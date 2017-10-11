Butterflies and Beyond

By Carla Sue Broecker

Heuser Hearing & Language Academy has a support group called The Butterfly Society. Each year the Butterflies host a luncheon at the Brown Hotel Crystal Ballroom that is attended by nearly 300 people who are “movers and shakers” and are committed to the cause of providing hearing assistance and education to the preschool children of our community. The $5,000 sponsors this year were Clarendon Flavors; KentuckyOne Health; Kindred Healthcare; Kosair Charities; Mueller Environmental Designs, Inc.; Dan Schusterman and The Sam Swope Family Foundation.

Sponsors received tables for their support and others purchased tables for $1,000. The fun of buying a table is that there is a great competition among the sponsors in decorating the tables around a favorite movie. A person buys a table for 10 and is responsible for decorating it and inviting friends to attend and bid for fabulous auction items.

People in Louisville are very generous. Items donated for the live auction that followed lunch included such wonderful things as a diamond bracelet, a collection of 25 bottles of expensive and rare bourbons, a dinner for eight at Vincenzo’s along with Louisville Orchestra tickets, a spectacular Stephen Rolfe Powell blown glass piece, and a New York Theatre trip to see two new stage productions – “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” and Disney’s “Frozen.”

Some of our most famous distilleries were extremely generous with their prime bourbons (Pappy Van Winkle 23 and 20) as were several bourbon collectors who donated rare and hard-to-find bottles to the auction. The bidding was spirited!

Other offerings included a white mink 26” tall Santa with a porcelain head and dinners for 24 at a private home.

Libby Parkinson discovered this fundraising concept while working on a similar event with her daughter in California. She introduced it here three years ago and it has sold out each time. All of the proceeds go to the school and the event’s expenses are always less than 10% of revenue. With this year’s sold out success, you can be sure the Butterflies will be in motion again next year.

For the second year in a row, the Younger Woman’s Club of Louisville’s table design was “Best in Show.” Their theme was “Titanic.” The guests at Lindy Street’s “Casablanca” table won the Edith Head Award for best costumes.

Each year at the luncheon, The Butterfly Society presents the “Spirit of Sug” award named after Sug Schusterman and given to an individual that exhibits an exemplary spirit of communal giving. This year to thunderous applause the engraved silver julep award was presented to a surprised and delighted William H. “Bill” Lomicka.

GARDEN TWILIGHT

Yew Dell Botanical Garden held its annual “Twilight in the Garden,” sponsored by Brown-Forman, last Friday under an absolutely beautiful sky with warm temperatures that were unbelievable. City Girl Farm Cafe and Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. were the Presenting Sponsors and the Star Table Sponsor was Dean Dorton Allen Ford, PLLC. Each year this botanical gem grows and improves in ever so many ways under the spectacular leadership of its long-time director, Paul Cappiello.

The format of the evening includes a leisurely stroll to Yew Dell’s new permanent pavilion for cocktails, a great silent auction and dinner prepared and served by Wiltshire Pantry. Thanks to Rosemary Kirkwood who was in charge of decorations that included empty wine bottles filled with tiny lights set on blue velvet table cloths. It was a busy week for Rosemary. She also decorated a table at the Butterflies in Motion event earlier in the week.

Lots of folks were there to enjoy the evening including Pam and David Ray, Kay Matton, Mary Webb, Edie Bingham and Al Shands, Jim Haynes, Andrew Gentile, Jackie Gulbe, Mary Broecker, Mary and Bob Rounsavall, Rosemary and Lee Kirkwood and too many more to name.