, Dominique Joy Thompson and Benjamin Worth Bingham Miller

Location:

Blue Grass MOTORSPORT Showroom

Trina Turk top, $258; Trina Turk pant, $328, available at Rodeo Drive. Cindy Borders earrings, $32; Tatiana Luna mini bag, $295, available at Rodes For Her. Christian Louboutin heels from model’s personal collection. Lele Sadoughi headband and Italian fur from stylist’s personal collection.

The Car: 2019 Porsche 718 Cayman S, $86,630, available at Blue Grass MOTORSPORT.

On Tracy:

Vintage Highlander coat, $98; Shoshanna dress, $128, available at Stella’s Resale Boutique. Deepa Gurnani earrings, $60, available at Rodes For Her. Christian Louboutin heels from model’s personal collection.

On Ben:

J.Crew coat, $82.99, available at Evolve: The Men’s Resale Store. Paisley & Gray sweater, $95; Paisley & Gray pants, $110, available at Him Gentleman’s Boutique. Shoes from model’s personal collection.

The Car: 2020 Range Rover Sport SVR in SVO Premium Palette Green, Approx. $128,000, available at Blue Grass MOTORSPORT.

Canali jacket, $1,695; Eton shirt, $280; Patalino Torino pants, $425; Eton pocket square, $65, available at Rodes For Him.

The Car: 2019 Porsche 718 Cayman S, $86,630, available at Blue Grass MOTORSPORT.

Self-Portrait metallic dress, $440, available at Circe. Embry’s fur coat, $825, available at Sassy Fox Upscale Consignment. Pearl earrings, $12, available at Stella’s Resale Boutique. Shoes from model’s personal collection.

Alice + Olivia fur jacket, $1,495; Alice + Olivia pant, $295, available at Rodeo Drive. Louis Vuitton crossbody bag, $895; Velvet heels, $28, available at Stella’s Resale Boutique.

The Car: 2018 Maserati GranTurismo Sport in Rosso Trionfale, $149,950, available at Blue Grass MOTORSPORT.

On Skylar:

Eton shirt, $245, available at Rodes For Him. Brooks Brothers vintage coat, $249.99, available at Evolve: The Men’s Resale Store. Pants, shoes and watch from model’s personal collection.

On Alex:

Vince jacket, $495; Vince pants, $325; DiOMi fur, $1,055; Staud mini tote, $195, available at Rodes For Her. Earrings, $12, available at Stella’s Resale Boutique. Shoes from model’s personal collection.

The Car: 2020 Range Rover Sport SVR in SVO Premium Palette Green, Approx. $128,000, available at Blue Grass MOTORSPORT.

Samuelsohn jacket, $995; Eton shirt, $245; Zanella pants, $425; Robert Jensen tie, $165; Eton pocket square, $65, available at Rodes For Him. Watch from model’s personal collection.

The Car: 2019 Porsche 718 Cayman S, $86,630, available at Blue Grass MOTORSPORT.

Vince blouse, $325; Vince skirt, $325; Cindy Borders mink earrings, $78, available at Rodes For Her. Headband from stylist’s personal collection.

The Car: 2019 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 in Bianco Alfi Tri-Coat, $97,295, available at Blue Grass MOTORSPORT.

PatBO wrap top, $425; A.L.C. skirt, $495, available at Circe. Earrings, $12, available at Stella’s Resale Boutique. Shoes from model’s personal collection.

The Car: 2019 Audi RS 5 Sportback in Glacier White Metallic, $97,865, available at Blue Grass MOTORSPORT.

On Skylar:

Ralph Lauren leather jacket, $146.99; Murano sweater, $22.99, available at Evolve: The Men’s Resale Store. Belt and watch from model’s personal collection.

On Alex:

Self-Portrait dress, $370, available at Circe. J.Crew headband, $18, available at Stella’s Resale Boutique. Moschino Cheap and Chic booties, $52, available at Sassy Fox Upscale Consignment.

The Car: 2019 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 in Bianco Alfi Tri-Coat, $97,295, available at Blue Grass MOTORSPORT.