Kentucky Derby 144

May 2, 2018 Churchill downs

May 2, 2018 Churchill downs

Saturday May 5, 2018

Promises Fulfilled led the field of 20 through the first six furlongs with fractions of :22.24, :45.77 and 1:11.01 with Justify in closest pursuit.

Saturday May 5, 2018

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Saturday, May 5, 2018) ñ WinStar Farm, China Horse Club, Starlight Racing and Head of Plains Partnersí favored Justify took command at the half-mile pole and roared away to a 2 Ω-length victory over Good Magic under the lights at Churchill Downs to win the 144th running of the $2,192,000 Kentucky Derby Presented by Woodford Reserve (Grade I) for 3-year-olds on a soggy Saturday afternoon before a crowd of 157,813, the eight largest crowd in Derby history.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Saturday, May 5, 2018) ñ WinStar Farm, China Horse Club, Starlight Racing and Head of Plains Partnersí favored Justify took command at the half-mile pole and roared away to a 2 Ω-length victory over Good Magic under the lights at Churchill Downs to win the 144th running of the $2,192,000 Kentucky Derby Presented by Woodford Reserve (Grade I) for 3-year-olds on a soggy Saturday afternoon before a crowd of 157,813, the eight largest crowd in Derby history.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Saturday, May 5, 2018) ñ WinStar Farm, China Horse Club, Starlight Racing and Head of Plains Partnersí favored Justify took command at the half-mile pole and roared away to a 2 Ω-length victory over Good Magic under the lights at Churchill Downs to win the 144th running of the $2,192,000 Kentucky Derby Presented by Woodford Reserve (Grade I) for 3-year-olds on a soggy Saturday afternoon before a crowd of 157,813, the eight largest crowd in Derby history.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Saturday, May 5, 2018) – WinStar Farm, China Horse Club, Starlight Racing and Head of Plains Partners’ favored Justify took command at the half-mile pole and roared away to a 2 ½-length victory over Good Magic under the lights at Churchill Downs to win the 144th running of the $2,192,000 Kentucky Derby Presented by Woodford Reserve (Grade I) for 3-year-olds on a soggy Saturday afternoon before a crowd of 157,813, the eight largest crowd in Derby history.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Saturday, May 5, 2018) ñ WinStar Farm, China Horse Club, Starlight Racing and Head of Plains Partnersí favored Justify took command at the half-mile pole and roared away to a 2 Ω-length victory over Good Magic under the lights at Churchill Downs to win the 144th running of the $2,192,000 Kentucky Derby Presented by Woodford Reserve (Grade I) for 3-year-olds on a soggy Saturday afternoon before a crowd of 157,813, the eight largest crowd in Derby history.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Saturday, May 5, 2018) – WinStar Farm, China Horse Club, Starlight Racing and Head of Plains Partners’ favored Justify took command at the half-mile pole and roared away to a 2 ½-length victory over Good Magic under the lights at Churchill Downs to win the 144th running of the $2,192,000 Kentucky Derby Presented by Woodford Reserve (Grade I) for 3-year-olds on a soggy Saturday afternoon before a crowd of 157,813, the eight largest crowd in Derby history.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Saturday, May 5, 2018) – WinStar Farm, China Horse Club, Starlight Racing and Head of Plains Partners’ favored Justify took command at the half-mile pole and roared away to a 2 ½-length victory over Good Magic under the lights at Churchill Downs to win the 144th running of the $2,192,000 Kentucky Derby Presented by Woodford Reserve (Grade I) for 3-year-olds on a soggy Saturday afternoon before a crowd of 157,813, the eight largest crowd in Derby history.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Saturday, May 5, 2018) ñ WinStar Farm, China Horse Club, Starlight Racing and Head of Plains Partnersí favored Justify took command at the half-mile pole and roared away to a 2 Ω-length victory over Good Magic under the lights at Churchill Downs to win the 144th running of the $2,192,000 Kentucky Derby Presented by Woodford Reserve (Grade I) for 3-year-olds on a soggy Saturday afternoon before a crowd of 157,813, the eight largest crowd in Derby history.

Saturday May 5, 2018

Saturday May 5, 2018

Saturday May 5, 2018

Saturday May 5, 2018

Saturday May 5, 2018

Kenny Trout of Winstar Farm leads Justfy into the Winners Circle

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Saturday, May 5, 2018) ñ WinStar Farm, China Horse Club, Starlight Racing and Head of Plains Partnersí favored Justify in th ewinners circle after the 144th running of the $2,192,000 Kentucky Derby Presented by Woodford Reserve (Grade I) for 3-year-olds on a soggy Saturday afternoon before a crowd of 157,813, the eight largest crowd in Derby history.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Saturday, May 5, 2018) – WinStar Farm, China Horse Club, Starlight Racing and Head of Plains Partners’ favored Justify in th ewinners circle after the 144th running of the $2,192,000 Kentucky Derby Presented by Woodford Reserve (Grade I) for 3-year-olds on a soggy Saturday afternoon before a crowd of 157,813, the eight largest crowd in Derby history.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Saturday, May 5, 2018) – WinStar Farm, China Horse Club, Starlight Racing and Head of Plains Partners’ favored Justify in th ewinners circle after the 144th running of the $2,192,000 Kentucky Derby Presented by Woodford Reserve (Grade I) for 3-year-olds on a soggy Saturday afternoon before a crowd of 157,813, the eight largest crowd in Derby history.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Saturday, May 5, 2018) – WinStar Farm, China Horse Club, Starlight Racing and Head of Plains Partners’ favored Justify in th ewinners circle after the 144th running of the $2,192,000 Kentucky Derby Presented by Woodford Reserve (Grade I) for 3-year-olds on a soggy Saturday afternoon before a crowd of 157,813, the eight largest crowd in Derby history.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Saturday, May 5, 2018) – WinStar Farm, China Horse Club, Starlight Racing and Head of Plains Partners’ favored Justify in th ewinners circle after the 144th running of the $2,192,000 Kentucky Derby Presented by Woodford Reserve (Grade I) for 3-year-olds on a soggy Saturday afternoon before a crowd of 157,813, the eight largest crowd in Derby history.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Saturday, May 5, 2018) ñ WinStar Farm, China Horse Club, Starlight Racing and Head of Plains Partnersí favored Justify in th ewinners circle after the 144th running of the $2,192,000 Kentucky Derby Presented by Woodford Reserve (Grade I) for 3-year-olds on a soggy Saturday afternoon before a crowd of 157,813, the eight largest crowd in Derby history.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Saturday, May 5, 2018) – WinStar Farm, China Horse Club, Starlight Racing and Head of Plains Partners’ favored Justify in th ewinners circle after the 144th running of the $2,192,000 Kentucky Derby Presented by Woodford Reserve (Grade I) for 3-year-olds on a soggy Saturday afternoon before a crowd of 157,813, the eight largest crowd in Derby history.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Saturday, May 5, 2018) – WinStar Farm, China Horse Club, Starlight Racing and Head of Plains Partners’ favored Justify in th ewinners circle after the 144th running of the $2,192,000 Kentucky Derby Presented by Woodford Reserve (Grade I) for 3-year-olds on a soggy Saturday afternoon before a crowd of 157,813, the eight largest crowd in Derby history.

Saturday May 5, 2018

Justify gave trainer Bob Baffert his fifth Kentucky Derby victory and jockey Mike Smith his second. Baffert now trails only Ben Jones (six Derby wins). Baffertís other victories came with Silver Charm (1997), Real Quiet (1998), War Emblem (2002) and Triple Crown winner American Pharoah (2015). Smithís other Derby victory came in 2005 with Giacomo

Justify in the post parade

The winning connections celebrate the win with the Mumm Champagne spray

The winning connections celebrate the win with the Mumm Champagne spray

The winning connections celebrate the win with the Mumm Champagne spray

The winning connections celebrate the win with the Mumm Champagne spray

Co Owners Jack Wolf of Starlight Stables andKenny Trout of Winstar hoist the trophy

Co Owners Jack Wolf of Starlight Stables andKenny Trout of Winstar hoist the trophy

Saturday May 5, 2018

AH KHING TEO of teh China horse Club hoist the trophy

AH KHING TEO of teh China horse Club hoist the trophy

AH KHING TEO of teh China horse Club hoist the trophy

Promises Fulfilled led the field of 20 through the first six furlongs with fractions of :22.24, :45.77 and 1:11.01 with Justify in closest pursuit.

Winning Jockey Mike Smith and Bob's son Bode hold the statue together

Promises Fulfilled led the field of 20 through the first six furlongs with fractions of :22.24, :45.77 and 1:11.01 with Justify in closest pursuit.

Promises Fulfilled led the field of 20 through the first six furlongs with fractions of :22.24, :45.77 and 1:11.01 with Justify in closest pursuit.

Promises Fulfilled led the field of 20 through the first six furlongs with fractions of :22.24, :45.77 and 1:11.01 with Justify in closest pursuit.

Promises Fulfilled led the field of 20 through the first six furlongs with fractions of :22.24, :45.77 and 1:11.01 with Justify in closest pursuit.

Greg Sztorc, Kylie Marshall-Bong, Brooke King, Keith Betz

Lynne and Leisha Anderson

Randall Connell, Mike Messick.

Michael Dauro, Nick Hansen, Joe Evers.

Leslie Plonk, Elizabeth Morrison, Sunnye Evans.

Randi and Shaun Takkinen from Orange County, CA. (Dean Ford in background)

Jason Carnahan, Susie Avila, Dean Ford

Dan Day, Jenny Day

Dustin Leger, Kenya Leger

Darcy Locke

Rainer Engel, Terrin Williams

Darren Rook, Hensley Hanson

Julie Tecau, Jeff Tecau, Jill Tepe, Nick Tepe, Jenny Schroen, JD Schroen

Regina Valdes-Rodriguez, Robert Valdes-Rodriguez

Taylor Fain, Whitney Bader

Alesia Johnson, Brook Johnson

Michelle Stratton, Nick Stratton

Camille Cramer

Jim Vasser, Shirley Vasser

Rebecca Kroll, David Kroll

Victoria Verrastro, Kate O'Connor

Sam Harrison, Hannah Clark

Jeff Ketterman, Carrie Ketterman

Madison Glitschiger, Alex Hubbard

Greg Creedi, Allison Creedi, Jeff Stesiak, Pam Stesiak, Charlie Slack, Beth Slack

Brandon Hershman, Hillary Mullins

Ashley Knolls, Donna Knolls

Greg Creedi, Allison Creedi, Jeff Stesiak, Pam Stesiak, Shaun Takkinen, Randi Takkinen, Charlie Slack, Beth Slack

Ceaser Rodriguez, Elisabeth Rodriguez

Shelby McGuire

Sara Burrito, Melissa Brown

Eric Wentz, Alicia Kimminau

Zach Rieger, Arlene Rieger

Taylor Bentley, Andrea Bentley

Stephen Lewis, Heather Lewis

Morgan Baker, Marianne Fields, Mckenzie Kissinger, Debbie Clark, Katie Ziegler

Steve Reiber, Rebecca Rieber

Jaclyn Valde, Teresa Espinosa

Dallas Christian, Kristy Christian

Dallas Christian, Kristy Christian, Lizzie Workman, Brad Allen

Jill and Scott Gosse

Shanique McDonald

Ray and Betsy Johnson, Mandy Gonzales

Darren Davis, Mark Coleman

Gene and Luke Hutchens

Joan Jones, Dustin Brennan, Angela Rocchi

Trey Henson

Earl Taylor Jr., Earl Taylor Sr.

Brenda and Emily Cops

Richard and Kathleen

Renee Rosenbach, Nancy Jones, Greg Wendelken

Greg Wolters, Dan Rooks

Carrie Wolters, Debbie Rooks

Ed and Sue Diehl

Rachel Bailey, Kaitlyn Marshall, Katie McGraw, Ally Wells, Lexie Ratterman, Gina Glaros

Tiffany McNabb, Betsy Dexter, Tiffany Salsman

Ryan Assay, Josh Papay, Mike Badel

Nancy Bounds, B. Shanks, Beth Ruoff, Dave Ruoff

Sean Taylor, Zack Smith

Chelsea Goldberg

Ashley and Mitch Glenn

Alex Steele

Andrew Mariani, Scott Doucette

Sierra Dantzler, Gerrell Lilly

Robert Nero, Cheyenne Mystry, Chase Cowart, Daniel Fishman, Nick White, Greg Cox, Husein Dharas, Maddie Kay

Brian Ricketts, Kristin Ricketts, Lilly Ricketts, Minnie Ricketts

Darrell and Nichole Bull

Jason Miller

Libby Butler, Doug Mitchell, Daniel McGranaghan

Peter Harding, Mike Armsby

Lloy Ball (Olympic gold medalist), Dena Chamberlain, Heather Morgan

Cyndy Stahl, Stephen Pahlke

Devin Dirks, Koby Brown, Eddie Tukpeyi, Anjola Ladenegan, Ammanuiel Kebede

Amy Kissel, Jacinda Hughen, Haley Kissel

Wes Rutledge, Chris Robinson, Chris Leyh, Chase Strand, Ralph Marcuccilli

Brian and Monica Ambrose

Chelsea Detrich

Ryan Ladouce, Chris Doherty, Brandon Nichols

Nick and Nicoletta Pecora, Rick Pecora, Jovi Tisma, Laura B.

Justify racing towards the finish line

Justify racing towards the win

Derby Princesses

Derby Princesses

Mayor Greg Fisher

Travis Tritt

Stacey Robinson and Monte Durham

Tara Lipinski

Floyd and Deborah Little

Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir

Johnny Weir

Andre and Rhonda Tippett

Dylan Dreyer

Richard and Tina Lawson

Charles and Karen Haley

Orlando and Carla Pace

Curly and Colleette Culp

Taylor Kitsch

Tony and Janet Dorsett

Kid Rock

Anthony Anderson

Dannielynn and Larry Birkhead

Dannielynn Birkhead

Tom Colicchio

Graham Elliot

Joey Fatone

Nathan Moris

Clint Croucher

JD and Amy Shelburne

Kirk Kaiser

Teddie Mellencamp and family

Dean Newton

Mike Meek

Rhonda and Leea Bridgeman

Eden, Justin, and Ryan Bridgeman "The Trifecta"

Eddie and Jennifer Montgomery

Kevin Roberts

Shawn Stockman

Shawn Stockman and Kevin Roberts

Star Jones and Ricardo Lugo

Richard Williamson III and Cate Williamson

Patrick Sharp

Jason and Michelle Witten

Laila Ali

Donovan Carter

Paul and Dee Dee Sorvino

Terri Clark

Pentatonix

Reggie Calloway

Rob Angel

Stephen and Cassandra Amell

Aisha Tyler

Warren Moon and Bob Guiney

Shannon Burton in Rose Dress Dress sponsored by the Churchill Downs foundation made by Amy Streeter

Mary Wilson

Von Miller

Victoria Justice

Barret Swatek

Ty and Holly Burell

Levon Wallace

Jonathan Goldsmith

Sir Riccardo and Dr. Stacie Stephenson

Sammi Barber

Shawn and Keifer Thompson Thompson Squared country music duo

Megan Scrimshaw

Norton Herrick

Priscilla and Patricia Barnstable

Mike Mills

Jordan and Kristen Smith

Amanda Cerny

Bobby Brown

Johnny Knox

Luke Hancock and Kaelyn Gault

Nora Roberts

Jay Gruden

Jackie Zycan

Chris and Lili Valletto

Mark Lampkin

Steve and Jennifer Powers

Brian and Ashley Brohm

Conor McDermott

Leslie and Eric Wood

144th Kentucky Derby

144th Kentucky Derby

Jockey Mike Smith gives a thumbs up after winning the 144th Kentucky Derby on the favorite Justify

The Garland of Roses is being put on Justify the winner of the 144th Kentucky Derby

Justify winner of the 144th Kentucky Derby

Justify winner of the 144th Kentucky Derby

Michael Trotter, Mike Dettman and Sam Wagenheim.

Sam and Jimbo Simmons.

Mark Lamkin.

Pam Watkins, Lisa Hester, Stacie Garrett and Julie Diamond.

Randall and Sherry Attkisson.

John and Kristina Lackey.

Justin Ward, Kylee Ervin, Audrey Berry and Bob Ritchie.

Delilah and Laura McMahon and Lynn Puana.

Ines Hernandez.

Tim Laird and Janice Dean.

Tim Laird, Janice Dean, Nicole Cerro, Samantha Honig and Sabrina Wolman.

Samantha Young, Janelle Bruner and Christina Dettman.

Fiona and Shane Bennett.

Dave Kalmar, Sean Murphy, Johnny Randall and Don Schieble.

Larry Sinclair and Joe Crossley.

Megan Rajadhyaksha, Criselda Breene, Nikki Squire, Asha Elias, Suzy Buckley Woodward and Alexa Iacovelli.

Meghana Rajadhyaksha, Criselda Breene, Nikki Squire, Asha Elias, Carol Iacovelli, Suzy Buckley Woodward, Alexa Iacovelli and Jocelyn Cortez.

Brook Schmalz, Miles Stackpool, Lanette Hanson and Kristi Eastland.

Jonathan and Felice Marshall.

Shannon and Dan Kessler.

Chris and Hunter Morin.

Annarita Giorgi, Linda Amicone, Lisa Schwab and Enza Maggio.

Jared Hensley.

Noel Caldwell and Mark Steger.

Marlowe Steger and Lauren Schuette.

Cordt Huneke, Gabriel Cardenas, Noemi Garcia, Thais Tavares, Rob Penta and Howard and Penta Lemon.

Katie Barton, Betsy Ewing and Maggie Boasberg.

Mark Weis, Cindy Russell, Laura Weis, Paul Varga and Glenn Hogan.

Von Miller and David Kitchen.

Courtney Wobbe, Sandy Newton and Trisha Shepard.

Jason Williamson, Tracey Wilkes, Anita Cauley and Trey Young.

Anita Cauley.

Joey, Lisa, Sean and Jake Garber.

Jared Hensley.

Kris Jones, John Rawlins and John and Troyce Bennett.

Dannielynn and Larry Birkhead.

Pam Benger, Michelle Witten and Jacqueline Brown.

Kelly and Dom Deluca.

Pam Benger and Bruce Zoldan.

Bruce Zoldan, Pam Benger and Jeff Ruby watching the race.

Cate and Arny Yashar.

Jason Witten.

John Wilson and Titus Matthews.

Pricilla Barnstable, Terri Clark, Anita Cochran and Patricia Barnstable-Brown.

Megan Gillon and Jared Hensley.

Kate Smith and Rachel Bell.

David Levitch and Ashley Pettibone.

Stephanie and Travis Leach and Tara and Sean Mockbee.

Kelly Seiler and Chuck Lanford.

Kelly and Joe Seiler

Leigh Pickett and Sheila Walker.

Michael and Elain Brennan, Rich and Tami Fikis and David and Megan Coltus.

Lana Carlton and Jeff McLennan.

Tish Buckner, Cassidy Wood and Angie Akers.

Courtney Rider, Megan Morris and Claire Wilhite.

Jared Hensley.

Mike and Linda Brawner, Barbara and Bobby Williams.

Christi Mack, Leslie Charney and Shelly Breier.

Katrina Brown, Vince Byrd and Amber Augustus.

Webb Langeliers, Jeff McIlroy, Billy Stimpson, Craig Reger and Jason Higgins.

Frank Roccisano, Melisa Neichter, Ben and Shelley Breier, Rashan Carmicle, Daniel Diamond and Kendall Cogan.

Sammi Barber and Megan Scrimshaw.

Ian Murray, Renell Herlocker and Kelley James.

Johnny Knoxville.

Jared Hensley and Megan Gillon.

Jared Hensley and Megan Gillon.

Vanessa Cruz, Alexis and Danielle Espinosa, Ashleigh Hendrickson, Erica Espinosa and Andrea Moreno.

Terri and Bill Kuchulis.

Jim Brajdic, Joe Mand and Shawn Longley.

Eric and Denise Casey.

Rudy Edelen, Rob Dobie, Emmett Cleary, Brandon Barden, Matt O’Donoghue and Jack Mehoff.

Bryce Heinzen, Heidi Blizzard, Bret Blizzard and Luke Holschbach.

George Kibler, Gregory Kibler, Chancey Jackson and Demetrius Tatum.

Sarah Weck, Tricia Vee, Megan Mihelich and Canan Yesilhoca.

Tim Hellige and Lonna Smith.

Naethan Hadesty and Jacqueline Libero.

Amy and Terrence Chance.

Kevin Bell, Fred Rothmeijer and Stuart Foster.

Amy and Terrence Chance, Lay Taylor and Theron Morgan.

Shalanna Taylor and Jessica McCauley.

Amy and James Fuller, Chad and Kelly Kitts.

Nancy Moody and Carol Byerley.

Tim Downard, Kevin McNeal and Winston McNeal.

Jessica Taylor, Jenny Cantrell, Cristy Seely, Jacinda Sipes, Sharell Sandvoss and Erika Wilhelmi.

Virginia Jones and Chase Sanders.

Brian Kriado, Alicia Dellinger, Savanah Morrison, Casey and Ryan Dupilka.

Sarah Foster, Amy Bell, Stuart Foster, Julie Rothmeijer and Kevin Bell.

Catherine Cherland and Jessica Cutter.

Kalvin Brown.

Jim Bunzeluk.

Stacey Spillman.

Kirk and Caroline James.

Sam Kiran, Anita Mannam, Anusha Mannam, Sreen Mannam, Sarasee Kiran, Mona Kiran, Sylee Kiran, Anjali Mannam and Pradeep Padnabhanabam.

Wendy Martin and Brittany Jensen.

Carson Grisham.

Andrew Johansen, Chris Kerr and Eric Fobes.

Becky Poole and Jessica Pollio.

Jeanette and Ben Proffitt.

Sarah and Rob Prazak.