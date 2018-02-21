Home Tweet Home

Story and photos by JD Dotson

When I moved into my house more than 10 years ago, my lovely 84-year-old neighbor would tell me how lucky we were to have a cardinal bird visit the fence between our houses. Miss Jones has been gone several years, but her bird still visits the fence. My head tells me it’s not the same cardinal after all this time, but of course, my heart tells a different story. She loved seeing that bird, and I thought such revered creatures need spectacular places to stay.

Kentucky artist Kevin Ridgeway crafts these asymmetrical, found scrap and hardware houses that have gotten the approval of Sweetie at Edenside.

$50

Edenside Gallery

1422 Bardstown Road

502.459.2787

www.edensidegallery.com

This whimsical, large, colorful birdhouse looks like something dreamed up by Dr. Suess, and is appropriately named The Birdiwampus. It is American-made and hand-painted with eco-friendly stains with wood and copper.

$164.99

St. Matthews Feed and Seed

225 Chenoweth Lane

502.896.4473

feed-seed.com

The small and gorgeous hanging ceramic acorn or pine cone would be a wonderful starter home for a little bird about town.

$44

Clay and Cotton

1341 Bardstown Road

502.456.5536

www.clayandcotton.com

Could a bird live in it? I guess. Would it look great on a patio with a candle illuminating its windows? Absolutely. This ceramic-glazed birdhouse-styled illuminary stands a foot and a half tall.

$74.95

Bliss Home

1108 Lyndon Lane

502.212.0014

www.shopinbliss.com

Local artist Jeff Bailey crafts these houses from reclaimed materials including actual house siding, license plates, bottle caps and all manner of found objects. The houses range in height from 18 to 22 inches, and would stylishly welcome all living birds. However, I couldn’t resist these mechanical bird sculptures by Steampunque Aviary run Madison, Indiana couple Scott and Sarah Ruby.

Birdhouses by Jeff Bailey, $60 to $80

Birds by Steampunque Aviary, $75 to to $159

Craft(s) Gallery and Mercantile

572 S. Fourth St.

502.584.7636

craftslouisville.com

Reminiscent of the visitor to Miss Jones’ and my fence, this traditionally styled and hand-painted house brings more than a little luck to my backyard. The cardinal painted structure is handmade in cypress and enamel by C & B Williams in Elizabethtown.

$34.99

A Taste of Kentucky

4600 Shelbyville Road, #603

400 W. Market St.

11800 Shelbyville Road

800.444.0552

www.atasteofkentucky.com

Wanting to impress a big flock of favorite feathered friends? Invite them to feed from this massive steeple-inspired feeder. Imagine the dinner party on this pole-mounted bird feeder that mimics a famous piece of Louisville architecture.

$320

Red Tree

701 E. Market St.

502.582.2555

www.redtreefurniture.com