Burgeoning Behavior

Photography:
Hunter Zieske
Creative Direction/ Styling:
Alex Hepfinger
Hair: Ana Perez
Makeup: Anastasia Skye Gerdes
Models: Caitie Licciardi and
Alex Hepfinger (Heyman Talent) and Alexis Gibson (Mazza Models)
Teal Bike: Parkside Bikes
The birds, blooms and butterflies seem to get the memo first, but Louisville’s boutiques are quick to follow. When your misty mornings are filled with song and the horizon is draped with color, it is a sign that your wardrobe needs room to blossom. Spring is here, and this season’s styles are beckoning you to be playful, spirited and unabashedly bold.