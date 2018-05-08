Kentucky Derby 144

-
Promises Fulfilled led the field of 20 through the first six furlongs with fractions of :22.24, :45.77 and 1:11.01 with Justify in closest pursuit.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Saturday, May 5, 2018) ñ WinStar Farm, China Horse Club, Starlight Racing and Head of Plains Partnersí favored Justify took command at the half-mile pole and roared away to a 2 Ω-length victory over Good Magic under the lights at Churchill Downs to win the 144th running of the $2,192,000 Kentucky Derby Presented by Woodford Reserve (Grade I) for 3-year-olds on a soggy Saturday afternoon before a crowd of 157,813, the eight largest crowd in Derby history.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Saturday, May 5, 2018) – WinStar Farm, China Horse Club, Starlight Racing and Head of Plains Partners’ favored Justify took command at the half-mile pole and roared away to a 2 ½-length victory over Good Magic under the lights at Churchill Downs to win the 144th running of the $2,192,000 Kentucky Derby Presented by Woodford Reserve (Grade I) for 3-year-olds on a soggy Saturday afternoon before a crowd of 157,813, the eight largest crowd in Derby history.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Saturday, May 5, 2018) – WinStar Farm, China Horse Club, Starlight Racing and Head of Plains Partners’ favored Justify took command at the half-mile pole and roared away to a 2 ½-length victory over Good Magic under the lights at Churchill Downs to win the 144th running of the $2,192,000 Kentucky Derby Presented by Woodford Reserve (Grade I) for 3-year-olds on a soggy Saturday afternoon before a crowd of 157,813, the eight largest crowd in Derby history.
Kenny Trout of Winstar Farm leads Justfy into the Winners Circle
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Saturday, May 5, 2018) – WinStar Farm, China Horse Club, Starlight Racing and Head of Plains Partners’ favored Justify in th ewinners circle after the 144th running of the $2,192,000 Kentucky Derby Presented by Woodford Reserve (Grade I) for 3-year-olds on a soggy Saturday afternoon before a crowd of 157,813, the eight largest crowd in Derby history.
Justify gave trainer Bob Baffert his fifth Kentucky Derby victory and jockey Mike Smith his second.
Baffert now trails only Ben Jones (six Derby wins). Baffertís other victories came with Silver Charm (1997), Real Quiet (1998), War Emblem (2002) and Triple Crown winner American Pharoah (2015).
Smithís other Derby victory came in 2005 with Giacomo
Justify in the post parade
The winning connections celebrate the win with the Mumm Champagne spray
The winning connections celebrate the win with the Mumm Champagne spray
The winning connections celebrate the win with the Mumm Champagne spray
The winning connections celebrate the win with the Mumm Champagne spray
Co Owners Jack Wolf of Starlight Stables andKenny Trout of Winstar hoist the trophy
Co Owners Jack Wolf of Starlight Stables andKenny Trout of Winstar hoist the trophy
AH KHING TEO of teh China horse Club hoist the trophy
AH KHING TEO of teh China horse Club hoist the trophy
AH KHING TEO of teh China horse Club hoist the trophy
Promises Fulfilled led the field of 20 through the first six furlongs with fractions of :22.24, :45.77 and 1:11.01 with Justify in closest pursuit.
Winning Jockey Mike Smith and Bob's son Bode hold the statue together
Promises Fulfilled led the field of 20 through the first six furlongs with fractions of :22.24, :45.77 and 1:11.01 with Justify in closest pursuit.
Promises Fulfilled led the field of 20 through the first six furlongs with fractions of :22.24, :45.77 and 1:11.01 with Justify in closest pursuit.
Promises Fulfilled led the field of 20 through the first six furlongs with fractions of :22.24, :45.77 and 1:11.01 with Justify in closest pursuit.
Promises Fulfilled led the field of 20 through the first six furlongs with fractions of :22.24, :45.77 and 1:11.01 with Justify in closest pursuit.
Greg Sztorc, Kylie Marshall-Bong, Brooke King, Keith Betz
Lynne and Leisha Anderson
Randall Connell, Mike Messick.
Michael Dauro, Nick Hansen, Joe Evers.
Leslie Plonk, Elizabeth Morrison, Sunnye Evans.
Randi and Shaun Takkinen from Orange County, CA. (Dean Ford in background)
Jason Carnahan, Susie Avila, Dean Ford
Dan Day, Jenny Day
Dustin Leger, Kenya Leger
Darcy Locke
Rainer Engel, Terrin Williams
Darren Rook, Hensley Hanson
Julie Tecau, Jeff Tecau, Jill Tepe, Nick Tepe, Jenny Schroen, JD Schroen
Regina Valdes-Rodriguez, Robert Valdes-Rodriguez
Taylor Fain, Whitney Bader
Alesia Johnson, Brook Johnson
Michelle Stratton, Nick Stratton
Camille Cramer
Jim Vasser, Shirley Vasser
Rebecca Kroll, David Kroll
Victoria Verrastro, Kate O'Connor
Sam Harrison, Hannah Clark
Jeff Ketterman, Carrie Ketterman
Madison Glitschiger, Alex Hubbard
Greg Creedi, Allison Creedi, Jeff Stesiak, Pam Stesiak, Charlie Slack, Beth Slack
Brandon Hershman, Hillary Mullins
Ashley Knolls, Donna Knolls
Greg Creedi, Allison Creedi, Jeff Stesiak, Pam Stesiak, Shaun Takkinen, Randi Takkinen, Charlie Slack, Beth Slack
Ceaser Rodriguez, Elisabeth Rodriguez
Shelby McGuire
Sara Burrito, Melissa Brown
Eric Wentz, Alicia Kimminau
Zach Rieger, Arlene Rieger
Taylor Bentley, Andrea Bentley
Stephen Lewis, Heather Lewis
Morgan Baker, Marianne Fields, Mckenzie Kissinger, Debbie Clark, Katie Ziegler
Steve Reiber, Rebecca Rieber
Jaclyn Valde, Teresa Espinosa
Dallas Christian, Kristy Christian
Dallas Christian, Kristy Christian, Lizzie Workman, Brad Allen
Jill and Scott Gosse
Shanique McDonald
Ray and Betsy Johnson, Mandy Gonzales
Darren Davis, Mark Coleman
Gene and Luke Hutchens
Joan Jones, Dustin Brennan, Angela Rocchi
Trey Henson
Earl Taylor Jr., Earl Taylor Sr.
Brenda and Emily Cops
Richard and Kathleen
Renee Rosenbach, Nancy Jones, Greg Wendelken
Greg Wolters, Dan Rooks
Carrie Wolters, Debbie Rooks
Ed and Sue Diehl
Rachel Bailey, Kaitlyn Marshall, Katie McGraw, Ally Wells, Lexie Ratterman, Gina Glaros
Tiffany McNabb, Betsy Dexter, Tiffany Salsman
Ryan Assay, Josh Papay, Mike Badel
Nancy Bounds, B. Shanks, Beth Ruoff, Dave Ruoff
Sean Taylor, Zack Smith
Chelsea Goldberg
Ashley and Mitch Glenn
Alex Steele
Andrew Mariani, Scott Doucette
Sierra Dantzler, Gerrell Lilly
Robert Nero, Cheyenne Mystry, Chase Cowart, Daniel Fishman, Nick White, Greg Cox, Husein Dharas, Maddie Kay
Brian Ricketts, Kristin Ricketts, Lilly Ricketts, Minnie Ricketts
Darrell and Nichole Bull
Jason Miller
Libby Butler, Doug Mitchell, Daniel McGranaghan
Peter Harding, Mike Armsby
Lloy Ball (Olympic gold medalist), Dena Chamberlain, Heather Morgan
Cyndy Stahl, Stephen Pahlke
Devin Dirks, Koby Brown, Eddie Tukpeyi, Anjola Ladenegan, Ammanuiel Kebede
Amy Kissel, Jacinda Hughen, Haley Kissel
Wes Rutledge, Chris Robinson, Chris Leyh, Chase Strand, Ralph Marcuccilli
Brian and Monica Ambrose
Chelsea Detrich
Ryan Ladouce, Chris Doherty, Brandon Nichols
Nick and Nicoletta Pecora, Rick Pecora, Jovi Tisma, Laura B.
Justify racing towards the finish line
Justify racing towards the win
Derby Princesses
Derby Princesses
Mayor Greg Fisher
Travis Tritt
Stacey Robinson and Monte Durham
Tara Lipinski
Floyd and Deborah Little
Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir
Johnny Weir
Andre and Rhonda Tippett
Dylan Dreyer
Richard and Tina Lawson
Charles and Karen Haley
Orlando and Carla Pace
Curly and Colleette Culp
Taylor Kitsch
Tony and Janet Dorsett
Kid Rock
Anthony Anderson
Dannielynn and Larry Birkhead
Dannielynn Birkhead
Tom Colicchio
Graham Elliot
Joey Fatone
Nathan Moris
Clint Croucher
JD and Amy Shelburne
Kirk Kaiser
Teddie Mellencamp and family
Dean Newton
Mike Meek
Rhonda and Leea Bridgeman
Eden, Justin, and Ryan Bridgeman "The Trifecta"
Eddie and Jennifer Montgomery
Kevin Roberts
Shawn Stockman
Shawn Stockman and Kevin Roberts
Star Jones and Ricardo Lugo
Richard Williamson III and Cate Williamson
Patrick Sharp
Jason and Michelle Witten
Laila Ali
Donovan Carter
Paul and Dee Dee Sorvino
Terri Clark
Pentatonix
Reggie Calloway
Rob Angel
Stephen and Cassandra Amell
Aisha Tyler
Warren Moon and Bob Guiney
Shannon Burton in Rose Dress
Dress sponsored by the Churchill Downs foundation made by Amy Streeter
Mary Wilson
Von Miller
Victoria Justice
Barret Swatek
Ty and Holly Burell
Levon Wallace
Jonathan Goldsmith
Sir Riccardo and Dr. Stacie Stephenson
Sammi Barber
Shawn and Keifer Thompson
Thompson Squared country music duo
Megan Scrimshaw
Norton Herrick
Priscilla and Patricia Barnstable
Mike Mills
Jordan and Kristen Smith
Amanda Cerny
Bobby Brown
Johnny Knox
Luke Hancock and Kaelyn Gault
Nora Roberts
Jay Gruden
Jackie Zycan
Chris and Lili Valletto
Mark Lampkin
Steve and Jennifer Powers
Brian and Ashley Brohm
Conor McDermott
Leslie and Eric Wood
144th Kentucky Derby
144th Kentucky Derby
Jockey Mike Smith gives a thumbs up after winning the 144th Kentucky Derby on the favorite Justify
The Garland of Roses is being put on Justify the winner of the 144th Kentucky Derby
Justify winner of the 144th Kentucky Derby
Justify winner of the 144th Kentucky Derby
Michael Trotter, Mike Dettman and Sam Wagenheim.
Sam and Jimbo Simmons.
Mark Lamkin.
Pam Watkins, Lisa Hester, Stacie Garrett and Julie Diamond.
Randall and Sherry Attkisson.
John and Kristina Lackey.
Justin Ward, Kylee Ervin, Audrey Berry and Bob Ritchie.
Delilah and Laura McMahon and Lynn Puana.
Ines Hernandez.
Tim Laird and Janice Dean.
Tim Laird, Janice Dean, Nicole Cerro, Samantha Honig and Sabrina Wolman.
Samantha Young, Janelle Bruner and Christina Dettman.
Fiona and Shane Bennett.
Dave Kalmar, Sean Murphy, Johnny Randall and Don Schieble.
Larry Sinclair and Joe Crossley.
Megan Rajadhyaksha, Criselda Breene, Nikki Squire, Asha Elias, Suzy Buckley Woodward and Alexa Iacovelli.
Meghana Rajadhyaksha, Criselda Breene, Nikki Squire, Asha Elias, Carol Iacovelli, Suzy Buckley Woodward, Alexa Iacovelli and Jocelyn Cortez.
Brook Schmalz, Miles Stackpool, Lanette Hanson and Kristi Eastland.
Jonathan and Felice Marshall.
Shannon and Dan Kessler.
Chris and Hunter Morin.
Annarita Giorgi, Linda Amicone, Lisa Schwab and Enza Maggio.
Jared Hensley.
Noel Caldwell and Mark Steger.
Marlowe Steger and Lauren Schuette.
Cordt Huneke, Gabriel Cardenas, Noemi Garcia, Thais Tavares, Rob Penta and Howard and Penta Lemon.
Katie Barton, Betsy Ewing and Maggie Boasberg.
Mark Weis, Cindy Russell, Laura Weis, Paul Varga and Glenn Hogan.
Von Miller and David Kitchen.
Courtney Wobbe, Sandy Newton and Trisha Shepard.
Jason Williamson, Tracey Wilkes, Anita Cauley and Trey Young.
Anita Cauley.
Joey, Lisa, Sean and Jake Garber.
Jared Hensley.
Kris Jones, John Rawlins and John and Troyce Bennett.
Dannielynn and Larry Birkhead.
Pam Benger, Michelle Witten and Jacqueline Brown.
Kelly and Dom Deluca.
Pam Benger and Bruce Zoldan.
Bruce Zoldan, Pam Benger and Jeff Ruby watching the race.
Cate and Arny Yashar.
Jason Witten.
John Wilson and Titus Matthews.
Pricilla Barnstable, Terri Clark, Anita Cochran and Patricia Barnstable-Brown.
Megan Gillon and Jared Hensley.
Kate Smith and Rachel Bell.
David Levitch and Ashley Pettibone.
Stephanie and Travis Leach and Tara and Sean Mockbee.
Kelly Seiler and Chuck Lanford.
Kelly and Joe Seiler
Leigh Pickett and Sheila Walker.
Michael and Elain Brennan, Rich and Tami Fikis and David and Megan Coltus.
Lana Carlton and Jeff McLennan.
Tish Buckner, Cassidy Wood and Angie Akers.
Courtney Rider, Megan Morris and Claire Wilhite.
Jared Hensley.
Mike and Linda Brawner, Barbara and Bobby Williams.
Christi Mack, Leslie Charney and Shelly Breier.
Katrina Brown, Vince Byrd and Amber Augustus.
Webb Langeliers, Jeff McIlroy, Billy Stimpson, Craig Reger and Jason Higgins.
Frank Roccisano, Melisa Neichter, Ben and Shelley Breier, Rashan Carmicle, Daniel Diamond and Kendall Cogan.
Sammi Barber and Megan Scrimshaw.
Ian Murray, Renell Herlocker and Kelley James.
Johnny Knoxville.
Jared Hensley and Megan Gillon.
Jared Hensley and Megan Gillon.
Vanessa Cruz, Alexis and Danielle Espinosa, Ashleigh Hendrickson, Erica Espinosa and Andrea Moreno.
Terri and Bill Kuchulis.
Jim Brajdic, Joe Mand and Shawn Longley.
Eric and Denise Casey.
Rudy Edelen, Rob Dobie, Emmett Cleary, Brandon Barden, Matt O’Donoghue and Jack Mehoff.
Bryce Heinzen, Heidi Blizzard, Bret Blizzard and Luke Holschbach.
George Kibler, Gregory Kibler, Chancey Jackson and Demetrius Tatum.
Sarah Weck, Tricia Vee, Megan Mihelich and Canan Yesilhoca.
Tim Hellige and Lonna Smith.
Naethan Hadesty and Jacqueline Libero.
Amy and Terrence Chance.
Kevin Bell, Fred Rothmeijer and Stuart Foster.
Amy and Terrence Chance, Lay Taylor and Theron Morgan.
Shalanna Taylor and Jessica McCauley.
Amy and James Fuller, Chad and Kelly Kitts.
Nancy Moody and Carol Byerley.
Tim Downard, Kevin McNeal and Winston McNeal.
Jessica Taylor, Jenny Cantrell, Cristy Seely, Jacinda Sipes, Sharell Sandvoss and Erika Wilhelmi.
Virginia Jones and Chase Sanders.
Brian Kriado, Alicia Dellinger, Savanah Morrison, Casey and Ryan Dupilka.
Sarah Foster, Amy Bell, Stuart Foster, Julie Rothmeijer and Kevin Bell.
Catherine Cherland and Jessica Cutter.
Kalvin Brown.
Jim Bunzeluk.
Stacey Spillman.
Kirk and Caroline James.
Sam Kiran, Anita Mannam, Anusha Mannam, Sreen Mannam, Sarasee Kiran, Mona Kiran, Sylee Kiran, Anjali Mannam and Pradeep Padnabhanabam.
Wendy Martin and Brittany Jensen.
Carson Grisham.
Andrew Johansen, Chris Kerr and Eric Fobes.
Becky Poole and Jessica Pollio.
Jeanette and Ben Proffitt.
Sarah and Rob Prazak.
Charlie Ryland, Ben Eakes, Brian Olson and Sam Loughlin.
