Carousel Post > Featured Posts

Burgeoning Behavior

March 22, 2017
Shoshanna lace dress from Rodes For Him For Her.

Shoshanna lace dress from Rodes For Him For Her.

Photography:
Hunter Zieske

Creative Direction/ Styling:

Alex Hepfinger

Hair: Ana Perez

Makeup: Anastasia Skye Gerdes

Models: Caitie Licciardi and
Alex Hepfinger (Heyman Talent) and Alexis Gibson (Mazza Models)

Teal Bike: Parkside Bikes

The birds, blooms and butterflies seem to get the memo first, but Louisville’s boutiques are quick to follow. When your misty mornings are filled with song and the horizon is draped with color, it is a sign that your wardrobe needs room to blossom. Spring is here, and this season’s styles are beckoning you to be playful, spirited and unabashedly bold.

Kendall & Kylie contrasting open back top, Gracia palazzo pant with tie waist and gold hammered hoop earring from Rodeo Drive.

Kendall & Kylie contrasting open back top, Gracia palazzo pant with tie waist and gold hammered hoop earring from Rodeo Drive.

Trina Turk “Olan” halter and Parker Smith crop fray skinny jean in blue crush from Rodeo Drive.

Trina Turk “Olan” halter and Parker Smith crop fray skinny jean in blue crush from Rodeo Drive.

Milly “Lydia” top, Milly “Cady” culotte and Cindy Borders jewelry from Clodhoppers.

Milly “Lydia” top, Milly “Cady” culotte and Cindy Borders jewelry from Clodhoppers.

Milly “Kylie” top, Cello high rise high low skinny denim from Clodhoppers.

Milly “Kylie” top, Cello high rise high low skinny denim from Clodhoppers.