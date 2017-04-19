Carousel Post > Galleries
Princesses at Peppermint Palm
April 19, 2017
The 2017 KDF Royal Court made an appearance at The Peppermint Palm in St. Matthews on Wednesday, April 12 to greet some of their biggest little fans and to shop festive spring attire at the Lilly Pulitzer Signature Store.
Photos by Bill Wine.
Madeleine Stone, Mary Ellen Eagan, Princesses Sidney Cobb and Taylor Marchelle Young, Queen Natalie Brown, Haleigh Jones, and Princesses Kailee Barnes and Daphne Woolridge.
Addison Davis, Princess Sidney Cobb, Beatrice Imber, Princess Taylor Marchelle Young, Queen Natalie Brown, Katie Gordinier, Princesses Kailee Barnes and Daphne Woolridge with Claire Davis.
Jacqueline and Tracy Raque.
Princesses Kailee Barnes, Daphne Woolridge and Taylor Marchelle Young enjoyed a conversation.
Abby Garner,Queen Natalie Brown and Claire Garner.
Claire Davis,Queen Natalie Brown and Addison Davis.