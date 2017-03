As part of “Ceci n’est pas un chapeau,” a contemporary sculptural millinery showcase of innovative hat design in the KMAC Shop from March 23 through May 6, a Derby Hat Trunk Show featuring the work of Jenny Pfannenstiel of Forme Milliner was held at the Kentucky Museum of Art and Craft on March 23. Guests browsed singular designs while enjoying the museum’s creative atmosphere.

Photos by Jolea Brown.