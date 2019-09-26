The Female Persuasion

The Maiden

St. John sweater, $695; Lafayette skirt, $798, available at Rodes For Her. Earrings, $18; pearl necklace, $18, available at Sassy Fox Upscale Consignment. Standing mirror, lotus oil diffuser, gold frog and arrows available at Details Furniture Gallery and Design. Wishbone ring in rose, $65; Shimmering Wishbone ring in rose, $55; polished crown ring, $45, available at PANDORA Louisville.

Photography:

Andrea Hutchinson

Styling:

Miranda McDonald

Wardrobe Assistant:

Mariah Kline

Prop Styling:

Britany Baker

Hair and Makeup:

Stephanie Johnson

Location:

Art Sanctuary

Models:

Summer Reed

(Heyman Talent)

Holly Blackwell

Olivia Grace Blackwell

Elise Fazio

Pearl brooch, $12, available at Sassy Fox Upscale Consignment. Gold key available at Details Furniture Gallery and Design. Dress and fur from model’s personal collection. Headband from stylist’s personal collection.

The Mother & Child

Lucian coat, $796, available at Rodes For Her. Lord & Taylor faux fur, $28; J. Crew blouse, $18; pearl and gold necklace on table, $28, available at Sassy Fox Upscale Consignment. “O” pendant, $60; “You are Magic” dragon charm, $50; silver chain, $55, available at PANDORA Louisville.

Top: Link rose necklace, $225; Sparkling Mushrooms charm, $75; rose open bangle, $115; leaves charm, $70; multifaceted ring in silver, $50; multifaceted ring in rose, $65, available at PANDORA Louisville.

The Matr i arch

Bottom, right: Cerao suit jacket, $655, available at Rodes For Her. Smythe blouse, $42; pearl necklace, $18, available at Sassy Fox Upscale Consignment. Polished crown ring, $45, available at PANDORA Louisville. Crown from photographer’s personal collection.