Doing Derby Like a Local

With so many spectacular events taking place around the city in preparation for the Run for the Roses, it can get overwhelming to manage your calendar through April and early May. However, we at The Voice-Tribune have assembled a list to help you make the most of the season. From the VIP experience aboard the Belle of Louisville to the more relaxed atmosphere of Thunder at The Center, we have selected a wide range of events to ensure your Derby season is as varied and entertaining as the events themselves.

Macy’s Presents The Spring Fashion Show

Thursday, March 30, 2017

5:30 p.m.

Showroom, Horseshoe

Southern Indiana

Lounge seating: $35

kdf.org

Although the Preferred Seating option has long since sold out, tickets for The Lounge at the fashion showcase of the season are still available. The Fashion Show features a runway of the latest in Derby and spring outfits and accessories by fashion brands and local boutiques, and lounge tickets include two drink tickets, hors d’oeuvres and a goodie bag.



The Fillies Derby Ball

Saturday, April 8, 2017

7:15 p.m.

Louisville Marriott Downtown

$175

kdf.org

At this absolutely singular event, there’s lots to celebrate, especially the always-anticipated coronation of the Derby Festival queen. In addition, guests will enjoy dinner, dancing and live entertainment by The Sensations with a portion of proceeds benefiting the Kentucky Derby Festival Foundation.

Thunder Over Louisville

Saturday, April 22, 2017

3 p.m.: Air Show

9:30 p.m.: Fireworks

The signature Louisville experience of camping out on the Waterfront all day for Thunder is certainly a must-do for any resident. However, if you’re looking for something a little more relaxed this year, check out any one of these more exclusive events.

THUNDER VIP ROOFTOP PARTY

2:30-10:30 p.m.

Waterfront Garage Top

$150

kdf.org

At this private party, an official KDF event, your ticket includes a VIP rooftop viewing of Thunder, snacks and dinner, an open bar, private restrooms and a VIP tent. With catered meals, full bar and day-long entertainment, it’s the ultimate in Southern hospitality.

THUNDERBLAST 2017

2-11 p.m.

Kentucky Science Center

Adult member: $40; adult non-member: $50; child member $25; child non-member: $35

kysciencecenter.org

At the Science Center’s biggest family-friendly event of the year, attendees will enjoy a riverside view of Thunder inside a secure outdoor and substantially covered area reserved for ThunderBlast guests only as well as Coca-Cola product sampling and giveaways, exclusive food trucks, indoor restrooms, exclusive access to Kentucky Science Center’s exhibit galleries, IMAX movies, science shows, giant bard games, roving science activities and inflatables.

Thunder at The Center 2017

2 p.m.

The Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts

Adults: $45; 12 and under: $25

kentuckycetner.org

From the resplendent comfort of The Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts, families will appreciate convenient access to the Center’s restrooms, activities for the kids and food service and concessions without waiting in long lines. There will be multiple bars located around the building where adults can enjoy a variety of beer and wine options. Family-friendly activities include face painting, a hip-hop class, hands-on visual art activities and the opportunity to participate in a drumming circle.

Awards in the Arts

Saturday, April 29, 2017

5 p.m.

Churchill Downs

awardsinthearts.fundforthearts.org

Louisville’s Awards in the Arts was established to celebrate the extraordinary arts community in the Greater Louisville region and the arts’ tremendous contribution to the unique cultural landscape and quality of place. But most of all, Louisville’s Awards in the Arts was established to celebrate the artists themselves, their talent and passion, to create, produce and present transformative and inspiring works of art in and for our community. Net proceeds of this event go toward the Jennifer Lawrence Arts Fund at the Fund for the Arts.

The Great Steamboat Race Presented by IBEW Local 369

Wednesday, May 3, 2017

4:30 p.m.: Boarding

6 p.m.: Race Begins

The Belle of Louisville

$130

kdf.org

While watching the race from the banks of the Ohio is certainly enjoyable, there’s nothing quite like experiencing the thrill from aboard the Belle. In addition to the festivity of the competition itself, your ticket includes dinner, an open bar and live entertainment.

Unbridled Eve Derby Gala

Friday, May 5, 2017

7 p.m.

The Galt House Hotel

Full experience: $1,000; dance party: $350

peggy@yorkmgmt.com

Held on Derby Eve, this black tie-optional event begins with an amazing cocktail reception featuring fantastic specialty bars. Guests will also get to mingle with celebs and other VIPs, participate in exciting silent and live auctions, feast on a gourmet dinner and dance the night away to a variety of live entertainment provided by celebrity musical guests, the Louisville Crashers and DJ Second Nature.

Farmington Derby Breakfast

Saturday, May 6, 2017

9 a.m.-noon

Farmington Historic Plantation

$150

www.historichomes.org

Kick off Derby Day right with the annual Historic Homes Foundation Derby Breakfast. Enjoy a traditional sit-down brunch Bluegrass-style, with an open bar, live band and Southern cuisine. A silent auction will also delight attendees before everyone heads off to the track.