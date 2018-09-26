Home & Garden Know-How

Digs owner Ben Palmer-Ball talks fall trends

Photos by Kathryn Harrington

HOW TO TRANSITION FROM SUMMER TO FALL

Fall decorating trends at Digs Home and Garden are “heavy on the natural look – materials, colors and textures that we see around us every day,” says owner Ben Palmer-Ball. “As summer draws to a close, those same natural elements start to fill in the landscape and find a natural setting in and around your home.”

NEW TRENDS IN SEASONAL DECORATING

“Since pumpkins, gourds and other fall staples are being crafted from natural materials, they have a longer shelf life,” says Palmer-Ball. “You don’t have to worry about real pumpkins rotting or attracting bugs, and they can be used year after year – assuming you have the ability to store them safely. There’s also the LED lighting trend. Small battery-operated lights – orange or bronze colored – can be placed anywhere for an unexpected focal point. Many even feature a timer that can be set to turn on or off at programmed intervals.”

LARGE VS. SMALL SPACES

“As with furniture, it basically comes down to choosing the right scale for your home décor,” he affirms. “The size of your table, hearth or doorway will dictate what you should select. We usually offer a range of products in different sizes and textures to suit most any home environment.”

HOW EARLY IS TOO EARLY?

“It’s always frustrating for me to have to (cut short) the fall season, as it’s one of my favorite times of the year, but the retail environment forces us to march to a different beat,” Palmer-Ball laments. “Having said that, bringing the autumn décor out early in September allows us to get good mileage out of the fall seasonal décor. And if you are sensitive about your colors and textures, fall can easily transition to Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays.”

HOW MUCH IS TOO MUCH?

“Anyone who has visited Digs knows that we tend to fill every square inch of space with product,” Palmer-Ball says, referring to his packed but beautiful shop located in Chenoweth Square.

“As a retailer, I should advocate for that approach in our customers’ homes,” he admitted, “but in real life, I tend to live in a more pared down environment – a smaller space with fewer opportunities and time for decorating.”

Seamlessly meshing one season into the next is key, says Palmer-Ball.

“That means that I am more attuned to selecting items that can transition from one season to the next without a full-scale makeover,” he says. VT

Digs Home and Garden

3905 Chenoweth Square

digshomeandgarden.com

502.893.3447