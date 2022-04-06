Karlie Slvlss dress & Gucci shoes available at Belle Monde. Gucci sunglasses & butterfly clutch available at Rodeo Drive. Pendant necklace available at Davis Jewelers. Fascinator by The Hat Doctor.
Photographer Andrea Hutchinson
Editor in Chief & Stylist Alex Hepfinger
Styling Assistant Ilana Kogan
Hair Stylist & Set Assistant Ana Perez
Makeup Artist Becca Schell
Models Ciara Rasool, Haley Harris Gatewood, Kaelyn Lyverse Goodman and Marc Ellis
Hot Air Balloons courtesy of Louisville Balloon Rides & Xclusive Balloons
Reiss halter dress & Lalo clutch available at Belle Monde. Jewelry available at Davis Jewelers. Fascinator by The Hat Doctor.
Alice & Olivia blazer with pants available at Rodeo Drive. Floral earrings with matching necklace available at Davis Jewelers. Bespoke hot air balloon headpiece by The Hat Doctor.
Monique Lhuiller midi dress, white marble bangle & Lele Sadoughi sunglasses available at Rodes For Her. Horsebit earrings, butterfly layered necklace available at Davis Jewelers. Bespoke hot air balloon headpiece by The Hat Doctor.
Staud melon top with cropped pants, Lele Sadoughi sunglasses & beaded clutch available at Rodes For Her. Gold flower earrings available at Davis Jewelers. Remy medium bracelets available at Roubaix. Fascinator by The Hat Doctor. Shoes from the stylist’s personal collection.
Chiara Boni orange blazer and pant available at Carl Meyers. Floral earrings & necklace available at Davis Jewelers. Bonner Crossbody bag available at Roubaix. Wide brimmed hat by The Hat Doctor. Shoes from the stylist’s personal collection.
On Haley: Karlie dress, link chain earrings with bracelet, Virginia equestrian bangles, white sunglasses & floral beaded clutch. available at Mamili. Hat by the Mad Hatter.
On Kaelyn: Cirus two piece, flower drop earrings, link chain bracelets, Frame of Mind sunglasses & cigar box handbag available at Mamili. Hat by the Mad Hatter.
Parker sequin dress available at Sassy Fox. Horsebit ring & necklace available at Davis Jewelers. Gucci shoes available at Belle Monde. Fascinator by The Hat Doctor.
On Kaelyn: Bigio Collection dress available at Carl Meyers. Alexander Wang Pouchette & Gucci shoes available at Belle Monde. Butterfly ring available at Davis Jewelers. Fascinator by The Hat Doctor.
On Marc: Byron suit, Eton twill shirt, Eton tie with Robert Jensen pocket square available at Rodes For Him.
On Haley: Chiara Boni dress available at Carl Meyers. Horsebit earrings & necklace available at Davis Jewelers. Miller belt bag available at Roubaix. Gianni Bini heels available at Sassy Fox. Fascinator by The Hat Doctor.
Galvan London jumpsuit available at Belle Monde. Jewelry available at Davis Jewelers. Beaded clutch available at Rodes For Her. Fascinator by The Hat Doctor.
Alexis mini dress, Lele Sadoughi sunglasses & white marble bangle available at Rodes For Her. Butterfly necklace, butterfly ring & horseshoe ring available at Davis Jewelers. Gucci snakeskin bag available at Belle Monde. Fascinator by The Hat Doctor.
Everlane dress, Gucci sunglasses, Kate Spade earrings & handbag available at Stella’s. Fascinator by Attitudes by Angie.
On Kaelyn: Alice & Olivia jumpsuit & beaded medallion necklace available at Rodeo Drive. Oval snakeskin clutch available at Belle Monde. Fascinator by The Hat Doctor.
On Haley: Amur mini halter dress, beaded earrings & black clutch available at Rodeo Drive. Gold turquoise cuff from Davis Jewelers. Remy medium bracelets available at Roubaix. Fascinator by The Hat Doctor.
On Haley: Milly color block dress, pearl earrings & pearl necklaces available at Sassy Fox. Red Balenciaga sunglasses available at Rodeo Drive. Rubey Tote & Kimball cuff bracelet available at Roubaix. Fascinator by The Hat Doctor.
On Ciara: Maeve dress & Gianni Bini heels available at Sassy Fox. Wyatt clutch available at Roubaix. Matching floral earrings & necklace with gold bangle available at Davis Jewelers. Fascinator by The Hat Doctor.
On Kaelyn: Milly multicolor dress available at Sassy Fox. Earrings available at Davis Jewelers. Kimball cuff available at Roubaix. Tufted clutch bag available at Rodeo Drive. Fascinator by The Hat Doctor.
On Ciara: Pink jumpsuit, beaded rainbow earrings, Julie Voss necklace with bracelet & french fry clutch available at That Cute Little Shop. Gianni Bini heels available at Sassy Fox. Fascinator available at Big Day.
On Kaelyn: Multi colored dress, beaded lemon earrings, Julie Voss stackable bangles & beaded watermelon clutch available at That Cute Little Shop. Fascinator available at Big Day.