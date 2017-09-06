Celebrating Gilda’s

By Tonya Abeln

This fall, Gilda’s Club of Louisville will celebrate 10 years of ensuring that all people impacted by cancer in our community have an opportunity to become empowered by knowledge, strengthened by action and sustained by a supportive community. Over the last decade, that iconic red door has been a haven of comfort for those fighting a cancer battle, either personally or through a family member, and a place, above all, to share their experiences and wisdom for the benefit of others. But in 2004, all that was just a dream among a few committed visionaries. With the help of supportive friendships and some of the city’s most effective philanthropists, that dream began to take shape in the form of an innovative fundraiser known as Gilda’s Night.

Annette Grisanti and Lindy Street had a friendship that spanned many years and miles between them. When Lindy moved back to Louisville, she was going through her own cancer journey and wondered how those who do not have the same network of support as she did could possibly do it on their own? She shared with her friend Annette the idea to start Gilda’s Club in the hopes of offering that support to others. She knew the need for it existed and had a strategic plan in place. Along with Susan Moreman, she spent nine months doing extensive research in Louisville to ensure there was no similar organization. Annette assured her that when she was ready to raise money for this cause, she was happy to forge ahead with a fundraiser at a boutique then known as “She.”

Raising money for an organization that didn’t yet exist could have proven difficult, but the initial committee employed the clever use of social hosts who were tasked with each inviting 20 people. In its first year, Gilda’s Night was an unforgettable tented affair with over 300 guests and netting over $20,000. Gilda’s Night continues to be one of the most highly anticipated fundraisers of the year, alternating locations between Bittners and Rodes For Him For Her.

This year’s event will take place on November 10 at Rodes, where Dean Corbett will prepare a delectable meal from a tented kitchen and over 550 guests will bid on impressive auction items like a trip to Greece and a stunning Orlanda Olsen necklace.

Gilda’s Club volunteers and Gilda’s Night committee members gathered at Rodes to commemorate the anniversary year by modeling their style recommendations for what is always one of the most fashionable and charitable nights of fall.

Photographer: Jacob Roberts

Creative Director/Stylist: Alexandra Hepfinger

Photography Assistant: Chelsea Marrin

Makeup Artist: Bethany Hood

Makeup Assistant: Izzy Nolan

Hair: MADE Blowdry Boutique, Courtney Sellers and Jade Houchin

Lindy Street

Etro Milano Jacket, Loeffler Randall Sydnee Suede Pumps. Available at Rodes.

Stephanie Fellon

The Nest Necklace & Silver Bangles (Rodes), Rachel Zoe Dress, Loeffler Randall Shoes (from her personal collection).

Annette Grisanti

Lourdes Chavez Jacket. Available at Rodes.

Ingrid Hernandez

Caché Red Dress, Roberto Cavalli Heels, Vanile on the Rock Jewelry (from her personal collection).

Tyler Bean

Ermenegildo Zenga Sport Coat, R Hanauer Pocket Square & Tie. Available at Rodes For Him.

Logan Ormerod

Isaia Capri Sport Jacket, Torini White Shirt, Jack Mason Watch. Available at Rodes For Him.

Patty Johnson

Vince Coastal Blue Dress, Loeffler Randall Clogs, Anya Navy Shawl, Orlanda Olsen Key Necklace (exclusive auction item of Gilda’s Night). Available at Rodes For Her.

Gerina Whethers

Forever21 Dress, Eileen Fisher Booties (from her personal collection).

Amy Streeter

Shoshanna Midnight Dress, Clara Williams Co. Necklace. Available at Rodes For Her.

Madeline Abramson

Shoshanna Lace Dress. Available at Rodes For Her.

Sadiqa Reynolds

Cinq à Sept Skyler Jacket, Cindy Borders Earrings. Available at Rodes For Her.

Tracy Varga

Kobi Halperin Ivory Blouse & Lace Skirt, Loeffler Randall Shoes. Available at Rodes For Her.

Mollie Smith

Algo of Switzerland Dress. Available at Rodes For Her.

Michelle Oberst

Tadashi Shoji Dress (from her personal collection).