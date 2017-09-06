John Brooks Brings Quappi Projects to Louisville

By Remy Sisk

The opening of Quappi Projects at 1520B Lytle St. on the evening of August 18 was not so much the culmination of John Brooks’ life’s work but rather another milestone from which the renowned artist will only continue to develop. The new art gallery’s first exhibition featured the work of Adam Chuck, and the opening event saw a crowd of art enthusiasts venture into the Portland art workspace building – which is currently nameless – to climb to the second floor where Quappi is located and see in what ways this new space will enrich the cultural fabric of Louisville. Though Brooks is the director of the gallery, he’s also a professional artist himself, and the opening of Quappi is only the latest in a long string of accomplishments indicative of both his ceaseless determination to better himself and his craft, as well as his unequivocally authentic artistry.

Brooks knew from an early age that he was interested in the visual arts. His grandfather had a career as a draftsman and sign painter – Brooks in fact sees his current work as a sort of extension of what his grandfather never got to realize – but growing up in Frankfort, Kentucky, he didn’t know any professional artists. Consequently, he was somewhat devoid of the culture that often cultivates the creativity of young people interested in the field.

In addition to his fascination with art, Brooks was an exceptional golfer and attended the College of Charleston on a partial golf scholarship. However, his inclination toward the arts was still fervent, yet with golf and art being his two interests, his parents encouraged a broader approach to his future. “My parents, who were very supportive of everything I did, kind of coaxed me into dropping one of those dreams and maybe picking something that was more bankable in a way,” he recounts. “So I studied art in college but ended up with a degree in political science and a minor in English thinking that I would go to law school or work in politics in some way if being a professional golfer didn’t work out.”

His golfing career, alas, did not entirely pan out, though he did play in the 2003 U.S. Public Links. He also played in the 2004 and 2005 U.S. Mid-Amateur Championships as well as the 2005 Links Trophy at St. Andrews, Scotland. In early 2006, Brooks’ partner Erik Eaker’s job took the couple to London, where Brooks’ dreams of being an artist would not only resurface but at last have the chance to more thoroughly develop. “It wasn’t until then that I revisited the idea of being an artist,” he maintains. “Moving to London and not working, I was able to reinvent myself really and revisit some deep desires and dreams that I had put away. London is a city that is so full and so rich in every sense, and it became very clear to me that this is what I wanted to do and that I could do it. So I started doing it.”

Brooks regularly visited museums and immersed himself in the culture of London, where a career in art was not only more tolerated than perhaps it is here, but also more robustly exalted. “I felt like every time I left the flat, I was going to learn something – whether I meant to or not – and that’s really powerful,” he says of his time there. “We were living in this tiny flat in South Kensington – it basically had one big room, and everything was just packed with paintings and drawings. It was feverish, but it was great.”

After submitting work to an exhibition and being accepted, Brooks met some up-and-coming gallery owners who represented him, and his career only blossomed from there. He took classes at Central St. Martins College of Art & Design and Hampstead School of Art and continued to explore the art-dense culture of where he was living, developing a more definite knowledge of what he wanted his work to be – and not be.

“If someone says to me, ‘I find that painting interesting but I don’t think I could live with it because it makes me uncomfortable,’ I consider that to be a successful piece of art because really, there’s nothing there,” he relates. “It’s pigment on a flat surface, but yet, it says something to someone. I’m not really interested in making work that’s confrontational just to be confrontational or controversial just to be controversial – that’s too explicit for me. I think it’s much better if something is at first pleasant or appealing because of the colors or the shapes or whatever, then the longer you look at it, the more uncomfortable you are. You can’t quite tell what the figure is feeling or saying – I love that. A piece of art that you understand is not interesting to me – I want something that changes depending on how you feel.”

Brooks and Eaker came back to Louisville in 2009 before moving to Chicago and then back to Louisville in 2013. Brooks had a studio at his home, but when the couple sold their house in 2015, he was without a studio. To continue his work and augment his constantly swelling wealth of knowledge, he applied to a summer course in Berlin, Germany, which was being taught by Norbert Bisky, an artist Brooks had long admired. He was accepted and subsequently spent two months in Berlin, not only studying art but also further enriching and feeding his deep love for German culture and history.

“I find it so fascinating how in the aftermath of World War II, Germany dealt with and came to terms – imperfectly, of course – with all of that guilt, all of those sins, and became a modern, functioning liberal society,” he affirms. “I think there’s a lot to mine there, and it’s all so present in the culture – in film, literature, architecture and, of course, it is present in the art. Artists like Baselitz and Kiefer and Bisky and Lüpertz and Fetting, and so many more. How could the artists working in the second half of the 20th century or even today not address that history? To do so would be dishonest, or blind. That doesn’t mean that every piece has to be about that, but it ought to be present somewhere in the work. It’s not exactly the same, but I think the German experience parallels with our own American history of colonization, slavery, manifest destiny and empire.”

The work of German artists and their cognizance for elements beyond the pure aesthetic has undeniably been influential on Brooks’ work as he himself finds higher interest in the representation – or perhaps, the evocation – of a sort of heaviness, which can also be found in the work of Spanish painters. “When I go to a museum, I will look at the Spanish art and the German art,” he says. “Those are my first two choices. And there’s a rawness and a darkness that is present in both of those cultures – Goya, Velázquez, Zurbarán – there’s a heaviness in the work that I find really, really interesting, and it’s reflective of the human experience, the full view of the human experience.”

When Brooks returned to Louisville, he found a new studio home at his current location of 1520B Lytle St. in Portland, which he shared with Theo Edmonds of IDEAS xLab. However, 2016 proved to be a difficult year for the artist, as a blood clot and bike wreck rendered him unable to work for half the year. Edmonds moved out in July 2017 to devote more attention to IDEAS xLab’s national arts and health demonstration pilot, Project HEAL. Suddenly, Brooks was faced with a prospect more exciting than he could have anticipated.

“I decided I didn’t need the whole space to work – I was satisfied with my section that I had – and it occurred to me that this was my chance to open a gallery, which is something I’ve wanted to do for a long time but it never really seemed feasible, economically responsible or even possible,” he explains. “But there were two things I took back from my time in Berlin. One was Norbert’s advice that you have to just do your own thing. If you can’t find a place to show your work or can’t find a community or a network, just start your own. And I think that’s great advice. And then two, just how open and free and really expansive the city is and how many different things are going on – there’s all of this potential, and all of these efforts are being made to share and express and it isn’t all what we think of as the traditional gallery or museum space. And I feel like Louisville definitely has those things but we could have more. So when my studiomate left, it really became clear to me that this was my opportunity to do this and if I didn’t do it now then it wouldn’t happen.”

Thus the plan for what would eventually become Quappi Projects began to form. The name Quappi is actually taken from Brooks’ study of German art and appreciation for its place both on a national and international cultural landscape. Max Beckmann was a 20th-century German painter who was forced out of work as well as the country as Hitler rose to power. Throughout his struggles, his wife Quappi was who in many ways kept his creativity alive: “He painted her a lot and credited her with keeping him going and keeping him inspired, and I’m very interested in that time period and those artists and what they went through,” Brooks describes. “I think their experiences are relevant today, and I wanted to reference that but also honor her spirit and their experience.”

Moreover, Brooks in fact credits Beckmann himself with an aspect of the philosophy of his work as a painter: “My own work has been focused on emotional resonance and what Max Beckmann referred to as ‘the deepest feeling about the mystery of Being.’ And that sounds really heavy and I don’t mean it to be super heavy, but we don’t know anything. Everything is a mystery, and that’s OK. We’re exploring that – we’re all just trying.”

Quappi now stands as a bright 850-square-foot gallery that is open to the public on each exhibition’s opening night and then by appointment only. As Brooks has brought it to fruition in less than two months, the intention of the space has always been clear in his mind: “My focus of the gallery is to show work reflective of the zeitgeist. I’m interested in work that is complicated, work that is challenging. That doesn’t mean that it has to be confrontational.”

Brooks already has the first two years of exhibitions in the gallery planned, alternating between local and nonlocal artists. Despite different origins, all of the artists have a thread that links them together under the mission of Quappi, which makes them all the right “fits” for the space, but certainly not limited to any preexisting expectations. “I’ve chosen artists who I feel have something to say about our culture and about the zeitgeist, but I’ve also been very clear to them that this an artist-focused gallery so I want them to show what they want to show,” he says. “I’ve chosen them for a reason, but I’m not dictating what they can show. Obviously, I hope to sell things but that’s not the primary goal; the primary goal is to share and to express and to give a platform for artists to show their work.”

As far as Brooks’ own work, there’s a chance you may see it on display at Quappi someday, but that’s not a definite plan; the purpose of the gallery extends far beyond Brooks himself, who, in addition to his painting, is a published writer continuously looking for more outlets in which to publish his poetry. “Everyone assumes when I tell them that I’m opening this gallery that I’m showing my own work, and I’m not completely opposed to that idea but that isn’t why I’m doing this,” he asserts.

On the August 18 opening, it was clear that Louisville is ready for what Quappi is and what it intends to offer the city. Guests observed Adam Chuck’s striking oil on mylar collection as Brooks and Chuck mingled and observed the launch of something truly special – something that not only brings Lousiville a wonderfully new cultural offering but also concretely illustrates the spectrum of knowledge and influence Brooks has picked up as an artist over the years. The gallery is indeed untraditional, but it is a deliberate, unique and superiorly interesting space. In the next two years, and beyond, Quappi will be exhibiting not only work that is reflective of the zeitgeist but also work that sparks conversation, that elicits a feeling that is ultimately transformative. “I know from my own life that art has the power to transform and to really affect, and it’s profound,” Brooks emphasizes. “That’s what I’m interested in, and I want to share work that does that.”

Quappi Projects

1520B Lytle St. • 502.295.7118

quappiprojects.com • info@quappiprojects.com

Other than opening nights, Quappi is open by appointment only

Adam Chuck / Instant Gratification

Through September 29

Vian Sora

November 10 – January 5

Whit Forrester

January 16 – February 16

Michael James Moran

March 9 – April 20