Sweet Leaves for the Anticipation of Spring

Story and photos by JD Dotson

Maybe it was the 70-degree weather last week that pushed my spring fever into overdrive. The sight of bare trees and warm temps had me longing for spring blooms, and suddenly I am seeing the leaves sprout around me. We don’t have to wait too much longer, but in the meantime, adorning your home in leaves may invoke spring to come a bit early.

The ginkgo leaf with vines has been transformed in copper into these gorgeous serving utensils. This pair deserves a lavish dinner party, but no one would be surprised if I used them to serve salad to myself at home.

$250 for a set of two

Clay and Cotton

1341 Bardstown Road

502.456.5536

www.clayandcotton.com

Locally made by artist Judy Rosenfield, I couldn’t resist this colorful serving tray featuring leaves of cut glass set in a wood frame.

$350

Michael Aram’s gorgeous candles smell as amazing as they look. The three wicked candles come in a variety of scents all topped with gleaming sculptures of olive branches, gingko leaves, or orchids.

$60 each

Edenside Gallery

1422 Bardstown Road

502.459.2787

www.edensidegallery.com

I tend to be captivated by colorful furniture in a sea of tan and off white. This huge Heathcliff chair in Bonsai Indigo doubles as comfortable furniture and a conversation starter and surprises with an unexpected pattern.

$2,092

The 13” bright gold, metal leaf tray is a perfect centerpiece for a table or side table.

$62

Merridian Home Furnishings

4660 Shelbyville Road

502.895.3151

www.merridian.com

I was initially drawn to these pieces individually. The contrasting glossy, white glazed leaves against the soft, gray matte of the background provides depth and texture. Together, the bowl and different sized vases make an impactful trio.

5.75” vase, $13.95

12” vase, $46.95

13.75” bowl, $51.95

Bliss Home

1108 Lyndon Lane

502.212.0014

www.shopinbliss.com

Local company Ada Lilly Designs has Kentucky- and bourbon-themed tea towels as well as one with a gentle reminder to be brave, forgive and forget.

$12 each or 3 for $30

Printed tin buckets with branches of lemons and orange slices practically beg for spring and summer. Fill with painted branches on a mantle or sit it by the door for your umbrella and welcome those spring showers.

10” bucket, $15

14” bucket, $28

18” bucket, $32

Tunie’s

1301 Herr Lane, Suite 117

502.618.3868

www.shoptunies.com

With these plates, I was immediately drawn to the vibrant colors and patterns and awed by the fact that I can’t break them easily. These melamine dishes come in dinner and salad plates, platters and bowls, and are good for indoor or outdoor use.

Set of four salad plates, $15

Set of four dinner plates, $20

Set of four bowls, $15

Platter, $20

Digs Home and Garden

3905 Chenoweth Square

502.893.3447

www.digshomeandgarden.com

Using actual pressings in clay, local artist Janet Essenpreis has made a beautiful forest of leaves in different sizes, species and glazes. The leafy dishes come with or without locally made soap.

$12 to $23 without soap

$25 with soap

Consider Boutique

107 South Bayly Ave.

502.409.6300

www.considerboutique.com