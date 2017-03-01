Louisville on Broadway

On Thursday, February 23, much of Louisville awoke to the exciting announcement made by PNC Broadway in Louisville that the national tour of “Hamilton” would be coming to our city for the 2018/19 season. The surprising and electrifying notice spread throughout the city and served merely as a punctuation to the already captivating news of the upcoming 2017/18 season, already a source of anticipation for even the most casual theater-goer. With the perfect balance of classic and contemporary and a lineup that appeals to diverse age groups and demographics, this year, PNC Broadway in Louisville looks to get more of Kentuckiana into the seats of Whitney Hall at The Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts than ever before.

Attracting an impressive season of this magnitude is not merely a result of coincidence. In Leslie Broecker, Louisville has a respected advocate for local theater-lovers committed to bringing the best Broadway has to offer to the Midwest. As president of PNC Broadway in Louisville, Broecker has an intimate insider’s awareness of what is percolating within the New York theater scene. Her relationships with development teams on Broadway often mean that Louisville gets shows earlier in their tour than pure demographics might dictate. Of course, the remainder of season planning is a complicated puzzle of logistics: What shows are traveling, and when will they be within the appropriate distance to include Louisville as a stop?

This year, Broecker completed the puzzle beautifully, generating more excitement over a season than ever before. The 2017/18 season will consist of “Finding Neverland,” “Dr. Seuess’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical,” “Chicago,” “School of Rock” and “Waitress,” while also including beloved season options, “RENT: 20th Anniversary Tour” and “Les Miserables.” Of the masterfully constructed season, Broecker shared, “We are so pleased to announce another season of hit shows, including our first holiday show in years. It’s Louisville’s passion for theater that has made our series grow and break records for two seasons in a row, bringing thousands of people downtown. Of course, we couldn’t be more thrilled to announce that ‘Hamilton’ will be coming to the 2018/19 season.”

To help orchestrate the major announcement, PNC Broadway in Louisville compiled a media team to preview a number of the shows that their audiences will have the opportunity to enjoy as well as meet with the industry stars and insiders who helped define the success of their run. So in the process of bringing Broadway to Louisville, they also took Louisville to Broadway to experience the magnitude of the upcoming season and witness the enormity of influence that our PNC Broadway in Louisville leadership has on the New York theater industry.

Descending upon New York City for an intensive three-day crash course in musical theater within the iconic Brill Building located at Broadway and 49th Street were some familiar Louisville faces and personalities. From WDRB-TV, anchor Lindsay Allen was in attendance joined by morning show hosts Jesse Rasmussen and MJ Stevens of WVEZ-FM/Play 106.9. The Voice-Tribune was among those documenting the journey. In addition to President Leslie Broecker, PNC Broadway in Louisville was represented by Matthew Porter, Leslie Butler, Erin Kuhn and Marvin Mason and accompanied by a brand that has quickly become synonymous with theater in Louisville thanks to their unwavering support of the Broadway Series: Four Roses.

Master Distiller Brent Elliott along with Patty Holland and Julie Gorham were on site, much to the delight of those operating in the Broadway Across America offices, representing the ultimate in Bluegrass hospitality by serving Four Roses Bourbon every day beginning at 2 p.m. While the pop-up bourbon bar, which also featured bites of Kern’s Derby Pie, was a foolproof way to engage those rushing through their work day, it turns out it was only a bonus. The camaraderie and friendship forged between those working in the Broadway Across America offices and the Louisville contingent was evident from the start. There was an obvious ease and familiarity surrounding the greetings and conversations among them, an illustration of the stellar reputation Louisville maintains in the market. After the season announcement and the reveal of “Hamilton” was made on Thursday, much of the day was spent in celebration as the number of season subscriptions started to prove that this season would far exceed any previous records set for the first day of sales in Louisville.

But it wasn’t all bourbon on Broadway – much of the visit was spent meeting with industry experts to learn why this upcoming season is so relevant and important to the Louisville community. First among them was Broadway legend Charlotte d’Amboise, best known for her portrayal of Roxie Hart in “Chicago.” Charlotte is a lover of all things Louisville and relished in the telling of her experience there. “Louisville is one of the first places that gave me a real job as a serious actress at the prestigious Actors Theatre,” she recalled. When she returned to the city to reprise her role as Roxie Hart in the traveling production of “Chicago,” her stay included Thanksgiving dinner at the home of Brad and Carla Sue Broecker, who opened their home for all of the displaced actors for the season. As a close friend of Kentucky’s Wendy Whelan, principal dancer with the New York City Ballet, she returned to Louisville recently as her guest. “We soaked up all of Louisville’s culture. We went on a bourbon tour and visited Churchill Downs and the Muhammad Ali Center. It was a wonderful trip. I love how cool and funky Louisville is.”

As for “Chicago” being a part of the upcoming Louisville lineup, she says not to take for granted that you may have seen this classic stage show before: “I have done this show for 20 years. It never gets old. You will never feel like you are seeing an old show or a revival. Even the jazz music has a way of always feeling current, and the black lingerie costuming never goes out of style or feels dated.” Additionally, d’Amboise says the themes of “Chicago” are more relevant than ever in today’s culture of social media notoriety and fleeting fame.

When asked how she related to a flawed character like Roxie Hart, she replied without hesitation, “We are both eternal optimists. That is the part of Roxie that is in me and makes me tick. She is going to make things work no matter what. She is such an optimist that she is blinded by who she hurts along the way and she has no moral objection about knocking people down on the way to her goal. The beauty is that everyone plays Roxie differently.”

Representing what is perhaps the lesser-known shows of the season was Broadway director of “Finding Neverland” and “Waitress,” Diane Paulus. The artistic director of the American Repertory Theater at Harvard University has a passionate way with words when it comes to the importance of accessibility of the arts. In fact, when she emerged from her previous interview, many around the table were wiping tears. I asked her what encouraged such emotion among the Louisville crew with whom she spoke. She revealed, “We were just talking about what it means to be alive.” Both “Waitress” and “Finding Neverland” she explained, are about dealing with tough times.

“‘Waitress,’” Paulus described, “is about it never being too late to go for your dreams. It is an encouragement that when you’ve given up and you feel like you don’t deserve something good in your life, it is never too late to pull that dream off a shelf and know that you matter.” The beauty of this contemporary musical – “Waitress” made its Broadway debut in April 2016 – is that it is an intimate tale about imperfect and very real people set in a diner. Paulus expands, “It is about people who are messy. People look at this story and they see themselves or they see their friend or sister. It is very easy to empathize with their struggles. It is also about friendships and the family we find in unexpected places.”

The show made headlines initially for the collaboration it employed with pop sensation Sara Bareilles who penned the music and lyrics for “Waitress.” The singer will assume the lead role on Broadway on March 31. Of the collaboration, Paulus recounted, “It is such a privilege to have someone that is at the top of their game in the pop vernacular lend their musical storytelling skill to this. She has such wit with lyrics, and that she could channel that in musical theater is truly extraordinary. It is deeply moving and deeply funny and is about resilience and never giving up.”

Likewise, “Finding Neverland” touches on the same themes. While “Waitress” explores them intimately through working-class America, “Finding Neverland” deals with them in an epic fairytale about how “Peter Pan” was created. Paulus described, “We feel like there was never a world without Peter Pan, yet in 1904 London, J.M. Barrie dreamed of pirates and mermaids and boys that could fly. Everyone told him he would bankrupt the theater, but we know in the end it was a triumph. As an artist, I am revived by the idea of pushing boundaries to create something that hasn’t been seen before. For the audience, there is an emotional journey to question, are you going to fully live your life or are you going to always do what people expect you to do? You don’t have to be an artist to look inside and say, ‘Am I really living?’”

Both shows also share that they have been adapted from screen to stage. When asked how she is able to identify a film source with the heartbeat for stage, Paulus responded with a smile, “There are many movies that should be left alone, certainly. There has to be an element of whimsy and you have to be able to feel an emotional life that deserves that kind of space in a musical. Theater has to make you feel something, and the stories have to plum those depths emotionally.”

Despite her laundry list of accolades including a Tony Award, an NAACP Award and a place on the prestigious Time’s 100 Most Influential People List, Paulus asserts that it is never about her: “We are constantly fighting to defend the necessity of theater and culture in the world. Every show has to fight for its journey. It’s about the show and the message. These tours are so important because it gives us as artists the opportunity to bring our message to every corner of America.” VT

Photos by Alphonse Telymonde.

By Tonya Abeln.

To buy single tickets to any of the upcoming shows, or to become a season subscriber, which will assure that you are among the first to qualify for “Hamilton” tickets in 2018/19, go to broadwayinlouisville.com.