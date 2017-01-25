Heart of Valentine’s Day

For the cynics among us, it may be easy to chalk up Valentine’s Day to just another “Hallmark Holiday,” created to fill the gap between Christmas and Easter. But, for local industry insiders, there is a lot of preparation, intention and care behind delivering a product that is anything but mass produced. We checked in with some of the experts from locally-owned and family-operated businesses who have been helping those in the Derby City express their emotion through meaningful gifts for decades, and in some cases, over a century.

Initially, we set out to document wacky Valentine’s Day stories—expressions of love gone wrong or over-the-top gestures. What we found, instead, was a collection of sweet, touching and sentimental moments that have left a lasting impression among the hundreds of clients, customers and orders that are processed around the fourteenth of February. Love really is all around us, and these local businesses are at the heart of it all.

Nanz & Kraft

For every customer that Eddie Kraft has seen walk in at 5 p.m. on Valentine’s Day without a plan, he has seen plenty of others who have orchestrated a thoughtful strategy. “We had a gentleman bring in a new Coach handbag that we filled with 100 roses. There was a man who started sending a single rose on February 1 and then sent two on the second of February and so on and so forth until he sent fourteen on Valentine’s Day. What made that one so special was that he sent a sweet, handwritten card each time. There was a couple who would be celebrating their fifth wedding anniversary on Valentine’s Day, so, since that anniversary gift is wood, he sent flowers but etched the message out on a wooden plank,” he recalls. His Valentine’s Day stories range from the far out, “We did the flowers for a White Castle wedding one year,” to the sentimental, “There was a customer whose husband was terminally ill, so she came to us to order a bird feeder and we were able to deliver it and set it up right outside of his window so he could watch it,” to the deeply personal, “We had two employees who were engaged and one of them had won a radio promotion to get married in a helicopter. She didn’t know about it and we had given him the green light to do this on the busiest day of the year. He showed up in a limo and whisked her off to Bowman Field and we had arranged all the flowers there. That was probably 20 years ago.”

Regardless of whether there is an elaborate plan attached to the order, business on Valentine’s Day is about 10 times a regular day at Nanz & Kraft. From his years of experience, Eddie cautions, “I always say there is no reason not to give your loved ones flowers a day or two early. That way, they can display them and enjoy them on the actual holiday. Go ahead and get the hero points.”

With 50 drivers making deliveries on the holiday, this year, Nanz & Kraft has a new way to give back to the community on the busiest day of the year. “We have partnered with a few local charities so that they will send volunteers to help deliver. They will get paid $5 per stop, then, whatever they are able to earn for their charity, we’re going to match it,” Eddie explains.

“We try to make it easy for our customers and we will be ready for those last-minute shoppers. The cooler will be stocked with beautiful arrangements you can grab and go. We’ll have Cellar Door Chocolates, candles and stuffed animals for pairing. The key is to order early but we will have three or four drivers just doing hot shot deliveries if the holiday just slipped up on you,” Eddie says. “I would advise to really put some thought into the card and to personalize that effort.” Above all else, he warns, just don’t go home empty handed.

Davis Jewelers

Ashley Davis, Vice President of Davis Jewelers, says that she takes a lot of pride in making sure their inventory includes giftable items at a reasonable price point. “Buying jewelry,” she explains, “can be an intimidating process. People see this large free-standing building and are afraid that we are going to try to sell them something. The truth is, we may have outgrown the mom and pop look, but we still have the same morals and ethics of the family-owned business that we’ve always been.”

From the exotic to the bizarre, there isn’t a request that she wouldn’t at least try to accommodate with a smile. “I try to never say no,” she shares. “I’ve had a client bring me elk teeth from a hunt that he wanted made into cufflinks. My custom designer once crafted a tie tack that contained a customer’s kidney stone.” For Valentine’s Day, however, requests stay mostly within the norm.

This year, Davis Jewelers has a targeted collection that Ashley is very excited about that she says, speaks to the “heart” of their business model. “What I love about jewelry designer Charles Krypell, is that his collection is very deep. So, for example, there are pieces that are $99 on up to his high-end collection that could be half a million dollars,” she explains. “He is the ultimate romantic and when he comes into the store, he just exudes passion, love and romance.” Those attributes are reflected through the tailored pieces of his “love” collection. Ashley continues, “The best thing about it is the understated elegance that has a very iconic look. On the back are discreet messages like, ‘I love you 365 days a year,’ and always with a touch of pink sapphire.” Besides the varied price points, she says the collection makes a great gift year ‘round, from Mother’s Day to a present from a father to a daughter. “Charles will come in to do trunk shows and sign the back of the box or write a note to the recipient on the catalogue. The client experience is very important to him.”

For the client that walks in with no clue as to what he should purchase, Ashley has trained her team to ask a series of discovery questions. “Sometimes the questions may ever seem odd to the shopper but they help us find exactly the right piece in the effort to make him look like the hero in the end. We want to know about her height, the length of her hair, where she shops which gives us an idea of her clothing style. Trust me, some guys don’t even know if their wife’s ears are pierced,” she laughs. “We are a relational jeweler, not a transactional jeweler, so it is important to us that the piece say exactly what you are trying to convey and is not just another piece of jewelry to add to her collection.”

Another hot item for Valentine’s day is a collection of pieces called “Maps by A. Jaffe.” This series allows the buyer to personalize the jewelry with a mapped location that may signify where the couple met, their first kiss, or where they met. “The most important thing to me during this holiday,” Ashley reiterates, “is that we offer giftable items to every customer at any price point. Every romantic deserves to be able to express themselves through jewelry.”

Susan’s Florist

Amy Streeter, owner of Susan’s Florist, is used to doing things on a large scale. Having executed floral designs for events like the Speed Gala for over 10 years, it is not unusual for her to stay overnight at the shop to meet a deadline. She approaches Valentine’s Day the same way. “I start getting ready for Valentine’s Day as soon as Christmas is over,” she explains. “All the vases and roses have to be ordered the first two weeks of January because the pipeline is just so full.”

Roses are still the most standard request, but recent trends show that many customers are gravitating toward a spring mix to control cost. “The price of roses is dictated by the farms and it trickles down, but they are, of course, significantly more expensive this time of year. A lot of women favor tulips, orchids are a lovely and high-style sentiment with a wow factor. We do a lot of cubes with a mix of roses, hydrangea and lilies,” Amy describes. The appeal for most, it seems, is to have flowers delivered to the office or work place to display on a desk. “Business for us is never as good when Valentine’s Day falls on a weekend because people typically go to dinner or on a date as opposed to having flowers delivered.”

“I recently read a quote that said, ‘The fragrance always stays in the hand that gives the rose,’ and that stuck with me because flowers are an extravagance. Sure, they aren’t a boat or a car, but they aren’t bread and milk either. They aren’t a necessity, they are a luxury. Our customers trust us to turn their emotion into a meaningful sentiment. They deserve to have high expectations,” Amy says.

On the other end of that spectrum, some customers want to write their own card put it in an envelope so the message remains unseen. There has been the occasion when a man buys two sets of arrangements with two separate cards for two different women. “Of course, it is all confidential,” Amy says. “We are not here to judge. It is a day for lovers, after all!” she laughs.

Customer service is important to the staff at Susan’s Florist, within the parameters of reality. “We are part of a deliver pool system,” Amy explains. “This allows us to take and prepare orders for delivery to Indiana, Shively or Goshen and then meet with about 20 other florists to exchange for actual delivery. In turn, we deliver everything to 04, 16, 17 and 13 area codes. I think people know if they call for delivery on the 14th, they are slightly pushing their luck, but, we try to accommodate what we can within our neighborhood.”

Merkley Kendrick

Business speeds up for Merkley Kendrick around Valentine’s Day, but Brian Merkley assures that they are in the business of expressing love all year. “After college,” he recalls, “I was under the impression that this business was too material and I didn’t know if I was interested in getting involved. After two months of working here, I realized that people don’t buy fine jewelry to keep up with the Joneses. They buy it because of the emotion and sentiment that is attached to it.”

Often, Brian shares, the staff at Merkley Kendrick will help a husband and wife at separate times, each unaware that the other has made a jewelry purchase to commemorate a special event. “They don’t put it together until the gift-giving occasion,” he says, “so, it’s very rewarding to be part of both sides of that story. Emotions are why I stayed in the business.”

Rachel Keens at Merkley has helped a number of nervous clients select their engagement ring. “I love to be part of those stories of either helping them select the perfect piece or listening to their plan to pop the question,” she shares. “Recently, I helped a client select an engagement ring. His girlfriend was going on a girls’ trip to Colorado to see a Ben Sollee concert. He arranged to fly out to surprise her. When she met Ben Sollee backstage before the show, he said, ‘Oh, you’re from Louisville? I think I have someone else here from Louisville.’ At that point, he walked out and got down on one knee. They stopped back in to share the photos with me.”

Brian understands what differentiates his male customers. “Some men really understand jewelry and buy it because of the symbolism and the sentiment behind it. Some guys don’t. Of the ones who don’t, there are some who are still smart enough to buy it because they know the ladies love it.”

For the Valentine’s Day shopper who may not have a clue, Brian says they have a reliable system at Merkley to assure both the giver and receiver are pleased in the end. “I think it is important to walk them through the jewelry basics. Does she have diamond studs? Does she have a nice watch or a strand of pearls? We want her to be able to get a lot of use out of the purchase, and we want him to be able to see it on her often so that he gets to feel that hero moment over and over.”

By Tonya Abeln.

Photos by Steve Squall.