Crafting A Couture IMAGE

By Tonya Abeln

Photo by Gary Barragan

KMAC

Couture: Art Walks the Runway is more than a fashion show and more than a fundraising event. Over the years, it has become an undeniably sensorial and all-encompassing experience. Originally conceived in 2013 as a fundraiser for Kentucky Museum of Art and Craft (KMAC) as a renewed effort to keep their events as mission-driven as possible, it precisely and perfectly showcases that mission by supporting and promoting excellence in art, craft, applied arts and design.

With a focus always on identifying and exhibiting contemporary artists, KMAC Couture commits to that intent even from the invitation, which includes a gentle wardrobe suggestion aimed at guests to arrive in shades of white or neutral, creating a virtual canvas upon which the original couture pieces, wearable art and conceptual fashion designs can be displayed. Leading up to the extraordinary presentation in April, excitement for the event is effectively generated each year through the launch of a poster image used to market the event and communicate the ingenuity and innovation that is paramount to the effort.

KMAC board member and member of the event’s marketing and communications committee Robert Bertrand explains, “One of the biggest challenges is: How do you convey in a still image that this is not just a fashion show? It is a live art performance that includes fashion. It is about art and it is about a process. Our images in the past have all been stunning, but I don’t know that we have done a terrific job of telling the complete story.” Last year’s image was the result of months of planning and required a full work day to capture. This year, the committee found themselves with only 10 days to conceptualize, coordinate and execute the image in order to have it ready for the launch of ticket sales.

Under the wire, Bertrand pitched the idea of creating an image that would convey action. “The goal,” he describes, “was to show someone who may have never heard about this event what it is all about in one image. To do that, we needed to showcase an artist and their work, and we needed to include the hair and makeup artists that really contribute to this performance piece. Another challenge was in selecting a piece for the image. Some of the designs featured in the show each year are incredibly elaborate while others are beautiful in their simplicity. We needed to find a design that met the median of that spectrum.”

Within 48 hours of selecting artist Brent Drew-Wolak, scheduling with Joseph’s Salon & Spa and coordinating with photographer Gary Barragan, the team was ready to visually tell their story. Aside from hair and makeup prep and lighting set up, they were able to capture the image in an unprecedented 15 minutes and 23 shots. “We all unanimously agreed on the final poster image,” Bertrand recalls. “It was a fun and successful artistic collaboration which is really what the entire event is about. Despite the months of stress that can go into planning an event of this magnitude, the weeks of labor that the artists pour into their creations and the hours of models in hair and makeup, it is a collaborative process that is incredibly rewarding and fun.”

The fun experience that is KMAC Couture is not something easily captured in words or in an image, but it keeps people coming back year after year. This year promises all the thrill you’ve come to expect from the tradition with some added excitement. For the first time, the projected 600 guests will be able to select their own seats with ticket purchase including VIP front row (complete with premium swag bag). Tickets are on sale now (and consistently sell out) at kmacmuseum.org/kmaccouture2018 with proceeds directed to support the educational exhibition programming of KMAC Museum. Approximately 40 couture designs will come to life on the runway while contextualizing them within the local and global conversation and design submissions will be accepted through December 8 at midnight. We’re told an official announcement is soon to come that will introduce KMAC Couture Fashion Week April 7-14. You can stay apprised of those developments and get a preview of this year’s show by attending the KMAC Couture Launch Party on January 25 from 6 to 8 p.m.