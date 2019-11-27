And the Winner Is…

The Voice of Louisville’s Inaugural Bestie Awards

The staff at The Voice could think of no better way to close out our 70th year than with a celebration of Louisville favorites. Voting for the Besties opened on our website in September and with the assistance of a third-party company, we tallied thousands of responses to give you this: the first-ever Bestie Awards.

If you took the time to vote, you may notice several categories from the original ballot do not appear in these pages or a category does not list a runner up. Those particular categories – which included Best Lawyer, Best Doctor, Best Visual Artist and others – did not receive a sufficient number of votes to declare a clear winner.

Longtime Voice readers may recall voting for Best Dressed in an annual competition hosted by the magazine in the early 2000s, so we couldn’t resist including that category in the lineup. See page 60 to get a closer look at winners Jude Redfield and Vicki Dortch.

Each of these winners was selected by you – the readers who took the time to vote for the best parties, businesses, organizations and people in our community. Thank you for being part of the inaugural Bestie Awards, and congratulations to all of the winners!

Parties

Best Party of the Year

The Speed Ball

Benefiting: Speed Art Museum

Coming Up: March 7

The most significant fundraiser for the Speed Art Museum is also one of the most anticipated parties of the season. The Speed Ball has it all: a gourmet dinner, decadent desserts and cocktails and exceptional entertainment. We salute the Speed for continually throwing the party of the year.

Best Black-Tie Event

Snow Ball Gala

Benefiting: The Children’s Hospital Foundation

2020 Date: TBD

The holiday season wouldn’t be the same without the Snow Ball, Norton Children’s Hospital’s annual gala. The event’s winter decor is breathtaking – as are the house and vehicle included in the annual Home & BMW Raffle.

Best Dressed Crowd

The Bacchanal

Benefiting: Speed Art Museum

2020 Date: TBD

The Speed’s Bacchanal, an exclusive event for the museum’s patron circle members, has a dress code that’s open to interpretation. The result is a room full of ethereal-looking and dreamily-dressed patrons whose divine looks rival that of the art hanging in the museum.

Best Derby Party

The Barnstable Brown Derby Eve Gala

Benefiting: The Barnstable Brown Diabetes Center at the University of Kentucky

Coming Up: May 1

For more than 30 years, Tricia Barnstable Brown and Cyb Barnstable have thrown a party so epic, it’s been recognized by Condé Nast as one of the best in the world. When Southern hospitality meets a killer guest list, you get the extravagant and memorable Barnstable Brown party.

Best Outdoor Party

Bourbon & Bowties

Benefiting: Norton Children’s Hospital

Coming Up: June 4

Mingling outdoors while sampling food from a few of Louisville’s best chefs makes for the perfect summer day. And, it’s an excellent excuse for gentlemen to buy a new bowtie.

Best Event with a Competition



KMAC Couture

Benefiting: KMAC Museum

Coming Up: April 11

Artists who are selected for KMAC Couture spend months designing and executing the one-of-a-kind garments. Most would agree that the time and effort are well worth it after experiencing a walk down the iconic runway.

Best Fashion Show

Wine Women & Shoes

Benefiting: Family Scholar House

Coming Up: March 6

At this fabulous fashion show, styles range from formal wear to fitness gear. Professional models as well as community members and Family Scholar House graduates rock the runway, and you can typically find some amazing outfits in the crowd as well.

Best Awards Party

Awards in the Arts

Benefiting: Fund for the Arts

Coming Up: April 25

Awards in the Arts honors some of the city’s most talented creators and arts organizations. Held in conjunction with Opening Night at Churchill Downs each Derby season, the celebration lifts up artists and inspires all who attend to continue supporting the arts in Louisville.



Best Costume Party

Lobster Feast

Benefiting: Actors Theatre

Coming Up: Feb. 8

One would think the elaborate presentation of the lobsters would be the highlight, but it’s actually the outfits that steal the show at this fundraiser. Some guests follow the designated theme – whether it’s theatrical, beachy or fantastical – while others wear something on the nose like a lobster costume. Either way, all are welcome at Lobster Feast.

Best Party for Dancing

New Years Eve Presented by: Eventris and J. Wagner Group

Coming Up: Dec. 31

The dance party that goes down on NYE at Mellwood Arts Center is absolutely epic. The hosts strive to create a bigger and better blowout each time, so it’s no wonder the party sells out so often. Ring in the new year with a dance floor full of your new best friends and entertainment by DJ KDogg and Tony and the Tan Lines.

Best Seated Dinner

Supper Under the Spires

Benefiting: The Churchill Downs Foundation

2020 Date TBD

Few people get to step foot on the track at Churchill Downs and even fewer get to eat dinner on the track. At this soirée, guests experience a night under the spires with an exquisitely curated meal by Executive Chef David Danielson.

Best Daytime Party

Butterflies in Motion

Benefiting: Heuser Hearing & Language Academy

2020 Date TBD

Movie-themed tables and aptly-dressed supporters make this event one of the most fun experiences you can have at lunchtime.

Best Culinary Experience

Taste America: Louisville

Benefiting: the James Beard Foundation

2020 Date TBD

The James Beard House in New York showcases brilliant chefs from around the world, so when the foundation comes to Kentucky, we have the opportunity to show off our best.

Best Red Carpet

The Barnstable Brown Derby Eve Gala

Benefiting: The Barnstable Brown Diabetes Center at the University of Kentucky

2020 Date: May 1

It’s no wonder the gate outside of the Barnstable Brown mansion is packed with onlookers every year. Tom Brady, Paris Hilton, Diane Lane and hundreds of other celebrities have walked the red carpet at this annual Derby bash.

Best Lounge



KMAC Couture

Benefiting: KMAC Museum

Coming Up: April 11

After an incredible fashion show comes the ultimate dance party. DJs spin, gourmet bites are consumed and party-goers get to meet the artists who create the looks of KMAC Couture.

Best Live Auction

Misters for MS

Benefiting: National Multiple Sclerosis Society

2020 Date TBD

Handsome bachelors present highly sought-after auction items for a great cause. What more can you ask for in a fundraiser?

Best Event Venue

Omni Louisville Hotel

400 S. Second St.

502.313.6664

omnihotels.com/hotels/louisville

Tie For First Runner Up

Speed Art Museum

2035 S. Third St.

502.634.2700

speedmuseum.org

Frazier History Museum

829 W. Main St.

502.753.5663

fraziermuseum.org

Aesthetics

Best Nail Salon

Frenchies Modern Nail Care

10414 Shelbyville Road

502.618.0080

studios.frenchiesnails.com/louisville-ky

TIE For First Runner Up

CND Nails

1901 Rudy Lane

502.894.4445

Search Facebook: CND Nails

Nail Box Nail Salon

4145 Shelbyville Rd

502.893.0909

nailboxlouisville.com

Best Hair Salon

Twisted Salon

133 St Matthews Ave.

502.896.0722

twistedsalonlouisville.com

First Runner Up

Calvin Mitchell Salon

3642 Brownsboro Road, Ste. 106

502.893.8711

calvinmitchellsalon.com

Second Runner Up

Joseph’s Salon & Spa

3938 Dutchmans Lane

502.897.5369

josephssalon.com

Tie for Best Barbershop

Beards and Beers

514 S. Fifth St., #2321

502.996.7999

beardsandbeers.com

Handsome Fellows Barber Shop

12005 Shelbyville Road

502.409.3132

handsomefellowsbarbershop.com

First Runner Up

Derby City Chop Shop

Highlands: 1233 Bardstown Road, 502.632.2467

Germantown: 1100 E. Burnett Ave., 502.916.4064

derbycitychopshop.com

Best Spa

The Oasis Spa, Baptist Health/Milestone Wellness Center

750 Cypress Station Dr.

502.896.3900

baptistmilestone.com/spa

First Runner Up

Z Salon & Spa

9407 Shelbyville Road

502.426.2226

zsalon.com

Second Runner Up

CaloSpa Rejuvenation Center

2341 Lime Kiln Lane

502.814.3000

calospa.com

Best Makeup Artist

Erica McDowell, Skyn Lounge

227 Chenoweth Lane

502.894.3335

Skynlounge.com

First Runner Up

Sloan Winters, The Beauty Bar at Circe

3642 Brownsboro Road, #101

502.894.0095

shopatcirce.com

Second Runner Up

JoAnne Wolf

JoAnne Wolf, Makeup Artist

joannewolf.com

joanne.wolf@twc.com

Best Highlights

Allie Wood, Calvin Mitchell Salon

3642 Brownsboro Road, Ste. 106

502.893.8711

calvinmitchellsalon.com

First Runner Up

Stephen Lewis, J. Michael’s Spa & Salon

4121 Shelbyville Road, #1

502.742.8790

jmichaelsspaandsalon.com

Second Runner Up

Jeremy Gibson, Medusa Hair Salon

291 N. Hubbards Lane, #176

502.895.5999

Search Facebook: Medusa Hair Salon

Best Haircut

Stephen Lewis, J. Michael’s Spa & Salon

4121 Shelbyville Road, #1

502.742.8790

jmichaelsspaandsalon.com

First Runner Up

Allie Wood, Calvin Mitchell Salon

3642 Brownsboro Road, Ste. 106

502.893.8711

calvinmitchellsalon.com

Second Runner Up

Nick Carter, Joseph’s Salon & Spa

3938 Dutchmans Lane

502.897.5369

josephssalon.com

Best Blowout

Drybar Louisville

4904 Shelbyville Road

502.871.3524

thedrybar.com/locations/louisville

First Runner Up

Calvin Mitchell Salon

3642 Brownsboro Road, Ste. 106

502.893.8711

calvinmitchellsalon.com

Second Runner Up

Made Salon

2415 Lime Kiln Lane

502.589.6233

madesalonky.com

Best Eyelash Extensions

Janna Flowers, Clique Boutique

2838 Frankfort Ave. and 2214 Holiday Manor Center

502.895.3993

cliquelouisville.com

First Runner Up

Lashtastic Louisville

2704 Frankfort Ave.

502.554.7911

lashtasticlouisville.com

Best Eyebrows

Janna Flowers, Clique Boutique

2838 Frankfort Ave. and 2214 Holiday Manor Center

502.895.3993

cliquelouisville.com

First Runner Up

Leslie Guiot, The Oasis Spa, Baptist Health/Milestone Wellness Center

750 Cypress Station Dr.

502.896.3900

baptistmilestone.com

Second Runner Up

Cheryl Bierbaum, Clique Boutique

2838 Frankfort Ave. and 2214 Holiday Manor Center

502.895.3993

cliquelouisville.com

Best Spray Tan

Clique Boutique

2838 Frankfort Ave. and 2214 Holiday Manor Center

502.895.3993

cliquelouisville.com

First Runner Up

Summer365

502.321.4687

Search Facebook: Summer365

Second Runner Up

Sun Tan City

15 locations in Louisville and Southern Indiana

suntancity.com

Best Facial

Melanie Boyer, Skyn Lounge

227 Chenoweth Lane

502.894.3335

skynlounge.com

First Runner Up

Janelle Willoughby, The Skin Group

Louisville: 2307 River Road, Ste. 101

Shepherdsville: 1868 W. Hebron Lane, Ste. 200

502.583.6647

skingroup.org

Second Runner Up

Karen Bertrand, Calospa Rejuvenation Center

2341 Lime Kiln Lane

502.814.3000

calospa.com

Best Massage

Massage Envy

St. Matthews: 4600 Shelbyville Road, #208

502.895.2007



Middletown: 12911 Shelbyville Road, Ste. 109

502.253.2980

J-Town: 2048 S. Hurstbourne Pkwy.

502.992.0701

locations.massageenvy.com/kentucky/louisville.html



Springhurst: 3563 Springhurst Blvd., Ste. 29

502.425.0000



Clarksville, Indiana: 1025 Veterans Pkwy.

812.725.1387

First Runner Up

The Oasis Spa, Baptist Health/Milestone Wellness Center

750 Cypress Station Dr.

502.896.3900

baptistmilestone.com

Second Runner Up

A Therapeutic Touch

3640 Brownsboro Road

502.899.3949

atherapeutictouch.com

Best Nose Job

Dr. T. Gerald O’Daniel, O’Daniel Studios

132 Chenoweth Lane

502.584.1109

drodaniel.com

First Runner Up

Nana Mizuguchi, Mizuguchi Plastic Surgery

9913 Shelbyville Road

502.200.0600

nanamd.com

Best Breast Augmentation

Dr. T. Gerald O’Daniel, O’Daniel Studios

132 Chenoweth Lane

502.584.1109

drodaniel.com

First Runner Up

Nana Mizuguchi, Mizuguchi Plastic Surgery

9913 Shelbyville Road

502.200.0600

nanamd.com

Second Runner Up

Brad Calobrace, CaloAesthetics Plastic Surgery Center

2341 Lime Kiln Lane

502.814.3000

calospa.com

Best Liposuction

Dr. T. Gerald O’Daniel, O’Daniel Studios

132 Chenoweth Lane

502.584.1109

drodaniel.com

First Runner Up

Nana Mizuguchi, Mizuguchi Plastic Surgery

9913 Shelbyville Road

502.200.0600

nanamd.com

Second Runner Up

Brad Calobrace, CaloAesthetics Plastic Surgery Center

2341 Lime Kiln Lane

502.814.3000

calospa.com

Best Botox/Dysport

Audrey May, Mizuguchi Plastic Surgery

9913 Shelbyville Road

502.200.0600

nanamd.com

First Runner Up

Janelle Willoughby, The Skin Group

Louisville: 2307 River Road, Ste. 101

Shepherdsville: 1868 W. Hebron Lane, Ste. 200

502.583.6647

skingroup.org

Second Runner Up

Dr. T. Gerald O’Daniel, O’Daniel Studios

132 Chenoweth Lane

502.584.1109

drodaniel.com

Communities

Best Nonprofit Organization

The Children’s Hospital Foundation

Norton Children’s Hospital

234 E. Gray St., Ste. 450

502.629.8060

nortonchildrens.com/foundation

First Runner Up

Gilda’s Club Kentuckiana

2440 Grinstead Dr.

502.583.0075

gck.org

Second Runner Up

National Multiple Sclerosis Society

1201 Story Ave., #200

502.451.0014

nationalmssociety.org/chapters/KYW

Best Summer Camp for Kids

Camp Hi Ho

3418 Frankfort Ave., #365

502.220.4415

camphiho.com

First Runner Up

YMCA Camp Piomingo

1950 Otter Creek Park Road, Brandenburg

502.942.2616

ymcacamppiomingo.org

Second Runner Up

YMCA of Greater Louisville

More than 12 locations in Louisville and Southern Indiana

ymcalouisville.org

Best Public High School

duPont Manual High School

120 W. Lee St.

502.485.8241

dupontmanual.com

First Runner Up

Ballard High School

6000 Brownsboro Road

502.485.8206

schools.jefferson.kyschools.us/high/ballard

Second Runner Up

Louisville Male High School

4409 Preston Hwy.

502.485.8292

schools.jefferson.kyschools.us/High/Male

Best Private High School

Kentucky Country Day School

4100 Springdale Road

502.423.0440

kcd.org

First Runner Up

Assumption High School

2170 Tyler Lane

502.458.9551

ahsrockets.org

Second Runner Up

Trinity High School

4011 Shelbyville Road

502.895.9427

trinityrocks.com

Tie for Best Private Middle School

Kentucky Country Day School

4100 Springdale Road

502.423.0440

kcd.org

Louisville Collegiate School

2427 Glenmary Ave.

502.479.0340

louisvillecollegiate.org

Best Private Lower School

Kentucky Country Day School

4100 Springdale Road

502.423.0440

kcd.org

Best Preschool

Christ Church School

4614 Brownsboro Road

502.897.6421

ccum.net/about/christ-church-school

First Runner Up

Primrose School

East Louisville: 1151 Dorsey Lane, 502.974.4111

Old Henry Crossing: 14801 Bush Farm Road, 502.727.7269

primroseschools.com

Second Runner Up

Second Presbyterian Weekday School

3701 Old Brownsboro Road

502.895.3295

secondpresschool.org

Best Senior Living Facility

Episcopal Church Home

7504 Westport Road

502.736.7800

episcopalretirement.com/episcopal-church-home-louisville

First Runner Up

Symphony at Oaklawn Personal Care & Memory Care

100 Shelby Station Dr.

502.632.0220

milestoneretirement.com/senior-living/ky/louisville

Second Runner Up

Masonic Homes Kentucky

3701 Frankfort Ave.

502.259.9627

masonichomesky.com/louisville

Best Hotel

Omni Louisville Hotel

400 S. Second St.

502.313.6664

omnihotels.com/hotels/louisville

First Runner Up

The Seelbach Hilton

500 S. Fourth St.

502.585.3200

seelbachhilton.com

Second Runner Up

The Brown Hotel

335 W. Broadway

888.888.5252

brownhotel.com

Best Boutique Hotel

21c Museum Hotel

700 W. Main St.

502.217.6300

21cmuseumhotels.com/louisville

First Runner Up

Aloft Louisville

Downtown: 102 W. Main St., 502.583.1888, marriott.com/hotels/travel/sdfld-aloft-louisville-downtown

East: 10700 Westport Road, 502.429.9901, marriott.com/hotels/travel/sdfal-aloft-louisville-east

Second Runner Up

AC Hotel by Marriott Louisville Downtown

727 E. Market St.

502.568.6880

achotels.marriott.com/hotels/ac-hotel-louisville-downtown

Best Place to Pick Up Your Copy of The Voice



Baptist Health/Milestone Wellness Center

750 Cypress Station Dr.

502.896.3900

baptistmilestone.com

Services

Best Bank

Republic Bank

More than 20 locations in Louisville and Southern Indiana

502.584.3600

republicbank.com

First Runner Up

Commonwealth Bank & Trust

Anchorage: 1402 Evergreen Road, 502.259.2040

Blankenbaker: 801 Blankenbaker Pkwy., 502.259.2180

Highlands: 2401 Bardstown Road, 502.259.2160

Holiday Manor: 4944 U.S. Hwy. 42, 502.259.2080

Humana: 500 W. Main St., Ste. 103, 502.259.2060

Middletown: 12906 Shelbyville Road, 502.259.2100

Norton Commons: 10716 Meeting St., 502.259.2140

Preston Highway: 11900 Standiford Plaza Dr., 502.259.2220

St. Matthews: 286 N. Hubbards Lane, 502.259.2120

cbandt.com

Second Runner Up

Wilson & Muir Bank & Trust Co.

130 St. Matthews Ave.

502.454.5400

wilsonmuirbank.com

Best Financial Adviser

Jessica L. Tretter, Tretter Financial Planning

1448 Gardiner Lane, Ste. 202

502.387.7123

tretterfinancialplanning.com

Best Credit Union

Park Community Credit Union

Market St.: 515 W. Market St., Ste. 100

Douglass Loop: 2123 Bardstown Road

Fern Valley: 6101 Fern Valley Road

Hikes Point Branch: 3083 Breckenridge Lane

Forest Springs: 13011 Factory Lane

Hillview: 134 Dr. Arla Way

Blankenbaker: 2501 Blankenbaker Pkwy.

Dixie: 7521 Dixie Hwy.

502.968.3681

parkcommunity.com

First Runner Up – TIE

Class Act Federal Credit Union

Main: 3620 Fern Valley Road

Cardinal Towne: 331 W. Cardinal Blvd.

East: 3711 Diann Marie Road

Southern High School: 8620 Preston Hwy.

Doss High School: 7601 Saint Andrews Church Road

502.964.7575

classact.org

Commonwealth Credit Union

Market Street: 900 W. Market St., #100

St. Matthews: 3704 Frankfort Ave.

Cane Run: 4415 Cane Run Road

University of Louisville: 2126 S. Floyd St.

800.228.6420

ccuky.org

Best Real Estate Agent

Terri Bass, Lenihan Sotheby’s International Realty

3803 Brownsboro Road

502.899.2129

lenihansothebysrealty.com

First Runner Up

Ellen Shaikun

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Parks & Weisberg, Realtors

295 N. Hubbards Lane, #102

502.897.3321

bhhsparksweisberg.com

Second Runner Up

Amanda Houlé

RE/MAX Premier Properties

12906 Shelbyville Road, #102

502.384.5944

homes502.com

Best Real Estate Agency

Kentucky Select Properties

1757 Frankfort Ave.

502.271.5000

kyselectproperties.com

First Runner Up

Lenihan Sotheby’s International Realty

3803 Brownsboro Road

502.899.2129

lenihansothebysrealty.com

Second Runner Up

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Parks & Weisberg, Realtors

295 N. Hubbards Lane, #102

502.897.3321

bhhsparksweisberg.com

Best Interior Designer

Lesa Buckler, Details Furniture Galleries & Design

11816 Shelbyville Road

502.253.0092

detailsint.com

First Runner Up

Donna Outlaw, Dwellings

139 Breckenridge Lane

502.896.2990

dwellingsfurniture.com

Best Doggie Daycare

Almost Home Boarding & Training

1219 Dorsey Lane

502.384.8484

almosthomeblog.com

First Runner Up

The Pet Station Country Club

4800 Murphy Lane, 502.584.2200

9410 Norton Commons Blvd., 502.326.3501

thepetstationinc.com

Second Runner Up

Dogtopia

221 S Hurstbourne Pkwy., Ste. 101

502.554.9661

facebook.com/dogtopialou

Retail

Best Women’s Clothing Boutique

Rodeo Drive

2212 Holiday Manor Center

502.425.8999

shoprodeodrive.com

First Runner Up

Rodes For Her

4938 Brownsboro Road

502.753.7633

rodes.com

Second Runner Up

Circe

3642 Brownsboro Road, #101

502.894.0095

shopatcirce.com

Best Men’s Clothing Store

Rodes For Him

4938 Brownsboro Road

502.753.7633

rodes.com

First Runner Up

Him Gentleman’s Boutique

Louisville: 2352 Frankfort Ave., 502.888.7578

New Albany: 314 Pearl St., 812.595.7752

himgb.com

Second Runner Up

Brooks Brothers

7900 Shelbyville Road

502.632.5895

brooksbrothers.com

Best Women’s Consignment Store

Sassy Fox Upscale Consignment

150 Chenoweth Lane

502.895.3711

facebook.com/sassyfoxconsignment

First Runner Up

Margaret’s Consignment

2700 Frankfort Ave.

502.896.4706

facebook.com/margaretsfine consignment

Second Runner Up

Stella’s Resale Boutique

401 Wallace Ave.

502.649.5204

facebook.com/StellasResaleLouisville

Best Men’s Consignment

Evolve: The Men’s Resale Store

2416 Frankfort Ave., #2

502.424.6001

evolveconsignments.com

Best Local Department Store

Von Maur

7900 Shelbyville Road

502.425.7100

vonmaur.com

First Runner Up

Dillard’s

5000 Shelbyville Road

502.893.4400

dillards.com

Second Runner Up

Macy’s

7900 Shelbyville Road

502.423.3000

macys.com

Best Indoor Furniture

Store

Cherry House

2419 S. Hwy. 53, La Grange

502.222.0343

cherryhouse.com

First Runner Up

Havertys Furniture

103 N. Hurstbourne Pkwy.

502.339.8874

havertys.com

Best Outdoor Furniture Store

Summer Classics

1321 Herr Lane, Ste. 160

502.917.6828

summerclassics.com/sc-stores/louisville

First Runner Up

Steepleton

282 N. Hubbards Lane, #5007

502.897.7665

steepleton.com

Second Runner Up

Digs Home and Garden

3905 Chenoweth Square

502.893.3447

digshomeandgarden.com

Best Antique Store

Crazy Daisy Antique Mall

1430 Mellwood Ave.

502.560.1335

crazydaisyantiquemall.com

First Runner Up

Joe Ley Antiques

615 E. Market St., #1116

502.583.4014

joeley.com

Second Runner Up

Middletown Peddlers Mall

12405 Shelbyville Road

502.245.7705

facebook.com/middletownpeddlersmall

Best Dry Cleaner

Highland Cleaners

13 locations in Louisville

502.454.4641

highlandcleaners.com

Tie For First Runner Up

Nu-Yale Cleaners

13 locations in Louisville and Southern Indiana

812.285.7400

nuyale.com

Holiday Cleaners

Holiday Manor: 2229 Holiday Manor Center, 502.425.6183

Barbour Lane: 3301 Barbour Lane, 502.425.9536

holidaycleanersky.com

Best Grocery Store

Trader Joe’s

4600 Shelbyville Road, Ste. 111

502.895.1361

locations.traderjoes.com/ky/louisville

First Runner Up

Kroger

More than 20 locations in Louisville and Southern Indiana

1.800.576.4377

kroger.com

Second Runner Up

Whole Foods

4944 Shelbyville Road

502.899.5545

wholefoodsmarket.com/stores/louisville

Best Farmers Market

Douglass Loop Farmers Market

2005 Douglass Blvd.

502.452.2629

douglassloop farmersmarket.com

First Runner Up

St. Matthews Farmers Market at Beargrass Christian Church

4100 Shelbyville Road

502.905.7278

smfarmersmarket.com

Second Runner Up

Norton Commons Farmers Market

6301 Moonseed St.

502.376.5671

nortoncommons.com

Best Car Dealership

Blue Grass MOTORSPORT

4720 Bowling Blvd.

502.894.3428

bluegrassauto.com

First Runner Up

Lexus of Louisville

2400 Blankenbaker Pkwy.

502.410.1737

lexusoflouisville.com

Second Runner Up

BMW of Louisville

2200 Blankenbaker Pkwy.

502.287.1501

louisvillebmw.com

Best Jewelry Store

Genesis Diamonds

4600 Shelbyville Road, Ste. 106

502.891.0424

genesisdiamonds.net

First Runner Up

Merkley Kendrick Jewelers

138 Chenoweth Lane

502.895.6124

mkjewelers.com

Second Runner Up

Davis Jewelers

9901 Forest Green Blvd.

502.212.0420

davisjewelers.com

Best Place to Buy Your Derby Hat

Dee’s

5045 Shelbyville Road

502.896.6755

deescrafts.com

First Runner Up

The Hat Girls

136 St Matthews Ave., #101

502.409.7272

thehatgirls.com

Second Runner Up

Formé Millinery

1009 E. Main St.

773.719.7307

formemillinery.com

Best Women’s Shoe Store

Fleet Feet Louisville

117 Breckenridge Lane

502.479.8786

fleetfeet.com/s/louisville

First Runner Up

Dillard’s

5000 Shelbyville Road

502.893.4400

dillards.com

Second Runner Up

Von Maur

7900 Shelbyville Road

502.425.7100

vonmaur.com

Best Men’s Shoe Store

Fleet Feet Louisville

117 Breckenridge Lane

502.479.8786

fleetfeet.com/s/louisville

First Runner Up

Dillard’s

5000 Shelbyville Road

502.893.4400

dillards.com

Second Runner Up

Rodes For Him

4938 Brownsboro Road

502.753.7633

rodes.com

Media

Best Radio Host – Woman

Kelly K, 99.7 WDJX

502.571.9970

wdjx.com

First Runner Up

Laura Shine, 91.9 WFPK

502.814.9375

wfpk.org

Second Runner Up

Sarah Jordan, 99.7 WDJX

502.571.9970

wdjx.com

Best Radio Host – Man

Bob Valvano, ESPN Louisville 680/105.7

502.267.9680

espnlouisville.com

First Runner Up

Ben Davis, 99.7 WDJX

502.571.9970

wdjx.com

Second Runner Up

Terry Meiners, NewsRadio 840 WHAS

502.571.8484

whas.iheart.com

Best Radio Station

ESPN Louisville 680/93.9/105.7

502.267.9680

espnlouisville.com

First Runner Up

91.9 WFPK

502.814.9375

wfpk.org

Second Runner Up

NewsRadio 840 WHAS

502.571.8484

whas.iheart.com

Best TV Station

WAVE 3

502.585.2201

wave3.com

First Runner Up

WHAS11

502.582.7711

whas11.com

Second Runner Up

WDRB

502.585.0811

wdrb.com

Best TV Anchor – Man

John Boel, WAVE 3 News

502.585.2201

wave3.com

First Runner Up

Scott Reynolds, WDRB

502.585.0811

wdrb.com

Second Runner Up

Doug Proffitt, WHAS11

502.582.7711

whas11.com

Best TV Anchor – Woman

Dawne Gee, WAVE 3

502.585.2201

wave3.com

First Runner Up

Lauren Jones, WAVE 3

502.585.2201

wave3.com

Second Runner Up

Shannon Cogan, WAVE 3

502.585.2201

wave3.com

Best TV Weather Person

Kevin Harned, WAVE 3

502.585.2201

wave3.com

First Runner Up

Marc Weinberg, WDRB

502.585.0811

wdrb.com

Second Runner Up

Brian Goode, WAVE 3

502.585.2201

wave3.com

Best Morning Show

WDRB in the Morning, WDRB

502.585.0811

wdrb.com

First Runner Up

Sunrise, WAVE 3

502.585.2201

wave3.com

Second Runner Up

Great Day Live, WHAS11

502.582.7711

whas11.com

Best Print Publication

Courier Journal

Part of the USA Today Network

502.582.4011

courier-journal.com

First Runner Up

The Voice-Tribune

A Red Pin Media Company

502.897.8900

voice-tribune.com

Second Runner Up

Louisville Business First

The Business Journals

502.583.1731

bizjournals.com/louisville

Best Dressed

Photos by Andrea Hutchinson



For many years, The Voice of Louisville hosted a massive fashion event and competition centered around Louisville’s best dressed couples and individuals. While the event no longer takes place, we couldn’t resist including Best Dressed as a category in the inaugural Bestie Awards. The readers have spoken and selected Vicki Dortch as Best Dressed Woman and Jude Redfield as Best Dressed Man.

Both winners can be seen regularly on television – Dortch is an anchor at WLKY and Redfield is a meteorologist at WDRB – so it’s no wonder their looks caught the attention of our readers. Congratulations to Vicki and Jude!

Vicki Dortch

Best Dressed Woman

On communicating with clothing: “I let my clothes speak for themselves,” Dortch explains. “You always think of who you’re interviewing and what the situation is and match your clothes to that. … I like something that has a great fabric and a great cut because on television, it’s difficult to wear accessories.”

On the love of footwear: “If I’m not wearing jewelry, I get to have fun with shoes,” she says. “That’s where you can add a bright color or something different. Nothing is ever comfortable because I stand to do the news, but shoes are a lot of fun.”

To the readers: “It’s an honor,” she says. “I spend a lot of time thinking about clothes and what I’m going to wear on television, so this is a very nice surprise and I’m flattered. Thank you to all of the readers.”

Jude Redfield

Best Dressed Man

On emphasizing color: “I just like things to pop, especially with the kind of technology we have – HDTV and 4K – I think bright colors look so neat when someone’s watching that on TV,” Redfield explains.

On receiving assistance: “My wife (Lauren Jones) deserves a little credit for my style,” he says. “She is my go-to when I have a question about coordinating many of my suits, ties, pocket squares and shoes. I usually don’t make a purchase without her opinion.”

To the readers: “It’s extremely flattering,” he says of winning. “For my name to even pop into your mind as someone who is sharply dressed, it’s pretty cool. Thank you so much.”

Food & Dining

Best Restaurant Deck or Patio

Captain’s Quarters Restaurant

5700 Captain’s Quarters Road

502.228.1651

cqriverside.com

First Runner Up

Decca Restaurant

812 E. Market St.

502.749.8128

deccarestaurant.com

Second Runner Up

River House Restaurant and Raw Bar

3015 River Road

502.897.5000

riverhouselouisville.com

Best Brunch

Le Moo

2300 Lexington Road

502.458.8888

lemoorestaurant.com

First Runner Up

Wild Eggs

St. Matthews: 3985 Dutchmans Lane, 502.893.8005

Westport Village: 1311 Herr Lane, 502.618.2866

Landis Lakes: 153 English Station Road, 502.618.3449

Downtown: 121 South Floyd St., 502.690.5925

Jeffersonville: 1450 Veterans Pkwy., Ste. 160, 812.913.4735

wildeggs.com

Second Runner Up

LouVino Restaurant & Wine Bar

Highlands: 1606 Bardstown Road, 502.365.1921

Douglass Hills: Blankenbaker Plaza, 11400 Main St., 502.742.1456

louvino.com

Best Lunch Spot

Drake’s

St. Matthews: 3939 Shelbyville Road, #101, 502.614.7327

Paddock Shops: 3921 Summit Plaza Dr., 502.384.3921

drakescomeplay.com

First Runner Up

The Cheddar Box

3909 Chenoweth Square

502.893.2324

thecheddarbox.com

Second Runner Up

The Café

712 Brent St.

502.589.9191

thecafetogo.com

Best Date Spot

Volare Italian Ristorante

2300 Frankfort Ave.

502.894.4446

volare-restaurant.com

First Runner Up

Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse

325 W. Main St.

502.584.0102

jeffruby.com/louisville

Second Runner Up

Jack Fry’s

1007 Bardstown Road

502.452.9244

jackfrys.com

Best Dinner Spot

Brasserie Provence

150 N. Hurstbourne Pkwy.

502.883.3153

brasserieprovence.com

First Runner Up

Jack Fry’s

1007 Bardstown Road

502.452.9244

jackfrys.com

Second Runner Up

Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse

325 W. Main St.

502.584.0102

jeffruby.com/louisville

Best Wine List

LouVino Restaurant & Wine Bar

Highlands: 1606 Bardstown Road, 502.365.1921

Douglass Hills: Blankenbaker Plaza, 11400 Main St., 502.742.1456

louvino.com

First Runner Up

Nouvelle Bar & Bottle

214 S Clay St.

502.631.9428

nouvellewine.com

Second Runner Up

Volare Italian Ristorante

2300 Frankfort Ave.

502.894.4446

volare-restaurant.com

Best Speakeasy

Hell or High Water

112 W. Washington St.

502.587.3057

hellorhighwaterbar.com

First Runner Up

Pin + Proof at Omni Louisville

400 S. Second St.

502.313.6712

omnihotels.com/hotels/louisville/dining/pin-and-proof

Second Runner Up

The Speakeasy at Frazier History Museum

829 W. Main St.

502.753.5663

fraziermuseum.org

Best Bakery

Plehn’s Bakery

3940 Shelbyville Road

502.896.4438

plehns.com

First Runner Up

Nord’s Bakery

2118 S. Preston St.

502.634.0931

nordsbakery.biz

Second Runner Up

Annie May’s Sweet Cafe

3110 Frankfort Ave.

502.384.2667

anniemayssweetcafe.com

Best Coffee Shop

Heine Brothers’

17 locations in Louisville and Southern Indiana

502.896.4451

heinebroscoffee.com/contact

First Runner Up

Quills Coffee

NuLu: 802 E. Main St., 502.473.5379

Highlands: 930 Baxter Ave., 502.742.6129

UofL: 327 W. Cardinal Blvd., 502.792.9021

St. Matthews: 117 St. Matthews Ave., 502.473.5350

New Albany: 137 E. Market St., 812.221.1778

quillscoffee.com

Second Runner Up

Please & Thank You

Mark: 800 E. Market St., 502.553.0113

Floyd: 252 E. Market St., 502.938.6423

Frank: 2341 Frankfort Ave., 502.432.8614

Duncan: 1626 Duncan St., 502.262.9006

pleaseandthankyoulouisville.com

Best Chef

Patrick Gosden, Brasserie Provence

150 N. Hurstbourne Pkwy.

502.883.3153

brasserieprovence.com

First Runner Up

John Varanese, Varanese and River House

Varanese: 2106 Frankfort Ave., 502.899.9904, varanese.com

River House Restaurant and Raw Bar: 3015 River Road, 502.897.5000, riverhouselouisville.com

Second Runner Up

Josh Moore, Volare Italian Ristorante

2300 Frankfort Ave.

502.894.4446

volare-restaurant.com

Best Restaurant to See and Be Seen

Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse

325 W. Main St.

502.584.0102

jeffruby.com/louisville

First Runner Up

Jack Fry’s

1007 Bardstown Road

502.452.9244

jackfrys.com

Second Runner Up

Porcini

2730 Frankfort Ave.

502.894.8686

porcinilouisville.com

Best Place to Drink Bourbon



Frazier History Museum

829 W Main St.

502.753.5663

fraziermuseum.org

First Runner Up

The Silver Dollar

1761 Frankfort Ave.

502.259.9540

whiskeybythedrink.com

Best Happy Hour

Volare Italian Ristorante

2300 Frankfort Ave.

502.894.4446

volare-restaurant.com

First Runner Up

Mitchell’s Fish Market

4031 Summit Plaza Dr.

502.412.1818

mitchellsfishmarket.com

Second Runner Up

Napa River Grill

1211 Herr Lane

502.423.5822

napariverlouisville.com

Best Hotel Bar

Library Bar

Omni Louisville Hotel

400 S. Second St.

502.313.6664

omnihotels.com/hotels/louisville

First Runner Up

Proof on Main

21c Museum Hotel

702 W. Main St.

502.217.6360

proofonmain.com

Second Runner Up

Lobby Bar

The Brown Hotel

335 W Broadway

502.583.1234

brownhotel.com/dining/lobby-bar

Arts & Entertainment

Best Art Gallery

M.A.D.S Gallery

1608 Bardstown Road

502.415.4014

madsgallery.com

First Runner Up

B. Deemer Gallery

2650 Frankfort Ave.

502.896.6687

bdeemer.com

Second Runner Up

Revelry Boutique Gallery

742 E. Market St.

502.414.1278

revelrygallery.com

Best Museum

Speed Art Museum

2035 S. Third St.

502.634.2700

speedmuseum.org

First Runner Up

Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory

800 W. Main St.

877.775.8443

sluggermuseum.com

Second Runner Up

Frazier History Museum

829 W. Main St.

502.753.5663

fraziermuseum.org

Best Theatrical Production

Dracula

Actors Theatre

316 W. Main St.

502.584.1205

actorstheatre.org

First Runner Up

Pippin

Acting Against Cancer

323 W. Broadway, Third Floor

812.989.8559

actingagainstcancer.com

Best Dance Performance

The Brown-Forman Nutcracker

Louisville Ballet

315 E. Main St.

502.583.3150

louisvilleballet.org

Best Musical Performance

The Order of Nature

Jim James, Teddy Abrams and the Louisville Orchestra

620 W. Main St., Ste. 600

502.587.8681

louisvilleorchestra.org

Fitness

Best Exercise Studio

Baptist Health/Milestone Wellness Center

750 Cypress Station Dr.

502.896.3900

baptistmilestone.com

First Runner Up

Planet Fitness

10 locations in Louisville and Southern Indiana

planetfitness.com

Second Runner Up

Fit4Mom

Locations vary

502.414.3484

louisville.fit4mom.com

Best Fitness Instructor

Alison Cardoza, Baptist Health/Milestone Wellness Center

750 Cypress Station Dr.

502.896.3900

baptistmilestone.com

First Runner Up

Jeff Howard, Baptist Health/Milestone Wellness Center

750 Cypress Station Dr.

502.896.3900

baptistmilestone.com

Second Runner Up

Amanda Atherton, Fit4Mom

Locations vary

502.414.3484

louisville.fit4mom.com

Best Pilates Instructor

Becki Joe Tressler, Baptist Health/Milestone Wellness Center

750 Cypress Station Dr.

502.896.3900

baptistmilestone.com

First Runner Up

Laura Blackburn, Core Fluency Pilates

2015 Frankfort Ave.

502.759.1180

corefluencypilates.com

Second Runner Up

Tracy Green, Baptist Health/Milestone Wellness Center

750 Cypress Station Dr.

502.896.3900

baptistmilestone.com

Best Yoga Studio

Baptist Health/Milestone Wellness Center

750 Cypress Station Dr.

502.896.3900

baptistmilestone.com

First Runner Up

Bend and Zen Hot Yoga

1301 Herr Lane, #187

502.938.6808

bendandzenhotyoga.com

Second Runner Up

502 Power Yoga

Highlands: 2210 Dundee Road, #203, 502.208.1012

Jeffersonville: 200 Missouri Ave., Suite C, 812.670.8328

East End: 1901 Rudy Lane, 502.208.1012

Best Cycling Studio

Cyclebar

St. Matthews: 4600 Shelbyville Road, 502.890.3216, cyclebar.com/location/st-matthews

Middletown: 12951 Shelbyville Road, Ste. 101, 502.873.5194, cyclebar.com/location/middletown-station

First Runner Up

Baptist Health/Milestone Wellness Center

750 Cypress Station Dr.

502.896.3900

baptistmilestone.com