Splash Into Summer

Swimsuit Ready

We asked our pool party participants to weigh in on what self love and acceptance look like to them.

Laura deRome

Cannonball Swimwear Owner and Designer

“My mission is to explore and celebrate the very edges of who we can be as people while simultaneously embracing the heart of who we already are.”

Liz Bingham

The Voice-Tribune Events Coordinator and Fashion Stylist

“Self acceptance is about loving all of yourself, even your ‘flaws,’ because they are what make you, you and are the most unique and beautiful. No one is perfect. It’s about accepting what God gave you and surrounding yourself with others who accept you just as you are, too.”

Janice Carter Levitch

The Voice-Tribune Columnist

“To discover who we truly are translates to being comfortable in your own skin and knowing there is beauty within all of us. Self respect translates to self care. Honoring your body mirrors how we perceive ourselves and how we present ourselves to the world. Be confident enough to look in the mirror and be satisfied with what you see. If there isn’t a sufficient satisfaction, then elevate your thoughts to enhance what is needed deep within the consciousness to change your perception.”

Josh Miller (he/him/his)

Co-Founder + CEO of IDEAS xLab

“Someone recently reminded me that I don’t ‘blend into the crowd.’ I have a certain way I see the world, a set of expectations I have for myself, and I want that to shine through – to evoke curiosity. Self acceptance has been a reminder that it’s not just about showing up for me, but to spur change for generations to come.”

Daniel Strasser

Clique Boutique Creative Director

“I provide a space for everyone to fulfill all their beauty desires. I curate an inspirational experience for my clients designed to create, evoke and transform. Makeup should be the tool used for the complete exhibition of a woman’s inner strength and unique personality. “I do not make-up – I make ART!”

Woo Speed

Attitude Coordinator

“Apositive body image gives me the confidence to be myself throughout the day.”

Ricardo González

Associate Broker + JD, Keller Williams Realty Louisville East

“You can’t expect epic from the ordinary. Love all passionately, work intensely and live life to the fullest. (It’s) not for everybody to like and/or accept, but I would not live life any other way.”

Penelope “Penny” Peavler

Frazier History Museum President and CEO

“I am 51 years old. I know who I am, and I know where I come from. The body that I have has borne me two children; these legs have carried me all over the world on adventures; and these arms have enabled me to work in this community for 30 years. I gave up on being anyone other than who I am many years ago. Loving others begins with loving yourself. It’s critical in today’s society that we model for our children and their peers how important self love and self acceptance is. I am confident in who I am as a person, and I’m just as confident in a bathing suit as I am in a business suit.”

Ingrid Hernandez

President of INgrid Design

“We are our own brand. It is important to represent yourself authentically for people to believe in you. Confidence in myself has been critical in projecting my abilities and achieving success. This comes from within, with all my heart and mind. This is the image I like to reflect, from the inside out.”

Anne Baldridge

The Voice-Tribune Editorial/Event Coordinating Intern

“Positive body image means embracing your real, true self. Especially in our world today, people continue to use social media as a flaw platform. We should be proud of who we are, no matter the size you wear, and learn to be confident in our own skin.”

Sarah Levitch

Student at New York University Tisch School of the Arts

“I believe that body positivity comes from not comparing yourself to others and feeling confident in your body, whether that feeling comes from working out or eating your favorite dessert.”

Erin Frank

Sales Representative at Cintas, Pure Barre Instructor

“I have learned to accept where I am and be excited about where I want to go. As the great Ru Paul said, ‘If you can’t love yourself, how the hell are you going to love someone else?’”

Patricia McQuade

Jefferson County Public Schools Teacher and Founder of Louisville Listens Project

“Staying open to new experiences and developing new friendships are keys to lifelong personal development.”

Christopher Francis deRome

Oates Co-Owner/General Manager at Ostra and Lead Singer of Ocifer

“It takes practice to love yourself, vulnerability to admit it. Look for the light in others and accept the light that you give.”

Janell Samuels

Market Director, Saint Joseph Health Foundations and Philanthropist

“Positive body image is about embracing the way you look at various stages of your life. If more of us thought of our bodies as temporary, we would have more compassion for the fluctuations we see. We might even surprise ourselves by stepping boldly and bravely whereas we treaded lightly before.”

Jon Carloftis

Garden Designer

“I have always been very uncomfortable having pictures made and usually cringe after seeing them. But I have always had great confidence in knowing you’d be hard pressed to find a better personality on earth – and that is something that anyone can develop.”