And the Winner Is…

The Voice of Louisville’s Inaugural Bestie Awards
The staff at The Voice could think of no better way to close out our 70th year than with a celebration of Louisville favorites. Voting for the Besties opened on our website in September and with the assistance of a third-party company, we tallied thousands of responses to give you this: the first-ever Bestie Awards.
If you took the time to vote, you may notice several categories from the original ballot do not appear in these pages or a category does not list a runner up. Those particular categories – which included Best Lawyer, Best Doctor, Best Visual Artist and others – did not receive a sufficient number of votes to declare a clear winner.
Longtime Voice readers may recall voting for Best Dressed in an annual competition hosted by the magazine in the early 2000s, so we couldn’t resist including that category in the lineup. See page 60 to get a closer look at winners Jude Redfield and Vicki Dortch.
Each of these winners was selected by you – the readers who took the time to vote for the best parties, businesses, organizations and people in our community. Thank you for being part of the inaugural Bestie Awards, and congratulations to all of the winners!
Parties
Best Party of the Year
The Speed Ball
Benefiting: Speed Art Museum
Coming Up: March 7
The most significant fundraiser for the Speed Art Museum is also one of the most anticipated parties of the season. The Speed Ball has it all: a gourmet dinner, decadent desserts and cocktails and exceptional entertainment. We salute the Speed for continually throwing the party of the year.
Best Black-Tie Event
Snow Ball Gala
Benefiting: The Children’s Hospital Foundation
2020 Date: TBD
The holiday season wouldn’t be the same without the Snow Ball, Norton Children’s Hospital’s annual gala. The event’s winter decor is breathtaking – as are the house and vehicle included in the annual Home & BMW Raffle.
Best Dressed Crowd
The Bacchanal
Benefiting: Speed Art Museum
2020 Date: TBD
The Speed’s Bacchanal, an exclusive event for the museum’s patron circle members, has a dress code that’s open to interpretation. The result is a room full of ethereal-looking and dreamily-dressed patrons whose divine looks rival that of the art hanging in the museum.
Best Derby Party
The Barnstable Brown Derby Eve Gala
Benefiting: The Barnstable Brown Diabetes Center at the University of Kentucky
Coming Up: May 1
For more than 30 years, Tricia Barnstable Brown and Cyb Barnstable have thrown a party so epic, it’s been recognized by Condé Nast as one of the best in the world. When Southern hospitality meets a killer guest list, you get the extravagant and memorable Barnstable Brown party.
Best Outdoor Party
Bourbon & Bowties
Benefiting: Norton Children’s Hospital
Coming Up: June 4
Mingling outdoors while sampling food from a few of Louisville’s best chefs makes for the perfect summer day. And, it’s an excellent excuse for gentlemen to buy a new bowtie.
Best Event with a Competition
KMAC Couture
Benefiting: KMAC Museum
Coming Up: April 11
Artists who are selected for KMAC Couture spend months designing and executing the one-of-a-kind garments. Most would agree that the time and effort are well worth it after experiencing a walk down the iconic runway.
Best Fashion Show
Wine Women & Shoes
Benefiting: Family Scholar House
Coming Up: March 6
At this fabulous fashion show, styles range from formal wear to fitness gear. Professional models as well as community members and Family Scholar House graduates rock the runway, and you can typically find some amazing outfits in the crowd as well.
Best Awards Party
Awards in the Arts
Benefiting: Fund for the Arts
Coming Up: April 25
Awards in the Arts honors some of the city’s most talented creators and arts organizations. Held in conjunction with Opening Night at Churchill Downs each Derby season, the celebration lifts up artists and inspires all who attend to continue supporting the arts in Louisville.
Best Costume Party
Lobster Feast
Benefiting: Actors Theatre
Coming Up: Feb. 8
One would think the elaborate presentation of the lobsters would be the highlight, but it’s actually the outfits that steal the show at this fundraiser. Some guests follow the designated theme – whether it’s theatrical, beachy or fantastical – while others wear something on the nose like a lobster costume. Either way, all are welcome at Lobster Feast.
Best Party for Dancing
New Years EvePresented by: Eventris and J. Wagner Group
Coming Up: Dec. 31
The dance party that goes down on NYE at Mellwood Arts Center is absolutely epic. The hosts strive to create a bigger and better blowout each time, so it’s no wonder the party sells out so often. Ring in the new year with a dance floor full of your new best friends and entertainment by DJ KDogg and Tony and the Tan Lines.
Best Seated Dinner
Supper Under the Spires
Benefiting: The Churchill Downs Foundation
2020 Date TBD
Few people get to step foot on the track at Churchill Downs and even fewer get to eat dinner on the track. At this soirée, guests experience a night under the spires with an exquisitely curated meal by Executive Chef David Danielson.
Best Daytime Party
Butterflies in Motion
Benefiting: Heuser Hearing & Language Academy
2020 Date TBD
Movie-themed tables and aptly-dressed supporters make this event one of the most fun experiences you can have at lunchtime.
Best Culinary Experience
Taste America: Louisville
Benefiting: the James Beard Foundation
2020 Date TBD
The James Beard House in New York showcases brilliant chefs from around the world, so when the foundation comes to Kentucky, we have the opportunity to show off our best.
Best Red Carpet
The Barnstable Brown Derby Eve Gala
Benefiting: The Barnstable Brown Diabetes Center at the University of Kentucky
2020 Date: May 1
It’s no wonder the gate outside of the Barnstable Brown mansion is packed with onlookers every year. Tom Brady, Paris Hilton, Diane Lane and hundreds of other celebrities have walked the red carpet at this annual Derby bash.
Best Lounge
KMAC Couture
Benefiting: KMAC Museum
Coming Up: April 11
After an incredible fashion show comes the ultimate dance party. DJs spin, gourmet bites are consumed and party-goers get to meet the artists who create the looks of KMAC Couture.
Best Live Auction
Misters for MS
Benefiting: National Multiple Sclerosis Society
2020 Date TBD
Handsome bachelors present highly sought-after auction items for a great cause. What more can you ask for in a fundraiser?
Best Event Venue
Omni Louisville Hotel
400 S. Second St.
502.313.6664
omnihotels.com/hotels/louisville
Tie For First Runner Up
Speed Art Museum
2035 S. Third St.
502.634.2700
speedmuseum.org
Frazier History Museum
829 W. Main St.
502.753.5663
fraziermuseum.org
Aesthetics
Best Nail Salon
Frenchies Modern Nail Care
10414 Shelbyville Road
502.618.0080
studios.frenchiesnails.com/louisville-ky
TIE For First Runner Up
CND Nails
1901 Rudy Lane
502.894.4445
Search Facebook: CND Nails
Nail Box Nail Salon
4145 Shelbyville Rd
502.893.0909
nailboxlouisville.com
Best Hair Salon
Twisted Salon
133 St Matthews Ave.
502.896.0722
twistedsalonlouisville.com
First Runner Up
Calvin Mitchell Salon
3642 Brownsboro Road, Ste. 106
502.893.8711
calvinmitchellsalon.com
Second Runner Up
Joseph’s Salon & Spa
3938 Dutchmans Lane
502.897.5369
josephssalon.com
Tie for Best Barbershop
Beards and Beers
514 S. Fifth St., #2321
502.996.7999
beardsandbeers.com
Handsome Fellows Barber Shop
12005 Shelbyville Road
502.409.3132
handsomefellowsbarbershop.com
First Runner Up
Derby City Chop Shop
Highlands: 1233 Bardstown Road, 502.632.2467
Germantown: 1100 E. Burnett Ave., 502.916.4064
derbycitychopshop.com
Best Spa
The Oasis Spa, Baptist Health/Milestone Wellness Center
750 Cypress Station Dr.
502.896.3900
baptistmilestone.com/spa
First Runner Up
Z Salon & Spa
9407 Shelbyville Road
502.426.2226
zsalon.com
Second Runner Up
CaloSpa Rejuvenation Center
2341 Lime Kiln Lane
502.814.3000
calospa.com
Best Makeup Artist
Erica McDowell, Skyn Lounge
227 Chenoweth Lane
502.894.3335
Skynlounge.com
First Runner Up
Sloan Winters, The Beauty Bar at Circe
3642 Brownsboro Road, #101
502.894.0095
shopatcirce.com
Second Runner Up
JoAnne Wolf
JoAnne Wolf, Makeup Artist
joannewolf.com
joanne.wolf@twc.com
Best Highlights
Allie Wood, Calvin Mitchell Salon
3642 Brownsboro Road, Ste. 106
502.893.8711
calvinmitchellsalon.com
First Runner Up
Stephen Lewis, J. Michael’s Spa & Salon
4121 Shelbyville Road, #1
502.742.8790
jmichaelsspaandsalon.com
Second Runner Up
Jeremy Gibson, Medusa Hair Salon
291 N. Hubbards Lane, #176
502.895.5999
Search Facebook: Medusa Hair Salon
Best Haircut
Stephen Lewis, J. Michael’s Spa & Salon
4121 Shelbyville Road, #1
502.742.8790
jmichaelsspaandsalon.com
First Runner Up
Allie Wood, Calvin Mitchell Salon
3642 Brownsboro Road, Ste. 106
502.893.8711
calvinmitchellsalon.com
Second Runner Up
Nick Carter, Joseph’s Salon & Spa
3938 Dutchmans Lane
502.897.5369
josephssalon.com
Best Blowout
Drybar Louisville
4904 Shelbyville Road
502.871.3524
thedrybar.com/locations/louisville
First Runner Up
Calvin Mitchell Salon
3642 Brownsboro Road, Ste. 106
502.893.8711
calvinmitchellsalon.com
Second Runner Up
Made Salon
2415 Lime Kiln Lane
502.589.6233
madesalonky.com
Best Eyelash Extensions
Janna Flowers, Clique Boutique
2838 Frankfort Ave. and 2214 Holiday Manor Center
502.895.3993
cliquelouisville.com
First Runner Up
Lashtastic Louisville
2704 Frankfort Ave.
502.554.7911
lashtasticlouisville.com
Best Eyebrows
Janna Flowers, Clique Boutique
2838 Frankfort Ave. and 2214 Holiday Manor Center
502.895.3993
cliquelouisville.com
First Runner Up
Leslie Guiot, The Oasis Spa, Baptist Health/Milestone Wellness Center
750 Cypress Station Dr.
502.896.3900
baptistmilestone.com
Second Runner Up
Cheryl Bierbaum, Clique Boutique
2838 Frankfort Ave. and 2214 Holiday Manor Center
502.895.3993
cliquelouisville.com
Best Spray Tan
Clique Boutique
2838 Frankfort Ave. and 2214 Holiday Manor Center
502.895.3993
cliquelouisville.com
First Runner Up
Summer365
502.321.4687
Search Facebook: Summer365
Second Runner Up
Sun Tan City
15 locations in Louisville and Southern Indiana
suntancity.com
Best Facial
Melanie Boyer, Skyn Lounge
227 Chenoweth Lane
502.894.3335
skynlounge.com
First Runner Up
Janelle Willoughby, The Skin Group
Louisville: 2307 River Road, Ste. 101
Shepherdsville: 1868 W. Hebron Lane, Ste. 200
502.583.6647
skingroup.org
Second Runner Up
Karen Bertrand, Calospa Rejuvenation Center
2341 Lime Kiln Lane
502.814.3000
calospa.com
Best Massage
Massage Envy
St. Matthews: 4600 Shelbyville Road, #208
502.895.2007
Middletown: 12911 Shelbyville Road, Ste. 109
502.253.2980
J-Town: 2048 S. Hurstbourne Pkwy.
502.992.0701
locations.massageenvy.com/kentucky/louisville.html
Springhurst: 3563 Springhurst Blvd., Ste. 29
502.425.0000
Clarksville, Indiana: 1025 Veterans Pkwy.
812.725.1387
First Runner Up
The Oasis Spa, Baptist Health/Milestone Wellness Center
750 Cypress Station Dr.
502.896.3900
baptistmilestone.com
Second Runner Up
A Therapeutic Touch
3640 Brownsboro Road
502.899.3949
atherapeutictouch.com
Best Nose Job
Dr. T. Gerald O’Daniel, O’Daniel Studios
132 Chenoweth Lane
502.584.1109
drodaniel.com
First Runner Up
Nana Mizuguchi, Mizuguchi Plastic Surgery
9913 Shelbyville Road
502.200.0600
nanamd.com
Best Breast Augmentation
Dr. T. Gerald O’Daniel, O’Daniel Studios
132 Chenoweth Lane
502.584.1109
drodaniel.com
First Runner Up
Nana Mizuguchi, Mizuguchi Plastic Surgery
9913 Shelbyville Road
502.200.0600
nanamd.com
Second Runner Up
Brad Calobrace, CaloAesthetics Plastic Surgery Center
2341 Lime Kiln Lane
502.814.3000
calospa.com
Best Liposuction
Dr. T. Gerald O’Daniel, O’Daniel Studios
132 Chenoweth Lane
502.584.1109
drodaniel.com
First Runner Up
Nana Mizuguchi, Mizuguchi Plastic Surgery
9913 Shelbyville Road
502.200.0600
nanamd.com
Second Runner Up
Brad Calobrace, CaloAesthetics Plastic Surgery Center
2341 Lime Kiln Lane
502.814.3000
calospa.com
Best Botox/Dysport
Audrey May, Mizuguchi Plastic Surgery
9913 Shelbyville Road
502.200.0600
nanamd.com
First Runner Up
Janelle Willoughby, The Skin Group
Louisville: 2307 River Road, Ste. 101
Shepherdsville: 1868 W. Hebron Lane, Ste. 200
502.583.6647
skingroup.org
Second Runner Up
Dr. T. Gerald O’Daniel, O’Daniel Studios
132 Chenoweth Lane
502.584.1109
drodaniel.com
Communities
Best Nonprofit Organization
The Children’s Hospital Foundation
Norton Children’s Hospital
234 E. Gray St., Ste. 450
502.629.8060
nortonchildrens.com/foundation
First Runner Up
Gilda’s Club Kentuckiana
2440 Grinstead Dr.
502.583.0075
gck.org
Second Runner Up
National Multiple Sclerosis Society
1201 Story Ave., #200
502.451.0014
nationalmssociety.org/chapters/KYW
Best Summer Camp for Kids
Camp Hi Ho
3418 Frankfort Ave., #365
502.220.4415
camphiho.com
First Runner Up
YMCA Camp Piomingo
1950 Otter Creek Park Road, Brandenburg
502.942.2616
ymcacamppiomingo.org
Second Runner Up
YMCA of Greater Louisville
More than 12 locations in Louisville and Southern Indiana
ymcalouisville.org
Best Public High School
duPont Manual High School
120 W. Lee St.
502.485.8241
dupontmanual.com
First Runner Up
Ballard High School
6000 Brownsboro Road
502.485.8206
schools.jefferson.kyschools.us/high/ballard
Second Runner Up
Louisville Male High School
4409 Preston Hwy.
502.485.8292
schools.jefferson.kyschools.us/High/Male
Best Private High School
Kentucky Country Day School
4100 Springdale Road
502.423.0440
kcd.org
First Runner Up
Assumption High School
2170 Tyler Lane
502.458.9551
ahsrockets.org
Second Runner Up
Trinity High School
4011 Shelbyville Road
502.895.9427
trinityrocks.com
Tie for Best Private Middle School
Kentucky Country Day School
4100 Springdale Road
502.423.0440
kcd.org
Louisville Collegiate School
2427 Glenmary Ave.
502.479.0340
louisvillecollegiate.org
Best Private Lower School
Kentucky Country Day School
4100 Springdale Road
502.423.0440
kcd.org
Best Preschool
Christ Church School
4614 Brownsboro Road
502.897.6421
ccum.net/about/christ-church-school
First Runner Up
Primrose School
East Louisville: 1151 Dorsey Lane, 502.974.4111
Old Henry Crossing: 14801 Bush Farm Road, 502.727.7269
primroseschools.com
Second Runner Up
Second Presbyterian Weekday School
3701 Old Brownsboro Road
502.895.3295
secondpresschool.org
Best Senior Living Facility
Episcopal Church Home
7504 Westport Road
502.736.7800
episcopalretirement.com/episcopal-church-home-louisville
First Runner Up
Symphony at Oaklawn Personal Care & Memory Care
100 Shelby Station Dr.
502.632.0220
milestoneretirement.com/senior-living/ky/louisville
Second Runner Up
Masonic Homes Kentucky
3701 Frankfort Ave.
502.259.9627
masonichomesky.com/louisville
Best Hotel
Omni Louisville Hotel
400 S. Second St.
502.313.6664
omnihotels.com/hotels/louisville
First Runner Up
The Seelbach Hilton
500 S. Fourth St.
502.585.3200
seelbachhilton.com
Second Runner Up
The Brown Hotel
335 W. Broadway
888.888.5252
brownhotel.com
Best Boutique Hotel
21c Museum Hotel
700 W. Main St.
502.217.6300
21cmuseumhotels.com/louisville
First Runner Up
Aloft Louisville
Downtown: 102 W. Main St., 502.583.1888, marriott.com/hotels/travel/sdfld-aloft-louisville-downtown
East: 10700 Westport Road, 502.429.9901, marriott.com/hotels/travel/sdfal-aloft-louisville-east
Second Runner Up
AC Hotel by Marriott Louisville Downtown
727 E. Market St.
502.568.6880
achotels.marriott.com/hotels/ac-hotel-louisville-downtown
Best Place to Pick Up Your Copy of The Voice
Baptist Health/Milestone Wellness Center
750 Cypress Station Dr.
502.896.3900
baptistmilestone.com
Services
Best Bank
Republic Bank
More than 20 locations in Louisville and Southern Indiana
502.584.3600
republicbank.com
First Runner Up
Commonwealth Bank & Trust
Anchorage: 1402 Evergreen Road, 502.259.2040
Blankenbaker: 801 Blankenbaker Pkwy., 502.259.2180
Highlands: 2401 Bardstown Road, 502.259.2160
Holiday Manor: 4944 U.S. Hwy. 42, 502.259.2080
Humana: 500 W. Main St., Ste. 103, 502.259.2060
Middletown: 12906 Shelbyville Road, 502.259.2100
Norton Commons: 10716 Meeting St., 502.259.2140
Preston Highway: 11900 Standiford Plaza Dr., 502.259.2220
St. Matthews: 286 N. Hubbards Lane, 502.259.2120
cbandt.com
Second Runner Up
Wilson & Muir Bank & Trust Co.
130 St. Matthews Ave.
502.454.5400
wilsonmuirbank.com
Best Financial Adviser
Jessica L. Tretter, Tretter Financial Planning
1448 Gardiner Lane, Ste. 202
502.387.7123
tretterfinancialplanning.com
Best Credit Union
Park Community Credit Union
Market St.: 515 W. Market St., Ste. 100
Douglass Loop: 2123 Bardstown Road
Fern Valley: 6101 Fern Valley Road
Hikes Point Branch: 3083 Breckenridge Lane
Forest Springs: 13011 Factory Lane
Hillview: 134 Dr. Arla Way
Blankenbaker: 2501 Blankenbaker Pkwy.
Dixie: 7521 Dixie Hwy.
502.968.3681
parkcommunity.com
First Runner Up – TIE
Class Act Federal Credit Union
Main: 3620 Fern Valley Road
Cardinal Towne: 331 W. Cardinal Blvd.
East: 3711 Diann Marie Road
Southern High School: 8620 Preston Hwy.
Doss High School: 7601 Saint Andrews Church Road
502.964.7575
classact.org
Commonwealth Credit Union
Market Street: 900 W. Market St., #100
St. Matthews: 3704 Frankfort Ave.
Cane Run: 4415 Cane Run Road
University of Louisville: 2126 S. Floyd St.
800.228.6420
ccuky.org
Best Real Estate Agent
Terri Bass, Lenihan Sotheby’s International Realty
3803 Brownsboro Road
502.899.2129
lenihansothebysrealty.com
First Runner Up
Ellen Shaikun
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Parks & Weisberg, Realtors
295 N. Hubbards Lane, #102
502.897.3321
bhhsparksweisberg.com
Second Runner Up
Amanda Houlé
RE/MAX Premier Properties
12906 Shelbyville Road, #102
502.384.5944
homes502.com
Best Real Estate Agency
Kentucky Select Properties
1757 Frankfort Ave.
502.271.5000
kyselectproperties.com
First Runner Up
Lenihan Sotheby’s International Realty
3803 Brownsboro Road
502.899.2129
lenihansothebysrealty.com
Second Runner Up
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Parks & Weisberg, Realtors
295 N. Hubbards Lane, #102
502.897.3321
bhhsparksweisberg.com
Best Interior Designer
Lesa Buckler, Details Furniture Galleries & Design
11816 Shelbyville Road
502.253.0092
detailsint.com
First Runner Up
Donna Outlaw, Dwellings
139 Breckenridge Lane
502.896.2990
dwellingsfurniture.com
Best Doggie Daycare
Almost Home Boarding & Training
1219 Dorsey Lane
502.384.8484
almosthomeblog.com
First Runner Up
The Pet Station Country Club
4800 Murphy Lane, 502.584.2200
9410 Norton Commons Blvd., 502.326.3501
thepetstationinc.com
Second Runner Up
Dogtopia
221 S Hurstbourne Pkwy., Ste. 101
502.554.9661
facebook.com/dogtopialou
Retail
Best Women’s Clothing Boutique
Rodeo Drive
2212 Holiday Manor Center
502.425.8999
shoprodeodrive.com
First Runner Up
Rodes For Her
4938 Brownsboro Road
502.753.7633
rodes.com
Second Runner Up
Circe
3642 Brownsboro Road, #101
502.894.0095
shopatcirce.com
Best Men’s Clothing Store
Rodes For Him
4938 Brownsboro Road
502.753.7633
rodes.com
First Runner Up
Him Gentleman’s Boutique
Louisville: 2352 Frankfort Ave., 502.888.7578
New Albany: 314 Pearl St., 812.595.7752
himgb.com
Second Runner Up
Brooks Brothers
7900 Shelbyville Road
502.632.5895
brooksbrothers.com
Best Women’s Consignment Store
Sassy Fox Upscale Consignment
150 Chenoweth Lane
502.895.3711
facebook.com/sassyfoxconsignment
First Runner Up
Margaret’s Consignment
2700 Frankfort Ave.
502.896.4706
facebook.com/margaretsfine consignment
Second Runner Up
Stella’s Resale Boutique
401 Wallace Ave.
502.649.5204
facebook.com/StellasResaleLouisville
Best Men’s Consignment
Evolve: The Men’s Resale Store
2416 Frankfort Ave., #2
502.424.6001
evolveconsignments.com
Best Local Department Store
Von Maur
7900 Shelbyville Road
502.425.7100
vonmaur.com
First Runner Up
Dillard’s
5000 Shelbyville Road
502.893.4400
dillards.com
Second Runner Up
Macy’s
7900 Shelbyville Road
502.423.3000
macys.com
Best Indoor Furniture
Store
Cherry House
2419 S. Hwy. 53, La Grange
502.222.0343
cherryhouse.com
First Runner Up
Havertys Furniture
103 N. Hurstbourne Pkwy.
502.339.8874
havertys.com
Best Outdoor Furniture Store
Summer Classics
1321 Herr Lane, Ste. 160
502.917.6828
summerclassics.com/sc-stores/louisville
First Runner Up
Steepleton
282 N. Hubbards Lane, #5007
502.897.7665
steepleton.com
Second Runner Up
Digs Home and Garden
3905 Chenoweth Square
502.893.3447
digshomeandgarden.com
Best Antique Store
Crazy Daisy Antique Mall
1430 Mellwood Ave.
502.560.1335
crazydaisyantiquemall.com
First Runner Up
Joe Ley Antiques
615 E. Market St., #1116
502.583.4014
joeley.com
Second Runner Up
Middletown Peddlers Mall
12405 Shelbyville Road
502.245.7705
facebook.com/middletownpeddlersmall
Best Dry Cleaner
Highland Cleaners
13 locations in Louisville
502.454.4641
highlandcleaners.com
Tie For First Runner Up
Nu-Yale Cleaners
13 locations in Louisville and Southern Indiana
812.285.7400
nuyale.com
Holiday Cleaners
Holiday Manor: 2229 Holiday Manor Center, 502.425.6183
Barbour Lane: 3301 Barbour Lane, 502.425.9536
holidaycleanersky.com
Best Grocery Store
Trader Joe’s
4600 Shelbyville Road, Ste. 111
502.895.1361
locations.traderjoes.com/ky/louisville
First Runner Up
Kroger
More than 20 locations in Louisville and Southern Indiana
1.800.576.4377
kroger.com
Second Runner Up
Whole Foods
4944 Shelbyville Road
502.899.5545
wholefoodsmarket.com/stores/louisville
Best Farmers Market
Douglass Loop Farmers Market
2005 Douglass Blvd.
502.452.2629
douglassloop farmersmarket.com
First Runner Up
St. Matthews Farmers Market at Beargrass Christian Church
4100 Shelbyville Road
502.905.7278
smfarmersmarket.com
Second Runner Up
Norton Commons Farmers Market
6301 Moonseed St.
502.376.5671
nortoncommons.com
Best Car Dealership
Blue Grass MOTORSPORT
4720 Bowling Blvd.
502.894.3428
bluegrassauto.com
First Runner Up
Lexus of Louisville
2400 Blankenbaker Pkwy.
502.410.1737
lexusoflouisville.com
Second Runner Up
BMW of Louisville
2200 Blankenbaker Pkwy.
502.287.1501
louisvillebmw.com
Best Jewelry Store
Genesis Diamonds
4600 Shelbyville Road, Ste. 106
502.891.0424
genesisdiamonds.net
First Runner Up
Merkley Kendrick Jewelers
138 Chenoweth Lane
502.895.6124
mkjewelers.com
Second Runner Up
Davis Jewelers
9901 Forest Green Blvd.
502.212.0420
davisjewelers.com
Best Place to Buy Your Derby Hat
Dee’s
5045 Shelbyville Road
502.896.6755
deescrafts.com
First Runner Up
The Hat Girls
136 St Matthews Ave., #101
502.409.7272
thehatgirls.com
Second Runner Up
Formé Millinery
1009 E. Main St.
773.719.7307
formemillinery.com
Best Women’s Shoe Store
Fleet Feet Louisville
117 Breckenridge Lane
502.479.8786
fleetfeet.com/s/louisville
First Runner Up
Dillard’s
5000 Shelbyville Road
502.893.4400
dillards.com
Second Runner Up
Von Maur
7900 Shelbyville Road
502.425.7100
vonmaur.com
Best Men’s Shoe Store
Fleet Feet Louisville
117 Breckenridge Lane
502.479.8786
fleetfeet.com/s/louisville
First Runner Up
Dillard’s
5000 Shelbyville Road
502.893.4400
dillards.com
Second Runner Up
Rodes For Him
4938 Brownsboro Road
502.753.7633
rodes.com
Media
Best Radio Host – Woman
Kelly K, 99.7 WDJX
502.571.9970
wdjx.com
First Runner Up
Laura Shine, 91.9 WFPK
502.814.9375
wfpk.org
Second Runner Up
Sarah Jordan, 99.7 WDJX
502.571.9970
wdjx.com
Best Radio Host – Man
Bob Valvano, ESPN Louisville 680/105.7
502.267.9680
espnlouisville.com
First Runner Up
Ben Davis, 99.7 WDJX
502.571.9970
wdjx.com
Second Runner Up
Terry Meiners, NewsRadio 840 WHAS
502.571.8484
whas.iheart.com
Best Radio Station
ESPN Louisville 680/93.9/105.7
502.267.9680
espnlouisville.com
First Runner Up
91.9 WFPK
502.814.9375
wfpk.org
Second Runner Up
NewsRadio 840 WHAS
502.571.8484
whas.iheart.com
Best TV Station
WAVE 3
502.585.2201
wave3.com
First Runner Up
WHAS11
502.582.7711
whas11.com
Second Runner Up
WDRB
502.585.0811
wdrb.com
Best TV Anchor – Man
John Boel, WAVE 3 News
502.585.2201
wave3.com
First Runner Up
Scott Reynolds, WDRB
502.585.0811
wdrb.com
Second Runner Up
Doug Proffitt, WHAS11
502.582.7711
whas11.com
Best TV Anchor – Woman
Dawne Gee, WAVE 3
502.585.2201
wave3.com
First Runner Up
Lauren Jones, WAVE 3
502.585.2201
wave3.com
Second Runner Up
Shannon Cogan, WAVE 3
502.585.2201
wave3.com
Best TV Weather Person
Kevin Harned, WAVE 3
502.585.2201
wave3.com
First Runner Up
Marc Weinberg, WDRB
502.585.0811
wdrb.com
Second Runner Up
Brian Goode, WAVE 3
502.585.2201
wave3.com
Best Morning Show
WDRB in the Morning, WDRB
502.585.0811
wdrb.com
First Runner Up
Sunrise, WAVE 3
502.585.2201
wave3.com
Second Runner Up
Great Day Live, WHAS11
502.582.7711
whas11.com
Best Print Publication
Courier Journal
Part of the USA Today Network
502.582.4011
courier-journal.com
First Runner Up
The Voice-Tribune
A Red Pin Media Company
502.897.8900
voice-tribune.com
Second Runner Up
Louisville Business First
The Business Journals
502.583.1731
bizjournals.com/louisville
Best Dressed
Photos by Andrea Hutchinson
For many years, The Voice of Louisville hosted a massive fashion event and competition centered around Louisville’s best dressed couples and individuals. While the event no longer takes place, we couldn’t resist including Best Dressed as a category in the inaugural Bestie Awards. The readers have spoken and selected Vicki Dortch as Best Dressed Woman and Jude Redfield as Best Dressed Man.
Both winners can be seen regularly on television – Dortch is an anchor at WLKY and Redfield is a meteorologist at WDRB – so it’s no wonder their looks caught the attention of our readers. Congratulations to Vicki and Jude!
Vicki Dortch
Best Dressed Woman
On communicating with clothing: “I let my clothes speak for themselves,” Dortch explains. “You always think of who you’re interviewing and what the situation is and match your clothes to that. … I like something that has a great fabric and a great cut because on television, it’s difficult to wear accessories.”
On the love of footwear: “If I’m not wearing jewelry, I get to have fun with shoes,” she says. “That’s where you can add a bright color or something different. Nothing is ever comfortable because I stand to do the news, but shoes are a lot of fun.”
To the readers: “It’s an honor,” she says. “I spend a lot of time thinking about clothes and what I’m going to wear on television, so this is a very nice surprise and I’m flattered. Thank you to all of the readers.”
Jude Redfield
Best Dressed Man
On emphasizing color: “I just like things to pop, especially with the kind of technology we have – HDTV and 4K – I think bright colors look so neat when someone’s watching that on TV,” Redfield explains.
On receiving assistance: “My wife (Lauren Jones) deserves a little credit for my style,” he says. “She is my go-to when I have a question about coordinating many of my suits, ties, pocket squares and shoes. I usually don’t make a purchase without her opinion.”
To the readers: “It’s extremely flattering,” he says of winning. “For my name to even pop into your mind as someone who is sharply dressed, it’s pretty cool. Thank you so much.”
Food & Dining
Best Restaurant Deck or Patio
Captain’s Quarters Restaurant
5700 Captain’s Quarters Road
502.228.1651
cqriverside.com
First Runner Up
Decca Restaurant
812 E. Market St.
502.749.8128
deccarestaurant.com
Second Runner Up
River House Restaurant and Raw Bar
3015 River Road
502.897.5000
riverhouselouisville.com
Best Brunch
Le Moo
2300 Lexington Road
502.458.8888
lemoorestaurant.com
First Runner Up
Wild Eggs
St. Matthews: 3985 Dutchmans Lane, 502.893.8005
Westport Village: 1311 Herr Lane, 502.618.2866
Landis Lakes: 153 English Station Road, 502.618.3449
Downtown: 121 South Floyd St., 502.690.5925
Jeffersonville: 1450 Veterans Pkwy., Ste. 160, 812.913.4735
wildeggs.com
Second Runner Up
LouVino Restaurant & Wine Bar
Highlands: 1606 Bardstown Road, 502.365.1921
Douglass Hills: Blankenbaker Plaza, 11400 Main St., 502.742.1456
louvino.com
Best Lunch Spot
Drake’s
St. Matthews: 3939 Shelbyville Road, #101, 502.614.7327
Paddock Shops: 3921 Summit Plaza Dr., 502.384.3921
drakescomeplay.com
First Runner Up
The Cheddar Box
3909 Chenoweth Square
502.893.2324
thecheddarbox.com
Second Runner Up
The Café
712 Brent St.
502.589.9191
thecafetogo.com
Best Date Spot
Volare Italian Ristorante
2300 Frankfort Ave.
502.894.4446
volare-restaurant.com
First Runner Up
Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse
325 W. Main St.
502.584.0102
jeffruby.com/louisville
Second Runner Up
Jack Fry’s
1007 Bardstown Road
502.452.9244
jackfrys.com
Best Dinner Spot
Brasserie Provence
150 N. Hurstbourne Pkwy.
502.883.3153
brasserieprovence.com
First Runner Up
Jack Fry’s
1007 Bardstown Road
502.452.9244
jackfrys.com
Second Runner Up
Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse
325 W. Main St.
502.584.0102
jeffruby.com/louisville
Best Wine List
LouVino Restaurant & Wine Bar
Highlands: 1606 Bardstown Road, 502.365.1921
Douglass Hills: Blankenbaker Plaza, 11400 Main St., 502.742.1456
louvino.com
First Runner Up
Nouvelle Bar & Bottle
214 S Clay St.
502.631.9428
nouvellewine.com
Second Runner Up
Volare Italian Ristorante
2300 Frankfort Ave.
502.894.4446
volare-restaurant.com
Best Speakeasy
Hell or High Water
112 W. Washington St.
502.587.3057
hellorhighwaterbar.com
First Runner Up
Pin + Proof at Omni Louisville
400 S. Second St.
502.313.6712
omnihotels.com/hotels/louisville/dining/pin-and-proof
Second Runner Up
The Speakeasy at Frazier History Museum
829 W. Main St.
502.753.5663
fraziermuseum.org
Best Bakery
Plehn’s Bakery
3940 Shelbyville Road
502.896.4438
plehns.com
First Runner Up
Nord’s Bakery
2118 S. Preston St.
502.634.0931
nordsbakery.biz
Second Runner Up
Annie May’s Sweet Cafe
3110 Frankfort Ave.
502.384.2667
anniemayssweetcafe.com
Best Coffee Shop
Heine Brothers’
17 locations in Louisville and Southern Indiana
502.896.4451
heinebroscoffee.com/contact
First Runner Up
Quills Coffee
NuLu: 802 E. Main St., 502.473.5379
Highlands: 930 Baxter Ave., 502.742.6129
UofL: 327 W. Cardinal Blvd., 502.792.9021
St. Matthews: 117 St. Matthews Ave., 502.473.5350
New Albany: 137 E. Market St., 812.221.1778
quillscoffee.com
Second Runner Up
Please & Thank You
Mark: 800 E. Market St., 502.553.0113
Floyd: 252 E. Market St., 502.938.6423
Frank: 2341 Frankfort Ave., 502.432.8614
Duncan: 1626 Duncan St., 502.262.9006
pleaseandthankyoulouisville.com
Best Chef
Patrick Gosden, Brasserie Provence
150 N. Hurstbourne Pkwy.
502.883.3153
brasserieprovence.com
First Runner Up
John Varanese, Varanese and River House
Varanese: 2106 Frankfort Ave., 502.899.9904, varanese.com
River House Restaurant and Raw Bar: 3015 River Road, 502.897.5000, riverhouselouisville.com
Second Runner Up
Josh Moore, Volare Italian Ristorante
2300 Frankfort Ave.
502.894.4446
volare-restaurant.com
Best Restaurant to See and Be Seen
Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse
325 W. Main St.
502.584.0102
jeffruby.com/louisville
First Runner Up
Jack Fry’s
1007 Bardstown Road
502.452.9244
jackfrys.com
Second Runner Up
Porcini
2730 Frankfort Ave.
502.894.8686
porcinilouisville.com
Best Place to Drink Bourbon
Frazier History Museum
829 W Main St.
502.753.5663
fraziermuseum.org
First Runner Up
The Silver Dollar
1761 Frankfort Ave.
502.259.9540
whiskeybythedrink.com
Best Happy Hour
Volare Italian Ristorante
2300 Frankfort Ave.
502.894.4446
volare-restaurant.com
First Runner Up
Mitchell’s Fish Market
4031 Summit Plaza Dr.
502.412.1818
mitchellsfishmarket.com
Second Runner Up
Napa River Grill
1211 Herr Lane
502.423.5822
napariverlouisville.com
Best Hotel Bar
Library Bar
Omni Louisville Hotel
400 S. Second St.
502.313.6664
omnihotels.com/hotels/louisville
First Runner Up
Proof on Main
21c Museum Hotel
702 W. Main St.
502.217.6360
proofonmain.com
Second Runner Up
Lobby Bar
The Brown Hotel
335 W Broadway
502.583.1234
brownhotel.com/dining/lobby-bar
Arts & Entertainment
Best Art Gallery
M.A.D.S Gallery
1608 Bardstown Road
502.415.4014
madsgallery.com
First Runner Up
B. Deemer Gallery
2650 Frankfort Ave.
502.896.6687
bdeemer.com
Second Runner Up
Revelry Boutique Gallery
742 E. Market St.
502.414.1278
revelrygallery.com
Best Museum
Speed Art Museum
2035 S. Third St.
502.634.2700
speedmuseum.org
First Runner Up
Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory
800 W. Main St.
877.775.8443
sluggermuseum.com
Second Runner Up
Frazier History Museum
829 W. Main St.
502.753.5663
fraziermuseum.org
Best Theatrical Production
Dracula
Actors Theatre
316 W. Main St.
502.584.1205
actorstheatre.org
First Runner Up
Pippin
Acting Against Cancer
323 W. Broadway, Third Floor
812.989.8559
actingagainstcancer.com
Best Dance Performance
The Brown-Forman Nutcracker
Louisville Ballet
315 E. Main St.
502.583.3150
louisvilleballet.org
Best Musical Performance
The Order of Nature
Jim James, Teddy Abrams and the Louisville Orchestra
620 W. Main St., Ste. 600
502.587.8681
louisvilleorchestra.org
Fitness
Best Exercise Studio
Baptist Health/Milestone Wellness Center
750 Cypress Station Dr.
502.896.3900
baptistmilestone.com
First Runner Up
Planet Fitness
10 locations in Louisville and Southern Indiana
planetfitness.com
Second Runner Up
Fit4Mom
Locations vary
502.414.3484
louisville.fit4mom.com
Best Fitness Instructor
Alison Cardoza, Baptist Health/Milestone Wellness Center
750 Cypress Station Dr.
502.896.3900
baptistmilestone.com
First Runner Up
Jeff Howard, Baptist Health/Milestone Wellness Center
750 Cypress Station Dr.
502.896.3900
baptistmilestone.com
Second Runner Up
Amanda Atherton, Fit4Mom
Locations vary
502.414.3484
louisville.fit4mom.com
Best Pilates Instructor
Becki Joe Tressler, Baptist Health/Milestone Wellness Center
750 Cypress Station Dr.
502.896.3900
baptistmilestone.com
First Runner Up
Laura Blackburn, Core Fluency Pilates
2015 Frankfort Ave.
502.759.1180
corefluencypilates.com
Second Runner Up
Tracy Green, Baptist Health/Milestone Wellness Center
750 Cypress Station Dr.
502.896.3900
baptistmilestone.com
Best Yoga Studio
Baptist Health/Milestone Wellness Center
750 Cypress Station Dr.
502.896.3900
baptistmilestone.com
First Runner Up
Bend and Zen Hot Yoga
1301 Herr Lane, #187
502.938.6808
bendandzenhotyoga.com
Second Runner Up
502 Power Yoga
Highlands: 2210 Dundee Road, #203, 502.208.1012
Jeffersonville: 200 Missouri Ave., Suite C, 812.670.8328
East End: 1901 Rudy Lane, 502.208.1012
Best Cycling Studio
Cyclebar
St. Matthews: 4600 Shelbyville Road, 502.890.3216, cyclebar.com/location/st-matthews
Middletown: 12951 Shelbyville Road, Ste. 101, 502.873.5194, cyclebar.com/location/middletown-station
First Runner Up
Baptist Health/Milestone Wellness Center
750 Cypress Station Dr.
502.896.3900
baptistmilestone.com