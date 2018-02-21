Home Tweet Home

Story and photos by JD Dotson
When I moved into my house more than 10 years ago, my lovely 84-year-old neighbor would tell me how lucky we were to have a cardinal bird visit the fence between our houses. Miss Jones has been gone several years, but her bird still visits the fence. My head tells me it’s not the same cardinal after all this time, but of course, my heart tells a different story. She loved seeing that bird, and I thought such revered creatures need spectacular places to stay.
Kentucky artist Kevin Ridgeway crafts these asymmetrical, found scrap and hardware houses that have gotten the approval of Sweetie at Edenside.
$50
Edenside Gallery
1422 Bardstown Road
502.459.2787
www.edensidegallery.com
This whimsical, large, colorful birdhouse looks like something dreamed up by Dr. Suess, and is appropriately named The Birdiwampus. It is American-made and hand-painted with eco-friendly stains with wood and copper.
$164.99
St. Matthews Feed and Seed
225 Chenoweth Lane
502.896.4473
feed-seed.com
The small and gorgeous hanging ceramic acorn or pine cone would be a wonderful starter home for a little bird about town.
$44
Clay and Cotton
1341 Bardstown Road
502.456.5536
www.clayandcotton.com
Could a bird live in it? I guess. Would it look great on a patio with a candle illuminating its windows? Absolutely. This ceramic-glazed birdhouse-styled illuminary stands a foot and a half tall.
$74.95
Bliss Home
1108 Lyndon Lane
502.212.0014
www.shopinbliss.com
Local artist Jeff Bailey crafts these houses from reclaimed materials including actual house siding, license plates, bottle caps and all manner of found objects. The houses range in height from 18 to 22 inches, and would stylishly welcome all living birds. However, I couldn’t resist these mechanical bird sculptures by Steampunque Aviary run Madison, Indiana couple Scott and Sarah Ruby.
Birdhouses by Jeff Bailey, $60 to $80
Birds by Steampunque Aviary, $75 to to $159
Craft(s) Gallery and Mercantile
572 S. Fourth St.
502.584.7636
craftslouisville.com
Reminiscent of the visitor to Miss Jones’ and my fence, this traditionally styled and hand-painted house brings more than a little luck to my backyard. The cardinal painted structure is handmade in cypress and enamel by C & B Williams in Elizabethtown.
$34.99
A Taste of Kentucky
4600 Shelbyville Road, #603
400 W. Market St.
11800 Shelbyville Road
800.444.0552
www.atasteofkentucky.com
Wanting to impress a big flock of favorite feathered friends? Invite them to feed from this massive steeple-inspired feeder. Imagine the dinner party on this pole-mounted bird feeder that mimics a famous piece of Louisville architecture.
$320
Red Tree
701 E. Market St.
502.582.2555
www.redtreefurniture.com