Cool Ideas for Hot Kitchens

By Nancy Miller

Photos by Tim Valentino

Nowhere in the home do aesthetics and functionality come together in delicious harmony as they do in a kitchen that appeals to all the senses: sight, smell, touch, hearing and, of course, taste.

A kitchen is truly the heart of the home, even if the only time four-star meals enter into the scene is when they’re shown on the television in the corner. It’s the gathering spot not only for meal preparation, but for families to recount the day’s activities and homework to be tackled. No matter how well you have planned a party to flow through the rest of the house, guests tend to follow the sounds and aromas and congregate in the kitchen. So, shouldn’t the kitchen receive top-notch design attention?

Lora Nix, certified master kitchen and bath designer with Nix Miller Designs & Cabinetry gives kitchens that kind of attention. She specializes in creating kitchens that meld form and function into gems of style.

“Clients often bring me pictures of kitchens they like, but question how they could be attracted to designs that look very different from one another. I tell them not to worry if the pictures look like night and day, and I point out the common denominators. I can zero in on what they like. For the most part, they’re going for an overall feel,” she says.

Good kitchen design has the layout as its foundation. A triangle of stove, refrigerator and sink has been the long-accepted rough layout although how it is executed varies. The National Kitchen and Bath Association (NKBA) suggests that no major traffic patterns cross through the basic work triangle.

“The main idea is that you don’t have to take too many steps to work in the space. I have designed home kitchens for chefs who demand that everything is within easy reach. I advise clients to think about how they’re going to use the kitchen every day. If the kitchen is for a couple who both cook, there may need to be two areas for prep,” says Janet Herm, kitchen and bath designer at Century Entertainment and Furnishing.

Nix, too, works into her plan whether one or two people will be doing most of the cooking, saying if there are two active cooks in the kitchen, things can become uncomfortably cozy if there isn’t enough space to move around easily. NKBA guidelines state that the width of a work aisle should be 42 inches for one cook and at least 48 inches for multiple cooks. Nix also takes into careful consideration the height of the individuals who will be using the kitchen. KBA specifications are for upper cabinets to be placed between 15 and 18 inches above the countertop. For clients of short stature, she installs cabinets at 15 inches, enabling shorter individuals to easily reach the second shelf while, at the same time, not making it awkward for taller people to access the shelves.

She gets down to the nitty gritty of design details, such as considering whether the person who does most of the cooking is right or left handed, when she’s placing storage for spices.

“The same rules do not apply to a large kitchen as they do to a small one. An example of the difference is the number of colors in the room. A small kitchen needs to be simpler and cleaner in its lines because it’s already crowded. I actually spend more time working on a little kitchen than I do a big one,” she says.

Cabinets are a focal point in any kitchen. Flip through a home décor magazine or catch a design show on television, and you’ll see an array of choices that can leave you confused or may change your mind about what you thought you prefered.

“For the past year or so, I’ve seen a dichotomy between very rustic with a lot of natural wood and crisp and clean. Distressed wood and glazed cabinets are fading in popularity. Barn wood is being used in an industrial mod type kitchen that has accents such as Edison bulbs in wire caging. For those kitchens, I suggest a smooth wood, maybe maple or cherry, and a veneer slab door to offset the rough texture of the barn wood. The countertop could be quartz that resembles concrete,” says Nix.

About cabinet colors, she says people are still loving gray although oak is beginning to make a comeback, and is usually stained dark. Both she and Herm agree that white cabinets are classic, and offer an array of shades ranging from bright, stark white to soft creams.

Using different colors or finishes on the perimeter cabinetry and island can add a spark of visual interest. “When a client wants different colors, I try to keep the island very dark or black for a classic look. Black and white have been in fashion since the 1930s. Remember that you’re going to have the island for a while, so you don’t want to go crazy with the color. Also, there’s resale value to keep in mind. A color you love may be one a buyer hates,” says Herm

Nix stresses that not every kitchen needs, or can handle, two colors, or anything but a very simple island. A larger space gives more design freedom. Last year, she designed a three-level island. A table came off the back. An area in the middle blocked off the view of the sink and faucet from the next room. And part of it was at regular height.

Quartz, a manmade stone, and granite, a natural stone, lead best-seller countertops. Herm’s clients are leaning away from dark granite to lighter color patterns. For those people who worry about the upkeep of granite, she allays their concerns: “Some people have had it for 10 years and have not had it sealed. It isn’t in need of as much maintenance as the quartz people would have you believe.”

Quartzite, a natural stone, is another option. It is in the price range of an exotic granite. Concrete and stainless steel are emerging as interesting countertops although stainless steel scratches easily. If you want something that’s not as widely seen as granite or quartz, butcher block may be for you. “Today’s butcher block isn’t your grandmother’s butcher block. There are some gorgeous ones. And for many woods, the grain can be laid different ways. I used to be a die-hard, no butcher block person because I was worried about cleanliness. But I was surprised to learn that it doesn’t breed bacteria the way I thought I did,” says Nix.

Fused glass is another countertop possibility, particularly as a bar top or accent. It’s as expensive as granite and weighs as much, if not more, than a stone top.

Backsplashes can stay quietly in the background or they can bestow a kitchen with bling. Nix’s rule for backsplashes is: If there’s pattern on the countertop, keep the backsplash simple. They shouldn’t fight for attention. If they do, the kitchen is going to look cluttered even when it istn’t.

“A backsplash can be as simple as a piece of glass screwed into the wall or as elaborate as laser cut mosaics that cost a fortune. Subway tile is very big now. It’s great because it can sparkle for dressiness or can be dulled down. And you can go small or large with it. Don’t rule out turning vertically 12 by 24-inch tiles. Also, think about using striped subway tile to elongate an area,” encourages Nix.

A bronze smoke or black mirror can also be a wow of a backsplash. She typically doesn’t use a silver mirror because it screams, “Look at me.”

Don’t forget the sink. If you talk to Leigh Rae Kmiec, market development manager at Plumber’s Supply, she won’t let you. You probably won’t go wrong with a stainless steel sink, but if you’re a sink trend follower, you’ll say yes to a white farmhouse sink. However, if you have an independent streak, you may give a thumbs-up to a cashmere- or basalt-color sink.

While you’re at it, Kmiec can lead you through an abundance of amenities such as pull-down spray faucets, hot water dispensers, touch soap dispensers, pot fillers and a gaggle of gadgets – sponge caddies, brush holders, silicone drying mats, cutting boards and sink bottom grids.

“Most new kitchen flooring is hardwood, but luxury vinyl tile is coming on strong. Some look like hardwood and some have a totally different appearance. LVT is a lot more resilient than ceramic tile but can be grouted like tile. My daughter wanted to use ceramic tile in her kitchen. I told her she wasn’t allowed. Ceramic is very hard on the legs, which can be an issue for someone who cooks a lot. I sent her a picture from a job site where the floor had three colors of grouted luxury vinyl tile. She agreed with me that it was pretty and practical because she knew I was right,” says Nix.

Well-designed kitchens aren’t about any single component of color, cabinet style, countertop, backsplash, floor and lighting. They must all work together. If they don’t, she sums up the effect in three words: a hot mess.

“Sometimes less is more,” she concludes. “It’s easy to have too much going on in a kitchen. When that happens, nothing is memorable. I have some people who go through Houzz or Pinterest and want everything they see. Believe me, everything does not look good together.” VT