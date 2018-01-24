A Legendary Way to Support Actors Theatre

By Angie Fenton

Photography

Erik Branch

Assisted by Brandon Barnhill

Skin retouching by Olga Baklan

Fascinator

Christine A. Moore Millinery

Location

Actors Theatre of Louisville

Hair & Makeup

J. Nicolle Salon & Spa

Apparel & Accessories

Sapphire on Spring Boutique

Model

Kristen Kirsch

Legendary Louisville, the theme of Lobster Feast 2018, encourages attendees to don any sort of apparel that pays homage to the people, places and events that make our city so memorable.

The annual themed fundraiser benefiting Actors Theatre is a tantalizing way to support the renowned institution – and that extends far beyond the decadent meal. As in years past, revelers are sure to play with the theme in myriad ways, which beckoned The Voice-Tribune team to do the same.

So, we reached out to milliner Christine A. Moore of Christine A. Moore Millinery in New York City. The much-heralded hatmaker quickly accepted our request to come up with a fascinator that would pay respect to both Lobster Feast and the legendary events that occur at Churchill Downs.

“Lobsters are pretty interesting, which I never really thought about until this project,” admitted Moore, who went into research mode before coming up with a concept. “I started looking at lobsters in art, too, and that’s when I came up with the blue and gold wire.”

Moore read media reports about the 2017 discovery of a rare blue lobster and an even rarer gold-colored lobster and was drawn to the rarity of both. (By the way, there is only one gold – otherwise known as yellow – lobster in every 30 million, one blue lobster in every two million and the chances of finding the rarest type of lobster, the albino lobster, is about one in 100 million, according to University of Maine’s Lobster Institute.)

Although Moore “did the research, did the doodles and then the sketch,” her staff took on “the fun stuff. … It’s a collaborative effort. It has to be. I can’t do it all. And they’re all artists themselves. I don’t want to waste a mind,” she said. “I have to engage them, too, I have to challenge them, too. I value their opinions. We all have the same training. I’ve just been doing this longer. They have new and creative ideas. I set the lead and send them off rolling.”

The final product – which is featured throughout this pictorial shot by Erik Branch at Actors Theatre of Louisville – is a statement piece Moore hopes will kick off her next food series (she’s already done a dessert collection).

One day, the Official Milliner of Breeders’ Cup also hopes the chapeau will be included in an exhibit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art (yes, The Met).

“The thing is, I feel like that’s a crazy dream, but what I’m trying to say is I’m trying to do it so well that when people invest in my pieces, I’m trying to do something that goes on for a long time or forever. It’s always fun to dream about. Any museum would be great, but The Met – that’s like my dream.” VT

About Christine Moore

Christine A. Moore, designer and owner of Christine A. Moore Millinery, has been creating hats professionally for more than two decades. Based in New York City on 34th Street between the fashion and accessories districts, Christine has designed a number of hats, two of which are in the Kentucky Derby Museum. In 2009, she partnered with Churchill Downs and Mattel to design the official Barbie Derby hat, and has created hats for dignitaries and celebrities from around the country. The Official Milliner of Breeders’ Cup – which returns to Churchill Downs in November – Christine has been on the TODAY Show six times live from the track, where NBC has called her “the milliner to the Triple Crown.”

She is the Official Milliner for the Breeders’ Cup, Official Hat Designer for America’s Best Racing, the Official Milliner of the Jim McKay Maryland Million Day, the Official Milliner of Florida Derby and the Official Milliner of the Iroquois Steeplechase. She is also the Featured Milliner at Keeneland and the The Featured Milliner of the Preakness Stakes.

Christine’s hats have been featured on many magazine covers including InStyle with Katy Perry, Vanity Fair with Jennifer Lopez and Del Sol Magazine with Chantal Sutherland. Her hats have been showcased inside many magazines including Harpers’ Bazaar, and Christine’s hats have been showcased on numerous television shows, including Nashville, Horseplayers, The Carrie Diaries and Gossip Girl.

GET THE LOOK

Fascinator, $2,250

Christine A. Moore Millinery

CamHats.com

212.279.1775

camhats@camhats.com

Apparel & Accessories

Sapphire on Spring Boutique

326 Spring St.

Jeffersonville

812.920.0017

facebook.com/sapphireonspring

Hair & Makeup

J. Nicolle Salon & Spa

113 E. Market St.

New Albany

812.944.4050

jnicollesalon.com

Photography

Erik Branch

502.387.0158

ebranchphotography.photoshelter.com