Symbol  of Strength

By Janice Carter Levitch

Photos by Kory Johnson

The lion is a symbol of both courage and strength. When the homeowners of 11303 Yandell Drive decided to build this dream home, they knew it would be ensconced with the majestic air of a lion and would symbolize their belief in the strength of family. Four bedrooms, five full bathrooms and two partial baths nestled on five acres make this home desirable, with what most people would consider a dream design.

Nestled in the bucolic neighborhood of Nutwood, the approach to this mansion is nothing short of grand. The circular motor court allows for the easy flow of arriving guests and is anchored with a water fountain reminiscent of those found in ancient European villas. Built by Karzen Langan, the home features divine symmetry throughout, and every chandelier is custom made. Libby Rush from Bittners worked with the homeowners when making the selections for the interior design elements. The home is welcoming – but on a grand scale.

The property is currently listed at $3,300,000 with Lenihan Sotheby’s International Realty Agent Crystalyn Noland. At more than 14,000 square feet, the residence contains modern amenities with an old-world design. Large columns grace the front entry, almost as if announcing the elegance that waits to be seen just beyond the front doors. The chandelier in the foyer marks a dramatic entry to the show-stopping home. Designed for lavish entertaining, this grand space can host large soirees or small family gatherings. In the center of the entryway, directly above the intricate inlay in the floor, is a circular opening lined with a custom-designed wrought iron railing accentuated with a hand-stretched wooden handrail, offering an amazing line of light. Nearby, a bar that instantly transports you to another place and time is done is such a way to add a subtle masculine tone. The main spiral staircase is highlighted by a runner that goes up every step. Each color of the thread was hand selected by the homeowners to create a one-of-a-kind rug that perfectly suits the interior.

Inspiration was gathered from the many travels the homeowners have experienced. Those design features brought a personal touch to the overall feeling of the home. The lion designs appear throughout the home, signifying the strength of family.

Travertine columns in Roman Doric design, reminiscent of Saint Peter’s Basilica, mark the entry to the great room, where the ceiling reaches a soaring height of 22 feet. A hand-painted Venetian mural depicting a scene from the homeowners’ honeymoon blends seamlessly with the view of the outdoor landscape just beyond the windows. Creating a symphonic feel, the ceiling molding was designed to mimic the shape of the swimming pool. Elegantly transitioning to the kitchen, a second family room and an octagon-shaped informal dining space provide an abundance of natural light and views of nature. The kitchen is the heart of the home and includes many custom features such as Viking Range, bespoke cabinetry and granite countertops.

The office has a coffered ceiling, mahogany wood paneling, a stunning fireplace and other custom features, leaving no detail unattended. The shelving and cabinets create a luxurious atmosphere. Beyond the office is the master suite that includes a beautiful sitting room that allows an abundance of natural light to flood the room. “This master suite offers a true feeling of a peaceful retreat,” Noland commented. “The master bath was designed to allow views of the private landscape that seems to stretch on forever.”

With a spacious dining room designed for entertaining, an easy flow is provided from the kitchen through the butler’s pantry. The overall design of the home is traditional, but certain unique designs crown the home with simple but significant modern details.

Three bedrooms on the second level, which has an additional laundry room, include ensuite bathrooms for each. One of the bedrooms includes a secret room, adding to the spectacular character of the home.

Family friendly, the lower level boasts a theater room along with a bonus area that was designed specifically for the children to have friends over for slumber parties. A fitness room with state-of-the-art equipment can also be found in the lower level.

“There has been so much investment made for many things you don’t see in this home but really make the home strong,” Noland added. “Outside, the pool is surrounded by a large terrace and pool house with an area to barbecue and enjoy the great outdoors.”

Tennis courts, basketball courts and five acres of privacy in Anchorage make this home a true gem. Perfection is the best word to describe this home. Every detail is well planned with parents and children in mind, resulting in a home that reflects the strength and love of family. V