Quintessentially Callaway

Sara Soltau & Dan Callaway

October 14, 2017

Story by Remy Sisk

Photos by Nunn Photography

When Sara Soltau and Dan Callaway tied the knot on October 14, 2017, their wedding was just as they imagined. The couple had a specific vision in mind, and sure enough, once the big day came, it all went off without a hitch thanks to their extensive planning and the undeniable love the two so deeply share. We sat down with the pair almost three months after their wedding date to get all the details on what they hoped for, what happened and what they’ll never forget.

How did you two meet?

Dan: China! We were in a touring orchestra that played movie scores.

Sara: We were touring together for a month and a half and when we got back, I was working in Louisville and Dan was playing with an orchestra in New Orleans. But we made it work!

When did you get engaged?

Summer 2016.

How did the planning process go?

Dan: It was a large undertaking with a tremendous group effort.

Sara: My parents were incredible in planning and hosting the event. There were some stressful moments since we were all working a lot but it was totally worth it in the end.

Did you have a particular vision for the wedding that you followed through with?

Dan: We wanted to be surrounded by nature, music, family and friends, and we pulled it off.

Did you have any surprises for each other at the wedding?

Sara: Dan changed his vows on me at the last minute – but for the better! I’ll remember that moment forever.

What other unique elements did you incorporate into the wedding?

Sara: We’re both musicians so we were lucky to have a lot of talented friends involved.

Dan: We had friends playing the ceremony, a square dance, our first dance and DJing.

Sara: Dan stayed up late the week before handwriting out everyone’s part.

What was your favorite part of the whole experience?

Dan: Seeing Sara walk out of the house across the farm to the ceremony. It was a moment I will always treasure.

Sara: There were so many favorites. I was particularly moved walking down the aisle with Dan after we got married and feeling the incredible love all around us. So many people helped to make our wedding so special, and I can’t thank everyone enough for all of their support.

Were there any hiccups along the way?

Dan: I decided to rent and run the sound myself for the big day, so there were some minor bumps!

What advice do you have for future couples planning their big day?

Sara: Planning a wedding is a lot of work and can sometimes feel pretty overwhelming. Just know that if you keep love as the priority, everything will work out. I’ve never felt such joy, support and magic as on that day. It’s indescribable and worth all the time, stress and planning. VT

Vendors

Wedding Gown:

Vintage dress from The Mysterious Rack

Veil and Hair:

Miss Janet Weeden of Shotgun Betty’s

Groom’s Suit: Ace Tailors

Maid of Honor Dress: Dillard’s

Live Music: A brass quartet, string

quartet, square dance band and a first-dance orchestra all made up of the

couple’s friends.

Ceremony Flowers: Stems from Mahonia and arrangement by friends.

The bride made her groom’s boutonniere.

Tent, Tables and Tablecloths: Reliable Rentals

Table Decorations and Vases: The bride’s Aunt Nancy

Table Flowers:

Grown and arranged by family friends

Invitations: Maina Handmaker

Cake: Sweet Stuff Bakery

Photography: Nunn Photography

DJs: Troy Powers and

Aaron Chadwell

Wedding/Reception Venue: North Star Family Farm (bride’s parents’ farm in Crestwood)

Caterer: Mayan Café

Officiant: Brian Snyder

(groom’s brother-in-law)