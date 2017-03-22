Burgeoning Behavior

Photography:

Hunter Zieske

Creative Direction/ Styling:

Alex Hepfinger

Hair: Ana Perez

Makeup: Anastasia Skye Gerdes

Models: Caitie Licciardi and

Alex Hepfinger (Heyman Talent) and Alexis Gibson (Mazza Models)

Teal Bike: Parkside Bikes

The birds, blooms and butterflies seem to get the memo first, but Louisville’s boutiques are quick to follow. When your misty mornings are filled with song and the horizon is draped with color, it is a sign that your wardrobe needs room to blossom. Spring is here, and this season’s styles are beckoning you to be playful, spirited and unabashedly bold.