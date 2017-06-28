Dancing Makes a Difference

Story by Brent Owen | Photos by Bill Wine

When most people think about “Dancing with the Stars,” they don’t think of Louisville, Kentucky. Images of Warren Sapp waltzing across the stage come to mind. Or Kristi Yamaguchi jiving in that sequined bowtie. Or Donny Osmond claiming the coveted mirror ball trophy. But Let’s Dance Louisville is a charity benefit that brings a touch of the disco limelight to our city. It is a “Dancing with the Stars”-style competition that pits local celebs against one another to raise money for charity. More specifically, for Sandefur Dining Hall.

If Sandefur Dining Hall doesn’t sound familiar, then you probably haven’t driven or walked around Fourth Street Live! at lunchtime. Tucked away just off Muhammad Ali Boulevard, Sandefur Dining Hall provides free lunches daily for the homeless and less fortunate members of our community. They operate out of the Cathedral of the Assumption in the alley between Fourth and Fifth streets. It’s well known to the people in the neighborhood who have come to affectionately refer to it as Bologna Alley.

The daily gift of service from the volunteers at Sandefur is a beautiful display of compassion. In fact, it is merely the latest display of compassion from Cathedral of the Assumption’s congregation, which has a long history of such acts in our community. During The Great Depression, the church’s staff and parishioners handed out cheese sandwiches from the front steps of the Cathedral Rectory on Fifth Street. It was a desperate time for our city. While in the throes of the nationwide economic turmoil, Louisville was also nearly decimated by the Great Flood of 1937. And yet, the Cathedral gave what they could with what little they had – cheese sandwiches for the starving.

Eventually, their mission moved off the street to a fold-down hatch in the alley behind the Cathedral. As the economic strain started to wear away, they began adding bologna to their cheese sandwiches, hence the nickname “Bologna Alley.” The program expanded in 2002 when the kitchen received a gift from Brown & Williamson in memory of Thomas E. Sandefur Jr., a former chairman and chief executive for the company, allowing them to renovate and modernize the facility. Sandefur Dining Hall was officially opened on January 7, 2002. Today, they serve 65,000 meals a year with operating costs at around $250,000, proving kindness and compassion don’t always come cheap.

It’s an important legacy that Let’s Dance Louisville supports. Taunya Eshenbaugh of Delta Dental, who was awarded the highly sought-after Overall Mirror Ball at this year’s June 17 event estimates that well over $100,000 was raised that night. Eshenbaugh impressively raised over $30,000 on her own. The staggering figure comes from the generosity of our city, the sponsors and the hard work put in by the performers and instructors alike, all of whom donated time and effort to put on an entertaining show.

Eshenbaugh, having had two friends participate in the competition in previous years, was well aware of Sandefur Dining Hall’s mission and the Let’s Dance Louisville event when she signed on. She also understood the sweat, tears and, in some cases, even blood that would be required once she committed.

Eshenbaugh shared that a series of private tragedies had taken a toll on her over the last few years and she thought a goal and a cause like Let’s Dance Louisville might be the perfect distraction from negativity. “I thought, ‘What a great way to focus on someone else,’” she recounts. “It let me put my energy into this charity. Why focus on the things happening around you that you can’t control? And personally, I got to dance through all of those emotions. And I knew if I committed to it, it would benefit the charity, I would have fun doing it and it might take my thought process from where it was to a better place.”

Not long after she committed, she bumped into her childhood friend Andre Wilson at a mutual friend’s Christmas party. He shared that he too had committed to dancing in this year’s Let’s Dance Louisville competition. Nothing gets a fire burning like heated competition between old friends. That night, she proposed a friendly social media feud, to which Wilson eagerly agreed. And by the time they left the party, a storm was brewing.

“We have all the same friends, so there was a lot of Facebook banter,” she says of the friendly exchanges. “I would wake up and there would be a picture of me from 1984, rocking that big hair. He would say something like, ‘What do you all think? Should Taunya rock this hair for Let’s Dance Louisville?’”

“I posted a picture of her,” Wilson recalls, “where she was wearing a leather outfit. I don’t know why she did. It was a biker mom kind of thing.”

At the time of his posting, she had raised $1,300 total. People started begging her for a response, but she played the game wisely and told them she wouldn’t rebut until she had raised $1,500. A few hours later, she was over $1,700. Because they are both respected business professionals in the community, each vetted the photos that the other would post primarily to keep it all in the name of fun and not to jeopardize one another’s careers. “The amount of traffic we got on that stuff was insane,” Eshenbaugh laughs. “I’d run into people on the street and they’d say, ‘Did you see the picture Andre posted of you today?’”

“We thought it would get the conversation started,” Wilson says of the public feud. “I’ve known Taunya for almost 30 years. I had some old pictures. She had some old pictures. She’d post and then I’d post a response. I found her in the outdated clothes from the 1980s and 1990s. It was just fun taking a few jabs, letting people make fun of you for a while. It was all in jest and for a good cause.” Never losing sight of the greater cause, every post was tagged #letsdancelouisville.

When Eshenbaugh wasn’t in a war of words with her old friend, she was at Derby City Ballroom working on her routine. It all came together with the help of her dance instructor and competition partner Jani Szukk. “The instructors are amazing,” she shares. “They have to work with 12 strong-minded business people who don’t like to be told what to do and then train them to do something they aren’t comfortable with.”

Going in, she wasn’t exactly sure what style of dance she wanted her performance to be. All she did know was that being a role model for three daughters, she was certain she didn’t want to get as risque as some of the routines you’ll see on television. With that in mind, they decided on doing a traditional waltz. Once that had been determined, it was time to agree on the important decision of a song.

The ideal song took three weeks to find. “Most of the waltzes he brought me were so slow,” Eshenbaugh says. “I was coming out of such a bad time in my life – I wanted something upbeat.” After weeks of back and forth, they finally landed on a song by a New Zealand singer/songwriter Hayley Westenra called “E Pari Ra.”

Once they had the perfect song, it was all about choreography and hundreds of hours of rehearsal. Eshenbaugh decided to bring her daughters in on the fun to make this a family project. She started with a family trip downtown to Sandefur Dining Hall. “We went as a family to prep and serve the food. I wanted them to know that the work, the dresses, the makeup – that’s just to get people to the event. But these people are really who all of this is for.”

As for Andre Wilson, his journey to the dance floor began over coffee. It was a conversation with Peggy Hagerty Duffy, dancer coordinator for Let’s Dance Louisville. “On my way there,” he explains, “I thought, ‘If she asks me to dance, there’s no way I’m doing it. I can’t put myself out there like that.’” But once she explained the event and the charity it was benefiting, Wilson had a change of heart. “I stopped thinking about me and mine and my comfort zone. I thought about how uncomfortable it is to not know where you’re sleeping or where you’re going to get clothes or what the weather is going to be. But to at least know every day that you will have something to eat has to be a relief. Anything I can do to help that, I’m on board. In that moment, it became all about them.”

Typically, as business leaders with families and various other obligations, the biggest challenge for the performers every year is committing the amount of time necessary to compete. “I think we all innately want to do something good, or something for someone else,” Wilson says of finding the time. “But life is happening to us every day, from getting the kids ready for school to pressure at work. We want to do good. We just don’t have time to fathom that people are hungry. So for me, this was a chance to raise money and bring awareness to a place that manages to feed the hungry every single day.”

Wilson had a somewhat clearer vision of what he wanted than Eshenbaugh did in the beginning. He was paired up with dance partner Irina Morozova. They very quickly determined that his was going to be a rumba/hip-hop fusion, complete with back-up dancers and a live musical performance incorporated.

When it came to the song, Wilson wasn’t content with just one, so he entrusted Amped Studios to put together his own original mash-up just for this performance. “Why pick only one song? Especially when you can squeeze three into the length of one.” The routine opened with “Careless Whisper” by George Michael. As a graduate of the Youth Performing Arts School, who studied saxophone, Wilson knew he wanted to dust off the brass and play that iconic saxophone riff live during his performance. After laying down his horn, he met Morozova in the middle of the dance floor and began the sexy mambo section of their show. Then came the sequined glove and that recognizable opening bass riff to “Billie Jean.” What followed was a relatively convincing Michael Jackson dance routine, featuring all of the iconic gyrations for which the King of Pop was famous. At that point, the back-up dancers took the floor in matching track suits as the mix cranked up with Lil Jon’s “Turn Down for What.”

When it came to his costume Wilson, who is a local fashion mogul and founder of Style Icon, decided to “turn it down for this.” Dressed head to toe in black, he knew comfort over pizazz would best benefit his performance. “I wanted to keep it simple and functional,” he says, “but also keep with the spirit of the dance.

Black suit, black fedora, black v-neck – everything has to be right, from the outfit, to the music and everything you add to it. It all has to make sense.”

Wilson’s high-energy performance was enough to win him the Judges’ Choice of the evening. But it was not quite enough to take Eshenbaugh’s Overall Mirror Ball, which incorporates judges’ scores, audience scores and the amount of money the dancer raised. “He’s a performer, so naturally he’s a better dancer than I am,” Eshenbaugh admits of her old friend. “But I’m a better fundraiser. I think people connect to ‘Dancing with the Stars’ because the producers choose people who are successful and determined to succeed.”

As it turns out, the same personality traits that push the celebrities and professional athletes on the show to participate are the same ones that encourage our local business professionals to put on their dancing shoes for Let’s Dance Louisville. That is why, every year, the event grows in talent, popularity and competitive spirit.

And when it comes to the friendly rivalry between old pals Taunya and Andre, both take pride in ultimately finishing as No. 1 and No. 2 and having just another fun memory to share together. “By nature, it’s a very positive event,” Wilson maintains. “There’s no negativity. No one is hoping you’re not going to do well. All of us doing our best is what will help others ultimately.” VT