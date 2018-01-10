Derby Festival Announces 2018 Royal Court

A sign of spring in Kentuckiana, new Derby Festival Royalty was recently named. The five women selected to serve as Princesses in the 2018 Kentucky Derby Festival Royal Court were introduced in a ceremony at Macy’s at Oxmoor Center. The Royal Court Program is coordinated by The Fillies, Inc., a volunteer group that works closely with the Festival. Fillies President Glenda Thome joined KDF President and CEO Mike Berry, as well as 2018 Derby Festival Chair Scott Watkins, in crowning the newly appointed court. They are:

Katie Bouchard of Owensboro – Katie, 22-years-old, is a senior at Western Kentucky University with a major in social work. She is a Kentucky Colonel, on the WKU Dean’s List and received the WKU College of Health and Human Services Outstanding Academic Achievement Award. Katie is the youngest board member of Cinderella’s Closet of Western Kentucky, a charity that provides formal wear to girls who could not otherwise afford to attend prom. Katie is also trained in the Kentucky State Dance of clogging.

Tara Dunaway of Leitchfield – Tara, 21-years-old, is a junior at the University of Louisville where she is majoring in business marketing with a minor in management. She is a College of Business Student Council Member and serves as the Chairman of Outreach, has been named to the Dean’s List multiple times and has studied in numerous countries including England and Austria. Tara also volunteers at Portland Elementary and has participated in mission trips to Central America.

Logan Howard of Louisville – Logan, 21-years-old, is a senior at the University of Kentucky with a major in business marketing. She is a William C. Parker Scholar, 100 Black Men of America Scholar, Undergraduate Senator-at-Large for the Student Government Association and membership intake process chair of the Iota Sigma Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Logan also volunteers with Best Buddies Kentucky and is a high school student mentor and tutor.

Morgan Redmond of Louisville – Morgan, 21-years-old, is a senior studying public policy at the University of Chicago. She is a Jackie Robinson Foundation Scholar, has been named to the Dean’s List for three consecutive years and is a member of the Maroon Key Society, the College’s honorary society. She has been active in her community in Louisville through the Lighthouse Academy at Newburg and in Chicago through the Neighborhood Schools Program and Dream Outside the Box.

Caroline Will of Louisville – Caroline, 22-years-old, is a senior at the University of Kentucky majoring in economics and French with a minor in international business. She is a Global Scholars Honor Council Member, President of the Economics Society and Beta Gamma Sigma and a Gatton College of Business and Economics Peer Instructor. Caroline is a Team Captain for DanceBlue, a student-run organization at UK that fundraises to help patients and families affected by childhood cancer. VT