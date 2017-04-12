Camp Creativity at the Speed

By Mariah Kline

Summer camps often bring to mind the great outdoors, sleeping away from home or playing sports. However, many children prefer to stay indoors and flex their creative muscles instead. Fortunately, our city’s very own Speed Art Museum offers several unique camps in a one-of-a-kind environment that celebrates art and imagination.

This summer, the Speed will welcome campers ages 5 through 14 with special classes for 3- and 4-year-olds. Classes are sorted by ages 5-7, 8-10 and 11-14, and each age group has options based on which medium or theme they are interested in. Because of the variety offered, campers have the opportunity to explore multiple media with experienced art teachers. Painting, sculpture, photography, collage, printmaking and paper crafts are just a few of the modes of art making campers will get to employ. Last year’s sessions included some very special activities, such as creating a colorful shaving cream and paper craft, and using a pendulum machine to force paint onto paper.

“We want to steer away from activities the kids can do at home or have already done at school,” explains Taylor Bothwell, art teacher and coordinator of community outreach at the Speed. “They get to do a lot of experimentation and engaging with materials that are special and different from what they’d normally do.”

In addition to creating unique art projects, the teachers also encourage art education during their lessons. Both classical and contemporary artists are covered, and they even incorporate other creative media such as music and storytelling. Each course is designed to fit the skill set and abilities of specific age ranges so campers can expand their minds and creativity while working within their comfort level.

This year’s camps for 5- to 7-year-olds include Sculpture Extravaganza, Mixed Media Mania, Around the World and Animals Tall and Small. For 8- to 10-year-olds, there’s Art Explorers: Goin’ Green, Pop Art + Op Art, Storybook Adventure and more. For the older 11- to 14-year-olds, the Speed offers Art and Activism, which shows campers the power of art in the world of politics and social change.

The Speed also offers classes for children ages 3 and 4 who haven’t yet started preschool. Parents or guardians attend these classes with their children and work together on projects similar to what the older children are doing. This year, parents can choose from two camps, Super Senses: Exploring Art, and Artists & Authors. The Super Senses camp encourages children to engage with art while stimulating their cognitive development and motor skills. During Artists and Authors, children and parents will explore the vast galleries of the museum and create art inspired by classic children’s books.

What sets Speed camps apart from similar programs is that children are able to experience the rare and magnificent artworks that the museum has to offer while they learn and participate.

“The museum’s galleries are a great resource, and we want to show campers something different than what they would experience on a school tour or a visit with their parents,” says Anna Alger, the Speed’s gallery teaching coordinator.

As for the logistics, camps last for five days, each from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with extended care available for children who need to be dropped off earlier or picked up later. The class sizes are small (12 to 15 students), and each class has one teaching artist and one teaching assistant, ensuring that students receive a great deal of one-on-one attention. Though each camp only lasts one week at a time, children are encouraged to sign up for more than one camp if they want to explore multiple courses.

“The camps are really open to anyone, even if they haven’t shown an interest in art before,” says Bothwell. “We’ve had kids come in before who have only done sports camps before, but by the end of their week with us, they’re really excited about art.”

Classes are already filling up, so interested parents should sign their children up as soon as possible. Camps begin June 12 and run through August 11. Registration is open now and can be completed through the Speed’s website (speedmuseum.org). Whether your child is in love with art or just wants a different camp experience this summer, the Speed Art Museum is ready to welcome campers of all kinds. VT