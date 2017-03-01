Spring Home and Garden

Property Brothers,” “House Hunters International,” “Flip or Flop” – your favorite shows are usually your first source of home trends for the upcoming season. But when you’re ready to implement these trends, it’s time to go to the experts. To finish any project, the hosts need an army of idea-filled contractors ranging from kitchen designers to outdoor landscapers. So, if you’ve got your very own “Fixer Upper” on your hands, it might be time to assemble your own all-star team.

You’ll find all the team members you need this season at the Building Industry Association’s annual Home, Garden and Remodeling Show. It’s the largest home show in the state of Kentucky, and with over 400 vendors annually, it’s also one of the largest shows in the nation. If you’ve decided that your home and garden needs a fresh spring makeover, the vendors present at the show have just the solutions you’re looking for.

Of course, a little research on upcoming trends is always vital. Luckily, these experts already know what’s coming next. For example, you may already know that the Pantone color of the year is Greenery, a cheery shade of green determined to brighten up any room. However, Jim Lehrer of Brownsboro Hardware & Paint knows a few more key shades. “There are a lot of grays, a lot of greens and a lot of bright whites,” Lehrer says. “And there’s the Benjamin Moore color of the year, Shadow.” Shadow is a dark, saturated purple that complements Greenery and provides a rich layer of depth. These shades of green, plum, grays and whites will provide the background to any other home trends this spring.

Color aside, more homeowners are taking advantage of the nature just outside their doors. “Outdoor living is, by far, the most popular category growing,” says Gunnar Graven of Steepleton. “Whether it’s patio furniture, grills or relaxing in your hot tub, people are finding ways to spend more time outside.” Creating a space to entertain outside will be a must-have for this spring and summer.

Installing an outdoor kitchen used to be a go-to for homeowners looking to elevate their patios, but for 2017, the trend is a less-intense alternative. “Outdoor kitchens caught on for a while, but they’re not as hot as they once were,” explains Travis Whitenack, of TK Ground Services. “Now, it’s all about the entertainment factor.” To create an ideal entertainment space, find an open area in your backyard and keep it casual and relaxed. Bar-height railings are a great trend and much easier to build than a full deck – contractors can install a railing with the same width and height as a bar, which allows guests to rest a drink on it while chatting at your summer barbecue.

And instead of that full kitchen, something as small as a new style of grill is ideal for your summer get-togethers. Lehrer explains that the Big Green Egg is the hottest item in outdoor grilling. “Kamado cooking was invented by the Japanese around 3,000 years ago,” Lehrer says. “You use a ceramic cooker, which holds heat and moisture in the food extremely well. The food is very flavorful, very tender, when cooked on a Big Green Egg.” The fun name, added to the Kamado style, may be part of the reason these grills are so hot this season; although, Weber grills and Yeti coolers are certainly still popular as well.

To round out your casual entertainment space, consider adding some stepping stones or pavers. As a favorite example, Whitenack cites his company’s landscaping around the famous Barbaro statue at Churchill Downs. “We worked on the actual pavers where you walk up to the statues – we took out the old and replaced with the new,” he shares. “We have a lot of pride in it.” When you’re updating your own outdoor space, consider adding some geometric, sleek pavers in a contemporary style. “We’re noticing clean edges and linear looks,” Whitenack says of spring. “Everything’s pushing a little more modern.”

After your barbecue is cleaned up, you may want a more private spot to relax – and modern technology has you covered. Classic hot tubs are consistently becoming more popular with exciting new features coming into play. “We’re backed by Jacuzzi, the most well-known manufacturer of hot tubs in the industry,” Graven says of Steepleton. This year, he advises you to ignore the chemicals of past decades and instead install a simple UV bulb, which kills the same water-borne pathogens for a fraction of the upkeep. And try aromatherapy in your hot tub too. Just like bath salts, you can now enjoy your favorite scents while relaxing in the warm waters of your backyard. It’s no wonder that hot tubs are steadily increasing in popularity.

Graven can even recount a few memorable deliveries. “We always pride ourselves on not saying no and taking the hard deliveries,” he says with a laugh. “Our most challenging ones are always when you have a big hot tub and you can’t get it to the customer’s backyard – so we rent cranes and get it over the house to get it set. We’ve done one over a house and one where we had to swing it off the crane into the balcony of a condominium.” It’s truly reminiscent of the last 10 minutes of an HGTV show, where the impossible falls into place. “The customers wanted it,” Graven says simply, “and we got it taken care of.”

However, indoor trends are equally as important. Mixing textures and styles are hot trends for the upcoming season, so consider your renovations with those in mind. A quick Pinterest scan will point to creating a traditional space with a modern twist – say, marble countertops instead of granite, or building a bar space into your traditional kitchen.

As winter turns into spring, remodelers like Steve Danzinger of SB Home Renovations are preparing to take on an influx of new projects. “We’re a full-service remodeling company,” Danzinger explains, “doing basements, bathrooms, kitchens, room additions. We do just about anything with the home.” Current homeowners are starting to remodel spaces that are often overlooked, like entryways and laundry rooms. And for classic remodels like kitchen or bathrooms? Counter-depth refrigerators and open-room designs are popular. Danzinger also recommends matte finishes on appliances, and brushed brass or rose-gold on fixtures.

And as you’re taking a look at your kitchen or bathroom, you may also want to look at some newly popular tile trends. Amy Balsimo of Louisville Tile explains just how much a good designer can help. “We have designers on staff to help with any type of project,” Balsimo says, “from tech and design advice at the beginning, to maintenance and care after the project is completed.” Again, modern looks are in – white subway tile, hexagon tile shapes and unusual patterns using sleek, rectangular tiles. And that dramatic mixing and matching is still applicable as homeowners experiment with exposed brick and terra cotta for a vintage feel in their contemporary space. More boldly, try a traditional kitchen with a brightly painted center island that pulls in a color from the backsplash.

Another specific trend homeowners may want to consider throughout the house is LED lighting. “It’s very popular because electricity costs are so high, and LED lighting uses a fraction of the electricity,” explains Bruce Stansbury of Stansbury Electric. He has a few tricks for pointing out the best lighting too. “A lot of people think that brighter LED lights have a higher wattage, and that’s actually not a fact,” he says. “They all come in different color temperatures. We can really help people pick out the best lighting for their home.” For a fun twist, he suggests getting creative in a favorite space. “If you’re a big UK fan, you can decorate your home theater with blue. Or if you’re a UofL fan, you can put red light in,” Stansbury says with a laugh. Don’t knock it until you try it – “It actually looks pretty neat,” he admits.

For furniture, consider mixing and matching those sleek and modern looks with vintage features. “Chalk paint has been very popular,” Lehrer says. “You take furniture you might find at a yard sale and add chalk paint – it gives a distressed look.” Combined with your modern tile and updated paint colors, this personalized treatment will give your room a unique and classic feel.

Louisvillians will find all of these companies and more at the Building Industry Association’s upcoming Home, Garden and Remodeling Show this weekend. Potential clients know to go to the BIA show for a reason; the association is renowned for its behind-the-scenes work, vetting companies and contractors to make sure they’re held to a high standard. While not every vendor at the home show is registered with the BIA, many are – which makes assembling your all-star team even easier.

“It’s fresh, it’s spring, and it’s a good way to get the winter blues out,” asserts Graven of the show. “You’ll go there and see all kinds of ideas.” Finding the perfect designer or contractor to help complete a project has never been easier. So the next time you reach for the remote, watch your favorite HGTV show with the knowledge that your dream home can become a reality too. VT

By Graham Pilotte.

The Building Industry Association’s annual Home, Garden and Remodeling Show will take place March 3-5, 2017, at the Kentucky Exposition Center, in South Wing B and C. Regular admission is $10 per person. For more information, visit

louisvillehomeshow.com.