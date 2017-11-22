The Sin and the Sanctity of Black Friday

Locals Discuss Their Annual Traditions for the ‘Holiday’

Jessica Roy and Monica Gollar

Roy and Gollar have essentially been friends since birth. Their grandmothers lived across the street from each other for many years, and their aunts are best friends who spent many Black Fridays shopping together. Now, they carry on the tradition of conquering the masses and seizing the deals, all while sporting matching shirts that they custom make each year.

Other friends and family members used to join the pair in their bargain hunting. However, when stores began to open on Thanksgiving, the tradition changed, as most of the party wasn’t available to head out on Thursday night. But that didn’t stop Roy and Gollar from adapting and heading out on their own.

“We still believe it’s important to have Thanksgiving with our families, so we do the whole family dinner and then meet up as soon as it’s over,” Roy relates. “By that point, we have plotted out everywhere we’re going, and we’re pretty in sync with each other – I think because we’ve been friends for so long!”

The ladies meet up around 6 p.m. with their matching shirts and already will have the whole night planned. They usually start at Target before heading out to The Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass, and they never miss a second of shopping. “As one of us is driving to the next destination, the other is in the passenger seat doing online shopping,” Roy says. “We always have our list of what we can get online and what we have to get in the stores and we just use teamwork to make it all happen!”

They finish with a big breakfast and are home by 6 a.m. Friday morning, ready to get up with the kids. By that point, they’ve both knocked out a substantial amount of their Christmas shopping, but Roy admits they often head back out sometime during the day on Friday.

Although the tradition has changed over the years, Roy emphasizes that the new one works better with her schedule. She understands those who don’t support stores being open on Thanksgiving but maintains that it has come to be what she prefers. “I have mixed feelings on it,” she describes. “For me personally, it does work and it works better because my husband has to work on Friday so I get home before he has to leave, which means we don’t have to get a sitter for the kids. I do see how people are not in favor of it since it should be about family, but in our situation, it does work.”

Tiffany Wright

Make no mistake, Tiffany Wright loves to shop on Black Friday. However, she and her kids, along with a nephew and niece, have created a tradition around Black Friday to balance out the consumerism: They volunteer together every Thanksgiving.

Wright doesn’t necessarily stick to the same location every year but instead does a little research prior to venturing out to see who may be in need any particular year. “We find a place that might need help and then we go in and just do what we can do for the day,” she says. “And then that evening, we end up watching movies and then we get up early and have our route planned of the places we want to go to shop. We drink Red Bull and then get breakfast after a couple of stores. It’s a lot of fun.”

The crew likes to volunteer anyway, so doing it on Thanksgiving seemed like an even greater way to give back. Their family meal is usually more of a lunch, so they’re all free by the mid-afternoon, allowing plenty of hours to help those in need.

Since Wright’s routine is well established and has generosity and thankfulness at its core, the family has decided to stick with shopping on Friday only – not Thursday as well. “We haven’t done the Thursday night shopping just because I feel like that’s really impeding on being thankful,” Wright asserts. “We just get up early the next day and go.”

Wright maintains that the volunteering doesn’t only do good for the community but is also a wonderful way for her and her family to connect with one another and really engage with the meaning of the season, which is only another reason why she and the gang have opted out of Thursday night shopping. “We are now 24/7 connected with internet retailers,” she says, “and I think it’s nice for all of us to just pause a few times a year and appreciate family.”

Mike Tomes

While the shopping aspect of Black Friday is of course important to Mike Tomes and his husband, Sheldon Burton Tomes, the couple usually ventures out on Black Friday for the people-watching aspect of the “holiday” while also picking up a few things for their home.

The pair will spend four to five hours in the madness, but they put their own special twists on it to make it fun as opposed to chaotic. “We stock up on our Starbucks and get a caffeine high and jump around from place to place just to see how crazy and hectic it is,” Tomes describes. “And then we end it with a really big, hearty lunch, normally at some random place like Denny’s or IHOP.”

Though Tomes and his husband used to go on Friday, with stores now opening on Thanksgiving night, they’re making it more of a Black Thursday tradition, which Tomes, who works part time at Express at Mall St. Matthews (in addition to his careers in banking and event promotion), is just fine with. “We have gone on Thursday before, and it honestly doesn’t bother me personally because a lot of our family does Thanksgiving now on different days other than Thanksgiving itself,” he says. “And in speaking with a lot of other people in retail, I haven’t heard too many complaints about being open on Thursday.”

Indeed, Tomes says that several folks in retail in fact enjoy working on the night of the holiday as opposed to the next morning. “Just speaking with different coworkers of mine and other people who work in the mall – a lot of them don’t mind it because they are making a little bit of extra money and they’re able to navigate their family Thanksgivings so that they’re able to go to work. At first, I hated stores opening on Thursday and was totally against it, but getting perspective from people who actually worked it, I learned to be okay with it.”

On whichever day the shopping takes place, however, Tomes says it’s more about the spectacle than the swag, as emphasized by a certain experience at Walmart: “One time there was a really limited quantity of these nice sheets, and they were in one of those metal bins at Walmart where you can only grab from the bottom and as you take one out, the supply falls down. Well, I’ve seen people jump over into the bin to grab sheets out of it just so they could get as many as they can – they literally got into the cage! And that’s been the craziest thing I’ve ever seen.”

Terri Cardwell

MyStylist is Macy’s free personal shopping service, and as a MyStylist herself, Terri Cardwell knows a thing or two about Black Friday. “This will be my sixth Black Friday with Macy’s!” Cardwell enthuses. “This day is one that makes you truly feel like the holidays are here and the magic of the season begins. The store is festive, decorated abundantly for the holidays and packed with everyone in great spirits looking to find the perfect gift for their loved ones.”

Macy’s, of course, is one of the brands most associated with the season of shopping, and Black Friday really begins the store’s prime time of year. Cardwell looks forward to the annual occasion that signifies the beginning of the holidays, and as she’s on the other side of the doors, she can actually pinpoint the exact moment that holiday shopping begins. “It’s the sense of anticipation and excitement exuding from our customers on Black Friday,” she says. “The moment I pull up to the store, I see hundreds of customers waiting outside in the minutes right before the doors open. The store is staged much like a large Broadway production – it’s quiet, everyone is in place and then the show starts! For 36 hours, we’re open, and I am always amazed at the production and effort behind one of the most exciting days of the year.”

As far as Macy’s opening on Thursday night, Cardwell doesn’t particularly mind, as “The Magic of Macy’s” is all about putting the customer first. “We’re here when our customers want to shop!” she maintains “You can only eat so much, so why not go out and have fun with your family.”

Cardwell is eagerly anticipating this year’s festivities at Macy’s and watching as loved ones share in the shopping experience, which, in its own way, has become her sort of tradition for this time of year. “It’s become part of the celebration and a holiday tradition!” she affirms. “It kicks off the season of giving and everyone is out looking to find the perfect gift for their loved ones. The perfect gift brings everyone together!” VT