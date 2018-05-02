Do The Best Things Come In Big Boxes?

Mendelssohn ships in from Ireland for the Derby

Story by Bill Doolittle

He’s a horse that’s been everywhere – and won nearly everywhere he’s gone – born in Kentucky, lives in Ireland, won in California, Europe and Dubai.

And now, Mendelssohn, the budding superstar with a very cool name, has arrived in Louisville to run in the Kentucky Derby. He’ll be one of the leading lights and likely favorites for the 144th Run for the Roses Saturday at Churchill Downs.

But how do they get him to all these places?

In a box, of course.

You know, like cargo. Pack him in a box and ship him around the world.

Of course, it’s not actually a cardboard box with a shipping label stuck on the side that reads “SDF.”

No, Mr. Mendelssohn is high-class cargo, and his owner – the Coolmore syndicate in Ireland – has its own planes in which they whisk horses – racehorses, broodmares, stallions – from here to there, and hither to yon. On short hops – maybe just from Ireland to France for the day – or long hauls as far as Australia and New Zealand. And with the utmost of care.

But in a box.

It’s a simple system. They just van the horse from the training “yard” in Tipperary County, Ireland, to Shannon Airport near Dublin. Lead the horse into a special box that’s kind of like a small horse stall and roll the horse in his temporary hotel room right onto a huge cargo jet. Glide the box into place on rollers and snap it down tight, secure for the flight.

The special compartment has a floor like a regular stall, with wood chips for bedding. A water bucket, feed tub, hay rack, windows to look out. And specially-trained grooms – one likes to think of them as royal valets – to attend to the every need of the pampered charge. “A little more alfalfa hay, Your Highness? Perhaps a peppermint?” And after reaching cruising altitude, it’s, “How about a copy of the Racing Post? Or since you’re headed to the States, sir, perhaps you’d like the Daily Racing Form.”

No mint juleps, of course. Except that sprig of mint looks pretty good…

Frequent Flyer

It’s interesting. And the Coolmore people have it down pretty much to a routine. Similarly, other stables fly their horses with expert commercial shippers that book similar passage on giant cargo planes. Maybe 40 or so will be on shipments this fall when the Breeders’ Cup returns to Churchill Downs. They’ll pick up horses in France, England and Ireland for the eight-hour hop over the Atlantic to Louisville. Or to Cincinnati, which, like the Louisville airport, has runways long enough to accommodate giant Boeing 747 cargo jets.

Then, just van over to Churchill, where stall superintendent Steve Hargrave has tracked the horses’ entire journey – from departure in Ireland to the moment of arrival at the Downs’ Gate 12.

International horses are housed in a special quarantine barn. Tests are made and arriving horses are soon approved to go to the track to stretch their legs.

A natural question, considering the known flightiness of Thoroughbred racehorses, is do they tranquilize them before the flight?

The answer is no.

For one thing, they don’t want racehorses to test positive for tranquilizers when they arrive in a new country to race. But the main reason is they don’t need it. These are high-class Thoroughbreds, thoroughly used to jet-set travel. Mendelssohn, for example, has piled up the frequent flyer miles. After he was purchased for $3 million at the Keeneland Yearling sales in 2016, he flew to Ireland. Then to California and back. Then Dubai and back, and now he’s back in Kentucky again.

If there happens to be some kind of in-flight medical emergency, a veterinarian is on board to attend to an ailing equine athlete.

It’s quite an operation and gotten down to a science these days. Gronkowski, another candidate for the Derby, was booked to fly commercial air from Newmarket in Britain to Kentucky before he spiked a fever last week that kept him home. He’s expected for the Preakness or Belmont Stakes, next along the Triple Crown trail.

Of course, it isn’t just international stars flying in for the Derby. Most of the field for this year’s Derby came to Louisville by air, including, for example, all four of trainer Todd Pletcher’s highly-regarded hopefuls and two of trainer Bob Baffert’s, including the likely Derby favorite, Justify. (Interesting about Justify: All three of his races have been in California, so this is his first flight as a racehorse. Good luck, Atlanta.)

Many Roads to the Derby

What is significant about Mendelssohn is that he’s a top-notch international hopeful, a real contender from overseas – much coveted by Churchill Downs as it seeks to take the Kentucky Derby global. In recent years, the track has reserved two starting slots in its 20-horse Kentucky Derby field for foreign entrants, one from Japan and new this year, one from Europe, plus the U.A.E Derby in Dubai, which Mendelssohn won.

The international races are designed to complement the existing “Road to the Kentucky Derby” – a points system based on performance in the traditional stateside Kentucky Derby prep races, such as the Florida Derby, Blue Grass Stakes, Santa Anita Derby.

It’s a lot of “Roads,” and about five paragraphs worth of details, but the goal is clear, says Mike Ziegler, the executive racing director for Churchill Downs Incorporated: It’s all about setting up paths to bring the best horses in the world to Kentucky to Run for the Roses.

“Horse racing is such a global sport, it just makes sense to enable international participation in the greatest race in the world,” says Ziegler. “Just as the Kentucky Derby is the goal for any American owner, we think it should also be the goal for any owner around the world who’s got a great three-year-old.”

Nothing new about that goal. Col. Meriwether Lewis Clark had world-wide participation at least in the back of his mind when he dreamed up the first Kentucky Derby in 1875. Of course, automobiles hadn’t even been invented yet, let alone airplanes. But Clark was a man of the world and had traveled to England and France to find a model for his new race. In the conditions for the very first Kentucky Derby, Clark declared the race, “open to the world.”

Today, that’s not only about the race. It’s about the international sales market for Kentucky Thoroughbreds, long-term telecasting rights and the multinational corporate sponsors of the Kentucky Derby, such as Brown-Forman and Longines.

And the betting market. In Japan, where fans bet with both hands, wagering is only allowed on races originating from outside Japan if there’s a Japanese-based horse in an important race. Though there’s not one this year, there have been before, like Lani, in 2016. Interest definitely jumps in Europe when a Euro is in the Derby. Total wagering on the Kentucky Derby from all sources is around $100 million. Growing the “handle” beyond its base market in North America is important.

And then it’s the sport. There is definitely interest in the Kentucky Derby all over the world. It’s the one race nearly everyone, nearly everywhere has heard of.

Mendelssohn’s Coolmore group, which includes Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith and Mr. And Mrs. John Magnier, have competed in the Kentucky Derby regularly. None of their horses from Ireland have won, but Thunder Gulch, who trained up to the Derby here under D. Wayne Lukas, did capture the roses for Tabor in 1995.

Also an avid participant is Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who has not had a close finisher.

The opinion here is the international stables have sent the wrong kind of horses. They’ve tried speedy horses that like dirt, as is the surface at Churchill Downs. Those candidates do seem to like the dirt, but they don’t like the distance. None have been able to make an impact at 1 ¼ miles, the Derby’s daunting distance.

In fact, that’s kind of why Mendelssohn is an important character – to prove it can be done.

Viva!

Of course, that’s the interesting answer to the trivia question, “Has a horse ever come from overseas to win the Kentucky Derby?” The answer is YES. Once. And almost twice.

But both were a while ago.

The one most people forget about is Canonero II, who came from Venezuela to win the 1971 Kentucky Derby. Won it easy, in fact, and went on to be a top American star.

On Derby Day, though, he was a complete and total unknown – a horse who had sailed by cargo ship from Caracas to Miami, then endured weeks in a stiflingly hot quarantine confine before finally getting sprung to van 1,000 miles from Miami to Louisville to run in the Kentucky Derby. Nobody gave Canonero II a chance.

This writer remembers a sunny day in the infield for that Derby. Somebody in our gang got up a drawing. Pitch in a couple bucks to draw a horse. There were 20 of them. Canonero was so unknown, nobody even knew they didn’t want him.

Alan Simon drew Canonero II, and he consulted me:

“Doc,” he called me, “Should I keep this horse or try to trade it for another horse? Is he any good?”

“I don’t know, Alan,” I said. “I don’t think anyone will want to trade for him. But I’d keep him, anyhow.”

“Why, is he good?

“Probably not,” I admitted. “But it’s the Kentucky Derby. Maybe you’ll get lucky. Ride the horse you rode in on.”

Of course, Canonero won, and Alan still has all the money he won that afternoon in the Infield.

A Bold Arrangement

The other good example of a good try from a foreign horse came in 1986 when trainer Clive Brittain brought Bold Arrangement from Britain, the country, to run a bang-up second to Ferdinand.

Several weeks before the Derby, Brittain flew Bold Arrangement to Lexington, Kentucky’s Bluegrass Field, which is just across the road from Keeneland Race Course. Off the plane, just a few minutes ride over to a Keeneland barn, surrounding by budding dogwoods and redbud. A sweet home sweet home in horse farm country. What could be more idyllic?

In the Blue Grass, trainer Phil Hauswald had a fast horse named Bachelor Beau that led all the way and was never threatened. But Bold Arrangement’s race was more promising for the future. Under British jockey Pat Eddery, Bold Arrangement dropped back and settled into an easy gallop. On the turn for home, it looked like the horse kind of blew the final bend and swung wide at the top of the lane. But he kind of suddenly gathered himself up, changed leads (the pattern of his feet running), and came down running. Fast. Really flying, though he couldn’t catch Bachelor Beau.

In the Derby, Eddery finished second to America’s best, 54-year-old Bill Shoemaker – Ferdinand at 17-1 and Bold Arrangement 9-1 combining for an exacta that came along at $385.

Since that time, though, the European number to remember is zero.

On the desk, close at hand, is a media guide in which we could total up the exact number of overseas horses that have run in the Kentucky Derby since Bold Arrangement in 1986. But that would mean I’d have to read their names. And who wants to be reminded of so many poor performances the very week we’re trying to think Lucky Thoughts?

And we’ll definitely need a Derby or two to get the bad vibes of last year’s Thunder Snow out of memory. Thunder Snow, which had won the U.A.E. Derby, took two steps out of the Downs’ starting gate and turned right.

Wouldn’t even run! The embarrassed jockey had to dismount and they walked him off the track.

Of course, 10 months later, Thunder Snow ran like a world beater to take the $10 million Dubai World Cup. Some guy on TV says, “Oh, he redeemed himself today!”

Right.

I sent Mr. Talking TV Head a few losing tickets on Thunder Snow from last year’s Derby that he can use to redeem himself.

But if anybody can figure out how to win the Derby from overseas, it is Coolmore trainer Aidan O’Brien, who has enjoyed a terrific career racing horses here, there and everywhere. He’s the trainer of Mendelssohn. O’Brien’s record in the Kentucky Derby isn’t good with a fifth-place finish with Master of Hounds his best effort in five tries. But O’Brien has been dynamite in the Breeders’ Cup and flying horses all around Europe for victories in every important stakes.

And he’s got Ryan Moore to ride. Moore is the top jockey in Europe, and known to crave a victory in the Kentucky Derby.

So just here, we’ll drop Mendelssohn in as one of four horses we think with the best chance to win the 2018 Kentucky Derby – with Magnum Moon, Justify and Good Magic.

Good luck. VT