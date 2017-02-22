AFBI Launch

Imagine a city where those with autism and their families can confidently access a community’s infrastructure. It is the goal through the Autism Friendly Business Initiative to create an autism-friendly city right here in the heart of Kentuckiana. The launch of this initiative was held Thursday, February 16, at Vincenzo’s. The goal is to get all businesses on board to becoming more autism-aware by watching a 10-minute video and allowing 80 percent of their staff to watch it, thus joining the growing list of autism-friendly businesses. Interested businesses can contact FEAT of Louisville for more information.

Photos by Tim Valentino.