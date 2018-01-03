Holiday on the Hill

By Janice Carter Levitch

It’s true what they say—living on a hill is grand, and so was the American Red Cross centennial anniversary celebration on November 30, 2017, held high on a hill, known as the Governor’s Mansion in Frankfort, Kentucky. En route to the event, I thought about the Red Cross and their never-ending service offered to our community, as well as the global impact this charitable organization commands and steers with careful guidance of staff and hundreds of volunteers. On this night, it was all about a celebration of those efforts. As we approached the Governor’s Mansion, I began to feel very patriotic and regal. It isn’t every day we get to ascend those beautiful limestone stairs that seem to rise up to greet you. From the foot of the staircase, the entry to the mansion leads you right up to the front door. Decorated for the holidays, every window was aglow with candle light. A crisp cold breeze helped to push me along as I took each step, finally reaching the veranda overlooking our Capitol building. Great pride bubbled up in me. Being from Kentucky is a unique privilege since it is like no other place on earth. After hypnotically gazing at the Capitol, I turned to enter the mansion, greeted by a battalion of volunteers and staff members, all smiling and offering a warm, hospitable welcome.



The Governor’s Mansion was a harken back to my visit to the Palace of Versailles, a royal chateau in the Île-de-France region of France. We Kentuckians have our own Versailles, a region located a swift 22 minute trek from where I was standing. The official Governor’s residence is a Beaux Arts style mansion utilizing our native limestone and modeled after the Petit Trianon, Marie Antoinette’s summer villa. It’s no wonder I felt transported. Historical antiques lined the grand hallways, and steadfastly guarding the significance of each piece were the marble accents gleaming everywhere. From the fireplace mantles to the artful sculptures and table tops, all reflected the holiday ambient light and created a celebratory glow.

Guests from all walks of life were gracefully enjoying the evening. There were numerous donors in attendance along with past and present board members, all of whom deserve a distinction of chivalry for their contribution to the Red Cross.

For the last 100 years, the American Red Cross Kentucky Region has been there for the people of Kentucky and Southern Indiana. Throughout 2017, the Kentucky region has commemorated the many past and present contributions of the Red Cross and its volunteers through a series of events and campaigns. This special evening at the Governor’s Mansion is the célébration spéciale, punctuating this year-long recognition.

Governor Bevin was in attendance, eloquently speaking of his admiration for the Red Cross. The evening came to a close as he presented a French porcelain Sévres Compote circa 1937. The footed bowl was given to the American Red Cross as an award from the International Life Saving Federation of France. The President of France gave the award in 1937 in recognition of the disaster relief work performed by the Red Cross during the Ohio and Mississippi Valley Floods of 1937. The award also cited the 25 years of life saving and first aid work of the American Red Cross. It will now be circulated annually to local businesses in recognition of their support for the Red Cross Kentucky Region.

It was an honor to attend this celebration. The Red Cross has much to be proud of. Let the volunteer spirit inspire you to call 502.589.4450 and volunteer! VT